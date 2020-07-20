 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   "And while people definitely can get sick off alcohol, this was not at all the same picture. When you have hand sanitizer ingestions, normally they don't need to be hospitalized, they certainly don't end up in the ICU"   (usatoday.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Hand sanitizer, Ethanol, hand sanitizer, Alcohol, Methanol, hand sanitizer products, Blindness, methanol exposure  
•       •       •

1286 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been hospitalized for lack of alcohol before.

So there are  no liquor stores in Arizona?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will never take away my thicc vodak.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


Because of Jesus.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Label says hand sanitizer, I assume you have to drink it.

It's like hand soap, foot powder, eye drops, etc. Gotta swallow all of it.

Don't let no gummit labeling regalayshuns get in the way of how you medicize yourself.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


Because we don't want to deprive the Darwin Awards of source material?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


And if they have to use something like it in a product that is not meant to be ingested than use one of the "scary" names like hydroxymethane for methanol or ethyl hydroxide for alcohol.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


Because it's cheap to buy and there's profit to be made. In many cases the people bottling the sanitizer probably don't even know that the alcohol they bought has significant amounts of methanol in it. In a few cases they're straight up sociopaths who do know and don't care about the potential for harm because he, 10% more profit by using the cheaper product.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


FDA warns against it.

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety​-​and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sani​tizers-methanol
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Label says hand sanitizer, I assume you have to drink it.

It's like hand soap, foot powder, eye drops, etc. Gotta swallow all of it.

Don't let no gummit labeling regalayshuns get in the way of how you medicize yourself.


TFA says it can be absorbed through the skin and not to use it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

robodog: Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.

Because it's cheap to buy and there's profit to be made. In many cases the people bottling the sanitizer probably don't even know that the alcohol they bought has significant amounts of methanol in it. In a few cases they're straight up sociopaths who do know and don't care about the potential for harm because he, 10% more profit by using the cheaper product.


Meh, I've got a liver to deal with trace methanol.  I'm ok with a little in my hand sanitizer.  There is no potential for harm rubbing a bit of methanol on your hands, just don't be a dumbass who drinks it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Real MAGA Americans should ignore this Liberal hit piece!

Ingesting hand sanitizer prevents and cures Obama's Covid-19 100% and you know it! DEMONcrats just want to kill Americans and never open society again for REASONS!

The true Patriots of this country will be the last ones standing because we can see through your Soros LIES and propaganda, we WILL ingest hand sanitizer by the gallons and like the Pheonix we will soar from the ashes of the destruction caused by the commie leftiests!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn! I thought the headline said " ... WHITE people can get sick off of alcohol."
Scared me for a moment.
I need a drink.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the government's gaddam job to make sure hand sanitizer is safe to drink! Why the fark am I even paying taxes!?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: robodog: Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.

Because it's cheap to buy and there's profit to be made. In many cases the people bottling the sanitizer probably don't even know that the alcohol they bought has significant amounts of methanol in it. In a few cases they're straight up sociopaths who do know and don't care about the potential for harm because he, 10% more profit by using the cheaper product.

Meh, I've got a liver to deal with trace methanol.  I'm ok with a little in my hand sanitizer.  There is no potential for harm rubbing a bit of methanol on your hands, just don't be a dumbass who drinks it.


You mean don't be a drug addict? Because normal non-addicted people aren't drinking it.

/Yet again our lack of empathy at a societal level kills people who are seen as weak rather than people with a medical condition
 
advex101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Addiction is a fark up thing.  Cue the scene from the James Bond movie where he gave the bad guy a can of Bardahl engine oil additive and turned him loose in the desert.  Bond assured him that eventually, he would drink it.  He was right.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They really expect people who can't tell the difference between Covid-19 and the flu to distinguish that kind of subtlety?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FFS almost all alcohol based stuff other than drinks is denatured. With methanol.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why the fark are we still using methanol in any consumer products?  If it has the word "alcohol", someone is going to try and drink it.


We live in an age where people drink literal poison to test themselves (strychnine), knowingly/intentionally eat incredibly toxic chemicals on a dare, and down highly caustic chemicals thinking they will help the person.  Doesn't matter what we make things with, or if the only labeling is just a giant "POISONOUS" smacked across it, someone will deliberately try to eat or drink it at some point.  It's a losing battle & not really worth the effort on this one.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
By comparison, only 33 people in Arizona were hospitalized in 2019 for ingesting hand sanitizer. In June, a total of 22 people were hospitalized for ingesting hand sanitizer with methanol, Dudley said.

Two incidents involving methanol exposure occurred in Pima County, but the majority of cases occurred in Arizona within Navajo Nation, Dudley said.

Dr. Jill Jim, executive director for the Navajo Nation Department of Health, said people ingesting hand sanitizer with methanol is a national issue.

"A lot of those are in relation to how the hand sanitizer products are being sold out, sold into the public markets, so I think a lot of those products were in the grocery stores," Jim said.


So apparently we're still in the 19th Century selling firewater to the Indians.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: HotWingConspiracy: Label says hand sanitizer, I assume you have to drink it.

It's like hand soap, foot powder, eye drops, etc. Gotta swallow all of it.

Don't let no gummit labeling regalayshuns get in the way of how you medicize yourself.

TFA says it can be absorbed through the skin and not to use it.


That's never a concern when you drink it.
 
wild9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back before treatment, never got to the point of drinking hand sanitizer or mouthwash. I have met many people in the rooms that have done it. I just don't know how anyone could get to that point though and I was the kind of drunk that had to be in a hospital for two weeks to detox.

// 2 years 11 months 19 days
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's an acquired taste so start slowly in gradual increments.  The hand sanitizer is like crack and bad for you.  The resistance you build up is like a herd immunity for toxic alcohols.

Behold the gourmet selection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hchaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: I've been hospitalized for lack of alcohol before.

So there are  no liquor stores in Arizona?


Not only are there plenty of liquor stores, but you can buy basically anything you want at the supermarket or gas station. We even have home delivery.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not allowing me to drink hand sanitizer is inhibiting my freedom. Where are those bath salts.
?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

loki see loki do: FFS almost all alcohol based stuff other than drinks is denatured. With methanol.


Most of it has denatonium as a bitterant. Which tastes godawful but won't kill you.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.