(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1865, Pierre Lallement, inventor of the bicycle, arrives in the U.S. He would have gotten here earlier, but his spokes got tangled up in seaweed near the Canary Islands   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Bicycle, Pierre Lallement, first working prototype, carriage builder, Pierre Marchaux, first modern bicycle, Patent, United States  
nyseattitude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NO excuses! We should still be flogging his ancestors for it
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hard to believe there were no bicycles in the civil war.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He also had to stop 199,483 times on the way to fight with random people about whether he's allowed to ride on the sidewalk
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What kind - the penny farthing type, or the safety bicycle?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love riding, but mostly on trails or in National Parks.  The White Rim in Canyonlands is epic, so is Denali from Wonder Lake to Park HQ!  Commuted to work on an e-bike since before Obama was President!  Many other great rides out west - the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Coomb Ridge, Valles Caldera, Cedar Mesa and hundreds of day rides everywhere but also many rides I will never repeat again!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dear Jerk: Hard to believe there were no bicycles in the civil war.


Wouldn't be very good off of the roads, and probably not great on them.  Seems like horses and mules would be better.
 
