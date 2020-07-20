 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1969, Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon, a feat not repeated by anyone but Apollo astronauts until 1979 and the launch of Reggatta de Blanc by The Police   (history.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant steps, are what you take...
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always puzzled over the phrase "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." It makes much more sense when I learned he probably flubbed the line.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/one​-​small-misstep/
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one. I'm not afraid of you Buzz!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cas Haley -Blowin' In The Wind (Bob Dylan Cover)
Youtube NiBtJ0Snka8



speaking of the moon...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - Landing the Man on the Moon
Youtube ZHngY3iJBCo
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant to do that.

Cas Haley - Walking On The Moon (Acoustic)
Youtube mO1PGesehko
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't put the wording "not repeated by anyone but" for something that was repeated by eleven people.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America Then:

Put a man on the Moon.
Built some of the best universities in the world.
Created the Internet.
Broke the sound barrier.
Invented cell phones.

Americans Now:
Afraid of small pieces of cloth.

We are watching the (disturbingly rapid) decline and fall of the American Empire and it is due to stupidity, willful ignorance, hatred of the other, and lack of empathy.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself saying a lot of "don't stand so, don't stand so, don't stand so close to me....."
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: You shouldn't put the wording "not repeated by anyone but" for something that was repeated by eleven people.


More people have walked on the moon than got a post-season earned run off Mariano Rivera.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If anybody isn't already listening to the real-time stream, https://apolloinrealtime.org/11/
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And they sung this on the moon.


Whitey on the moon Gill Scott Heron
Youtube iuqU5XSo-1U
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's good to be black on the moon

/space force is underrated
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Police - Walking On The Moon
Youtube zPwMdZOlPo8
/Stewart Copeland says my instrument is multi million dollar space equipment
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And then, before that, there was the first woman on the moon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here to plant some artificial turf
Moon is fake
.
Not the landing, the moon; Doesn't exist.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I watched it live on T.V. It was my 6th birthday. It is one of my earliest memories.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just a reminder of how far America has fallen since 1969.

(Very, very far.)
 
HI-FYE
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good headline, subs.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Just a reminder of how far America has fallen since 1969.

(Very, very far.)


Approximately 240,000 miles?
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would you like to yell at the Moon with Buzz Aldrin?

Would you like to yell at the moon with Buzz Aldrin?
Youtube kcWweblGjnU
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good luck Mr. Gorsky!

(I wish that story were true...)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eat your heart out, MIles Davis
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - "I've Walked In Space"
Youtube lw4r0yUmXVg
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HI-FYE: Good headline, subs.


Good for a stroke victim, maybe.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In my youth, I was called into the room to watch the teevee and see a man walking on the moon.  Kid mind blown.  Later in my youth, went to Griffith Observatory and saw Laserium, fully ablazed, and heard the Police perform Walking on the Moon.  Non-kid mind blown.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We like the moon
Youtube wY6insZjCfU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plastic Operator - The Second Man To Walk On The Moon
Youtube mkmGlmMBljU
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We can put a man on the moon but we can't bomb a tiny Asian nation back to the stone age?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: And then, before that, there was the first woman on the moon.

[Fark user image image 600x450]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aaronx: I watched it live on T.V. It was my 6th birthday. It is one of my earliest memories.


Well then happy birthday
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tasmin Archer - Sleeping Satellite (Original Video)
Youtube lOqVQPq8zm8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Acen - Trip II The Moon (full video)
Youtube JYE6HW-J0L8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQT​FBS​AECpM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgwkU​2​SW5kk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCrIW​-​3Ynmg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wSXK​7​tGW5I
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*Allegedly
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crookers - Hold Up Your Hand feat. Roisin Murphy
Youtube R_mjiAZ45FY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y​DIo9K​z0gZQ
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
