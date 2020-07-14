 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   British coronavirus vaccine produces strong antibody and T-cell responses. Previously implausible "good Covid news" trifecta in play   (bloomberg.com) divider line
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't.

Don't give me hope.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The results weren't enough to convince the market, however. AstraZeneca Plc fell from a record high in New York trading on concerns over whether its vaccine can match the progress seen in programs from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE, as well as Moderna Inc.
"In the competitive context they fail to impress," said Bernstein analysts led by Ronny Gal.

Thats such BS. Moderna's vaccine has caused multiple side effects in 100% of testers. It's total garbage.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Theoretically all the Big Pharma companies have stated the vaccine will be "not for profit" and made available worldwide regardless of any nation's status.
It's sad that the tinfoil Maga's filter out hope and only allow Bill Gates' 5G microchipping and population control theories through.
Cross your fingers Farkers.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I signed up to be considered for trials.  I never heard back :(

Figured I might because I work in a public facing role.
 
phedex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: Don't.

Don't give me hope.


I'd say my hope level, vaccine or not, is about at the stage of the bits of toilet paper stuck on the cardboard of the roll.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The results weren't enough to convince the market, however. AstraZeneca Plc fell from a record high in New York trading on concerns over whether its vaccine can match the progress seen in programs from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE, as well as Moderna Inc.
"In the competitive context they fail to impress," said Bernstein analysts led by Ronny Gal.

Thats such BS. Moderna's vaccine has caused multiple side effects in 100% of testers. It's total garbage.


Got a citation on that?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The results weren't enough to convince the market, however. AstraZeneca Plc fell from a record high in New York trading on concerns over whether its vaccine can match the progress seen in programs from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE, as well as Moderna Inc.
"In the competitive context they fail to impress," said Bernstein analysts led by Ronny Gal.

Thats such BS. Moderna's vaccine has caused multiple side effects in 100% of testers. It's total garbage.


This vaccine also reportedly causes minor side effects, particularly headaches and fever, although "only" in 70% of patients, and they can be managed by acetaminophen.

I would take that kind of headaches or fever even once or twice a year over the risk of a full-blown COVID-19 infection.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The results weren't enough to convince the market, however. AstraZeneca Plc fell from a record high in New York trading on concerns over whether its vaccine can match the progress seen in programs from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE, as well as Moderna Inc.
"In the competitive context they fail to impress," said Bernstein analysts led by Ronny Gal.

Thats such BS. Moderna's vaccine has caused multiple side effects in 100% of testers. It's total garbage.


I came in to post that same section of text, but to note that I don't give a single wet fart how impressed "the market" is. I'm only concerned about what the science says.

The investor class are not rational actors in the sense that they'll do what's right, they're only rational in the sense that they'll do what's right for themselves - no one else factors in. What the "market" thinks about a vaccine candidate isn't "is this effective" it's "how does this help me make more money?" Effectiveness is only one component of the calculus. The social utility is not a component of that calculus. The effective use of technological tools to save as many human lives as possible is not a component of that calculus. Just, how do they profit the most?

So, what the "market" thinks is not something good people worry about much. And the "market" should not be in charge of important decisions. The market can decide what style of phone or tshirt is the best. The big decisions should be completely out of "the market's" hands.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Indiegent: It's sad that the tinfoil Maga's filter out hope and only allow Bill Gates' 5G microchipping and population control theories through.


My morning news had to debunk the "OMGWTFBBQ, The vaccine injects an RFID tag!" stupidity this morning. WTF is wrong with people?
 
IslandDon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The results weren't enough to convince the market, however. AstraZeneca Plc fell from a record high in New York trading on concerns over whether its vaccine can match the progress seen in programs from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE, as well as Moderna Inc.

"In the competitive context they fail to impress," said Bernstein analysts led by Ronny Gal.

The fact that anybody is concerned about this is sickening and unsurprising. Not everything should be a profit center.

I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll have some kind of scientific breakthrough, if only out of mental self-preservation, but I'm certain people will suffer and die when these companies stumble over their own greed trying to extract profits from said suffering and dying.
 
