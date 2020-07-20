 Skip to content
"Captain Portland" gives his side of the story
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can he battle Captain Obvious? They don't relate but would still be cool.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They just started whaling on me"

The Pacific ocean speaks out against Japan?
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from his general badassery, I am duly impressed by his Twitter handle.

Tazeface? It's metaphorical!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.


That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: "They just started whaling on me"

The Pacific ocean speaks out against Japan?

Well, it IS Oregon.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it really necessary to repeatedly hit him with a baton?  All it looks like he's doing is refusing to follow an order to move back.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.


This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.
 
Intel154
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  one of my Navy buddies went to Annapolis with this guy.  Remembers having to box against him as NO FUN.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my original greenlight on this: https://www.fark.com/comments/1​0888136​/Who-was-that-masked-man-anyway-LGT-se​veral-videos-of-man-unflinchingly-conf​ronting-officers-in-Portland#new
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.


LOL good one.
The majority of this country doesn't care, and a large percent would celebrate it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not ok
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: "They just started whaling on me"

The Pacific ocean speaks out against Japan?


Yea I always thought it was 'wailing.'

/whaling was something my frat brothers did
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude took it like it was nothing! One tough dude!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: "They just started whaling on me"

The Pacific ocean speaks out against Japan?


As usual, The Onion was there first with another perspective on the story:
Five Or Six Dudes Jump Out Of Nowhere And Just Start Whaling On This One Guy
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just imagining batman saying "I'm rich, and nuts"
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched this on a live stream.  The protesters were absolutely non-violent.  All they did was take apart a fence at the site, and the Feds took the bait, responding with tear gas, pepper-filled paintball rounds, and beating the protesters.  I don't understand what they are trying to accomplish, but the protesters won the day.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can he battle Captain Obvious? They don't relate but would still be cool.


Don't know about that, but I bet he could take on Marine Todd.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude looks big enough to have two sides to this story.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MerelyFoolish: I watched this on a live stream.  The protesters were absolutely non-violent.  All they did was take apart a fence at the site, and the Feds took the bait, responding with tear gas, pepper-filled paintball rounds, and beating the protesters.  I don't understand what they are trying to accomplish, but the protesters won the day.


The vast majority of protesters are non violent. I've yet to see one violent in any I've attended.

Technology has allowed us to see what the media won't report- and that's a good thing.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.


Americans are used to a few people they don't know getting shot dead for no good reason. The only reason the Floyd killing got any traction is that it was so cold-blooded and blatantly cruel, it was a little much even for us. If Kent State happened today, we'd forget about it in a week.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: "They just started whaling on me"

The Pacific ocean speaks out against Japan?


Batons are less effective than harpoons. Who knew?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Was it really necessary to repeatedly hit him with a baton?  All it looks like he's doing is refusing to follow an order to move back.


According to his account they didn't even do that.  He was asking them about fulfilling their oaths they swore to the constitution.  They responded with a baton and tear gas.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Cythraul: Was it really necessary to repeatedly hit him with a baton?  All it looks like he's doing is refusing to follow an order to move back.

According to his account they didn't even do that.  He was asking them about fulfilling their oaths they swore to the constitution.  They responded with a baton and tear gas.


I guess they haven't read the Constitution.   Or maybe there's a special one for the police.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just wondering how much more Portlanders will take before there is a shootout or a suicide bombing attempt to take out the federal agents.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an additional list of locations to protest.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: MerelyFoolish: I watched this on a live stream.  The protesters were absolutely non-violent.  All they did was take apart a fence at the site, and the Feds took the bait, responding with tear gas, pepper-filled paintball rounds, and beating the protesters.  I don't understand what they are trying to accomplish, but the protesters won the day.

The vast majority of protesters are non violent. I've yet to see one violent in any I've attended.

Technology has allowed us to see what the media won't report- and that's a good thing.


You mean what the mainstream media won't report - every single amateur journalist medium out there is a part of the media at large, whether intended or not.

Even the network-affiliated local news back in May got some of the police brutality on video. A few reporters were even shot by police, with non-lethal rounds, live on camera. The number of recorded incidents posted on FARK during that week were more than I could count, and I'm sure not every incident out there was caught on video.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to wonder if the unlabeled 'police' aren't feds at all, just 2nd amendment rednecks who want to beat up hippies. As we've repeatedly seen, these types already have all the tacti-cool vests and helmets and other cosplay items. How difficult would it be for a small group of them to put on matching outfits and take the wife's mini-van downtown to bust some hipsters' skulls? It doesn't sound like there's really any command structure that's even vetting who's on the cop side of the barricades.

If asked what agency you're with, just make up some alphabet soup of letters and say you're part of DHS, and they'll hand you some tear gas and point you at those libby-libs

Honestly, someone in journalism should try this and write a story about it. "Behind the Lines'. I bet they could easily get away with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There didn't seem to be any design, or strategy, or plan to what they were doing," he said. "It was bizarre. It almost looked like they were scared."

Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but that guy has that (good) High School Teacher/Dad wisdom going on, with word choice.  Phrasing the truth of his observations as questions that needs to be answered, and who better to answer those questions than the delinquents who are misbehaving.  The kind of guy who will get in your face because he cares.

I read in another article, that he was very much not wanting to take away from or co-opt the root cause of the protests.  Seems like a good guy.

You can also bet that right now, Trump is directing someone to remove this guy from his disability benefits.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

malaktaus: Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.

Americans are used to a few people they don't know getting shot dead for no good reason. The only reason the Floyd killing got any traction is that it was so cold-blooded and blatantly cruel, it was a little much even for us. If Kent State happened today, we'd forget about it in a week.


I disagree. No use the shootings at Kent State as a benchmark of how far authority can go. If something were to happen today like that, that would be even more protests and violence. United States is a tinderbox right now, and it wouldn't take much to set it off.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.


This is my problem with a lot of reporting right now. Facts exist. There are videos of them driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street, they have additionally openly admitted that they do this... why are we couching this with language pretending there might be some "other side" to this bullshiat?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to be there to protest, and then get some amazing thai food
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.

LOL good one.
The majority of this country doesn't care, and a large percent would celebrate it.


Portland is a larger Kent State.

The government was spreading rumors that the "hippies" were going to put LSD in the water supply and there outside"agitators" who set the ROTC building on fire.  It was all rigged to get the military in and to make a sound bite.

They did not expect the shootings.

However, the climate we are in now you actually have people cheering them on.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.


There was at least one American Taliban skidmark who flippantly declared that we need "another Kent State" a couple of years back because protests at that time offended his fragile fee fees.

assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size

This fake tough guy asshole who helped stoke the flames under the boiling kettle of violent stupidity we see now.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: gilgigamesh: Cythraul: Was it really necessary to repeatedly hit him with a baton?  All it looks like he's doing is refusing to follow an order to move back.

According to his account they didn't even do that.  He was asking them about fulfilling their oaths they swore to the constitution.  They responded with a baton and tear gas.

I guess they haven't read the Constitution.   Or maybe there's a special one for the police.


Isn't there something about shedding tear gas to water the tree of liberty? Tree of tyranny, maybe?
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.


Well they better move it along, Neil Young isn't going to be around forever.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

malaktaus: If Kent State happened today, we'd forget about it in a week.


Well, I think that is a bit of an exaggeration, but I understand what you mean.  One thing's for sure though, if it happened today we wouldn't get a single, good protest song about it.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: malaktaus: Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.

Americans are used to a few people they don't know getting shot dead for no good reason. The only reason the Floyd killing got any traction is that it was so cold-blooded and blatantly cruel, it was a little much even for us. If Kent State happened today, we'd forget about it in a week.

I disagree. No use the shootings at Kent State as a benchmark of how far authority can go. If something were to happen today like that, that would be even more protests and violence. United States is a tinderbox right now, and it wouldn't take much to set it off.


Jesus, how much more "set off" can the country be now? You have shadowy unidentifiable "agents of the Federal government" driving the streets of American cities in unmarked vehicles at night to snatch civilians off the street! It looks to me like the country was "set off" when the president started ordering this.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

This is my problem with a lot of reporting right now. Facts exist. There are videos of them driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street, they have additionally openly admitted that they do this... why are we couching this with language pretending there might be some "other side" to this bullshiat?


Most people in the traditional forms of media try to bend over backwards to appear objective, even if doing so looks silly to an outside observer. Normally, you'd do this so that you're not accused of being biased or putting opinion in as fact...but people will just label it "fake news" if they don't like it, so....no need for the kid gloves any more.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is awesome.  He is a hero and an inspiration.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important image for me is his description of the gov't thugs as frightened. Sadists often seem to be cowards at heart.

Plus it brings to mind Neil Patrick Harris's "It's afraid!"  Our own little Starship Troopers in Portland seem to be half bug.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has anyone inquired as to whether these soldiers and National Guard and Border Guards and prison guards and all these government-controlled idiots - Are they all being issued live rounds for their "protest details"? Anyone know and can CITE?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want to know where all the MAGAt morons are. They have been screeching for a decade over tyranny, suppression, Constitutional rights and deep state.

Now Trump has dispatched secret soldiers that are literally attacking, beating, gassing peaceful citizens, blatantly violating their Constitutional rights and the self Proclaimed Patriots of this nation are nowhere to be found.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Rucker10: Glorious Golden Ass: nmrsnr: "Their mandate was to protect federal buildings, but they have been accused of driving unmarked cars and seizing people from the street in recent days in the city"

This was how the Boston Massacre started. British troops were posted to protect the armory and the custom house, and the tensions between the protesters and the government eventually caused a snap.

That won't necessarily look bad to Trumpers.  Right before the 2016 election, a Trumper cousin was calling Reagen a great leader for defending the National Guard troops for shooting Kent State students.

This country couldn't handle another Kent state. I think it'd go absolutely but shiat if that happened again.

There was at least one American Taliban skidmark who flippantly declared that we need "another Kent State" a couple of years back because protests at that time offended his fragile fee fees.

[assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x634]
This fake tough guy asshole who helped stoke the flames under the boiling kettle of violent stupidity we see now.



And one in that ass-hat's head would stop a lot of stupidity.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Felony Assault under the color of authority. I'd love to see Oregon State Troopers publicly arrest both the baton striker and the pepper spray guy, publicly.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: [i.redd.it image 850x600]


Isn't the next panel the one where he says "Hail Hydra"

/not all opinions are equal
//opinions are like arseholes
///maybe he (Cap A) should have been standing for equal justice, not equal opinions.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: I watched this on a live stream.  The protesters were absolutely non-violent.  All they did was take apart a fence at the site, and the Feds took the bait, responding with tear gas, pepper-filled paintball rounds, and beating the protesters.  I don't understand what they are trying to accomplish, but the protesters won the day.


Please define "won"

I would not consider anything a victory short of the "Federal Police" being completely withdrawn from Oregon on the threat of arrest.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The important image for me is his description of the gov't thugs as frightened. Sadists often seem to be cowards at heart.


They were probably just barfed out there with the instructions "protect the courthouse", but no details whatsoever.  No instructions for when or why to engage, what tactics to use, no contingencies or thresholds for escalation/de-escalation.  So probably they were confused and scared.

Pretty standard Trump stuff.  Make unreasonable and nebulous demands, then start yelling and throwing tantrums.  Thinking and planning are for losers.
 
