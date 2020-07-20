 Skip to content
(Boing Boing) Old & stale: Farking behind 7 proxies. New hotness: breathing behind 6 facemasks without any oxygenation difficulties
29
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now try it with 6 N95s.

Air escapes from the sides of a surgical mask the same way regardless the number you layer. It's like wearing seven pairs of socks and bragging you can still reach down and hide your weed in there. 

Everyone should be wearing a mask everywhere they're in even distant contact with anyone outside their household but stupid demonstration is stupid
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
good luck pronouncing that name.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now try it with 6 N95s.

Air escapes from the sides of a surgical mask the same way regardless the number you layer. It's like wearing seven pairs of socks and bragging you can still reach down and hide your weed in there. 

Everyone should be wearing a mask everywhere they're in even distant contact with anyone outside their household but stupid demonstration is stupid


The mask mandates don't recommend N95 masks. This demonstration is applicable to the normal non medical worker.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now try it with 6 N95s.


Results will be similar since you can't get all 6 of the N95s to seal against your face.  Only the base mask will.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cakeman: I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.


Why?
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Best thing about this pandemic is hearing how keeping masks on is supposed to prevent the spread of the disease, from the same people who swear keeping your pants on is ineffective in preventing pregnancy.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: cakeman: I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.

Why?


Might be time to check your sarcasm filter.  Might be clogged
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Won't help. The non- maskers don't give a damn about logic or science. They've chosen their side, and nothing can dissuade them from it. And there are so many people these days spoiling for some kind of argument or fight that you take your life in your hand if you ask him to wear a mask. We need tasers. Let's all be good little P Barnes.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: but stupid demonstration is stupid


The masking up thick demo was in response to even stupider demos where dingleberries, including a US State Rep from (Ohio?), who mask up with an oximeter under their mask.  They breathe normally in and out and then the oximeter immediately shows "dangerously low" levels of oxygen.  In the breath that was just exhaled.  You know, just having transferred a bunch of oxygen to their blood
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: good luck pronouncing that name.


Giant Clown Shoe?

Seems easy enough.  Am I missing something?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still no sign of a Japanese panty vending machine and the product's ultimate placement resembling a face mask.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Best thing about this pandemic is hearing how keeping masks on is supposed to prevent the spread of the disease, from the same people who swear keeping your pants on is ineffective in preventing pregnancy.


I prefer the seeing the right-to-lifers walking around with My body, My Choice signs.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Still no sign of a Japanese panty vending machine and the product's ultimate placement resembling a face mask.


Its summer and people have a lot of PTO... we are working on it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now try it with 6 N95s.

Air escapes from the sides of a surgical mask the same way regardless the number you layer. It's like wearing seven pairs of socks and bragging you can still reach down and hide your weed in there. 

Everyone should be wearing a mask everywhere they're in even distant contact with anyone outside their household but stupid demonstration is stupid


Like u?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the cure for people with pulmonary problems would be to wear six masks. Boom suddenly no oxygenation difficulties!
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: good luck pronouncing that name.


No clue on the first name, but the last name is clearly modern Irish. 
O Tuathail

Traditional Celtic brogue:
O'Twat-Hell.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: cakeman: I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.

Why?


Have you ever tried to run a lawnmower with a clogged filter?
You need airflow to keep the machine running.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This isn't going to help, I saw something similar on the tweety last week and some smooth brain commented "well it's easy to stay oxygenated when standing in one spot, lets see them try to run around or do some work, their oxygen levels would plummet then!"

And next week if someone does this while running on a treadmill some idiot will find some reason for that not to count either.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cakeman: I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.


Actually, you can be down to slivers of oxygen in the lungs and not know it. The lungs adapt.
You can have damaged lung capacity and not know.
People complaining about the masks are just stupid..
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Now try it with 6 N95s.

Air escapes from the sides of a surgical mask the same way regardless the number you layer. It's like wearing seven pairs of socks and bragging you can still reach down and hide your weed in there.

Everyone should be wearing a mask everywhere they're in even distant contact with anyone outside their household but stupid demonstration is stupid


Cool, a chance to do SCIENCE!

Lookee what I got:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I stacked them all on my face (they actually nest down pretty well against one another). The one against my face is tight with no air escaping the sides. After 15 minutes I get this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Normal SpO2 on my consumer-grade PO is 97+/- 2 for me.

The result is unsurprising because as far gases go, one mask or 100, it's essentially transparent, so the notion that somehow gaseous diffusion works differently in the presence of masks is plainly ridiculous.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
News flash, putting anything across your mouth or nose (or both) will cause some difficulty breathing. If you already have respiratory complications, this will make them worse. There really is no two ways about it.

I wear a mask when social distancing isn't an option. It makes my breathing more difficult, but I still do it.

Ever tried to breath on the gulf coast, during the summer? Mask or not, it is difficult at best anyway.

By him putting on a mask for a few moments, its useless to say that wearing one doesn't inhibit your O2 sat, because I wore one, while idle and the body not needing additional O2.

Put one on and hop on a treadmill and a normal walking pace for 20 mins, then lets see the O2 saturation levels. While your at it, lets go ahead and do a full cardio test while your up there and lets see how it goes.

Then do the same with a person who has health conditions. and then someone who is fat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Won't help. The non- maskers don't give a damn about logic or science. They've chosen their side, and nothing can dissuade them from it. And there are so many people these days spoiling for some kind of argument or fight that you take your life in your hand if you ask him to wear a mask. We need tasers. Let's all be good little P Barnes.


This. People I know are determined that wearing a surgical mask for 5 minutes will cut your blood-ox to 70% and that they trap corona particles that you breathe out, causing you to breathe them back in, giving you super corona. Because some chiropractor, who has been disavowed by the medical community (because he is trying to get the truth out there)  posted a meme on Facebook. And because the CDC said back in early Feb that you didn't need to wear a mask, despite having changed their stance since then.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Best thing about this pandemic is hearing how keeping masks on is supposed to prevent the spread of the disease, from the same people who swear keeping your pants on is ineffective in preventing pregnancy.


Description: Substituting a person's actual position or argument with a distorted, exaggerated, or misrepresented version of the position of the argument.
Description: An argument or claim in which two completely opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not. The confusion is often due to one shared characteristic between two or more items of comparison in the argument that is way off in the order of magnitude, oversimplified, or just that important additional factors have been ignored.
https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/l​o​gicalfallacies/False-Equivalence
Getting a lot of use out of this site.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers are candy-assed wimps who are following the example of the Grand Colossal Candy-Assed Wimp. Science has nothing to do with it.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: cakeman: I can't believe that a asthmatic person can keep the oxygen levels up while being muffled by six layers of filters.

Actually, you can be down to slivers of oxygen in the lungs and not know it. The lungs adapt.
You can have damaged lung capacity and not know.
People complaining about the masks are just stupid..


I always wear a mask and have COPD.
I am in no way a anti mask proponent but I gotta say I am relieved when I get to take it off when I am done with my occasional contact with people.
I never would suggest not wearing a mask , I just wanted to point out that I personally find it obstructive when ever I  use them. ( which is every time I am in contact with anyone)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brizzle365: News flash, putting anything across your mouth or nose (or both) will cause some difficulty breathing. If you already have respiratory complications, this will make them worse. There really is no two ways about it.

I wear a mask when social distancing isn't an option. It makes my breathing more difficult, but I still do it.

Ever tried to breath on the gulf coast, during the summer? Mask or not, it is difficult at best anyway.

By him putting on a mask for a few moments, its useless to say that wearing one doesn't inhibit your O2 sat, because I wore one, while idle and the body not needing additional O2.

Put one on and hop on a treadmill and a normal walking pace for 20 mins, then lets see the O2 saturation levels. While your at it, lets go ahead and do a full cardio test while your up there and lets see how it goes.

Then do the same with a person who has health conditions. and then someone who is fat.


I'm 400 lbs. Walk to the bus stop three blocks down with a mask. Go to the store. Come back. And then finely unpacking groceries and finally remove the mask.
🙄
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Six medical masks, maybe.  But I'm telling you now, I was wearing a cloth mask on a 95 degree day with high humidity, and I had to take the thing off for a while because I was not getting enough oxygen.

I'm a mask wearer.  I believe everyone should be wearing one.  But when it comes to those cloth masks, ya might want to be careful on hot days.
 
electricjebus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Healthy lungs pull in and absorb more oxygen than the body needs, so much so that your lungs have to be pretty farked up before it affects you... so much so that many people are surviving with only one functional lung... because hey, we evolved to survive.

The problem is with the people who have unhealthy lungs, and sorting them out from the people who just don't want to wear a god damn mask because they're unpleasant... the selfish bastards and the masks.

This video is pointless.
 
