(AL.com)   You know, now is probably not the best time to award police officers with city's Medal of Honor after shooting black man last year   (al.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen cops, this ain't hard. If you did it right the don't hide everything from the public. If you hide everything from the public, no one will believe you did it right.
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why how many do they have to shoot to be awarded it?
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But they investigated themselves, and cleared themselves of wrongdoing.

What more do you people want?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It happened October 27, 2019 in the parking lot of Planet Fitness after someone called to report that Fletcher was taking pictures and asking questions inside the gym.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Listen cops, this ain't hard. If you did it right the don't hide everything from the public. If you hide everything from the public, no one will believe you did it right.


Yeah, this.  My random two cent guess is that the shooting was basically justified, but at least one officer did something, um, questionable (like saying the N word).  Hence the screenshots-but-not-the-whole-video release here.
 
