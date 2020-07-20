 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   How to survive a plunge down a waterfall. Step one: make sure it's a waterfall that spills into a big open pool as opposed to large jagged rocks   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Silly, shot  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 11:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the comments, lol:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On topic but slightly off

As an EMT over the course of my career have met a number of people who have become quadriplegics after running into the ocean at the beach and then lunging in like a dolphin only to run dead stop into a sandbar.

Please folks. Water and the things you can't see under it are always trying to kill you.   Don't tempt fate.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: From the comments, lol:

[pbs.twimg.com image 521x289]


Even given the handles in the illustration, the illustration probably does it right.  Even assuming you could grab onto the handle, you've got about 1,000 kg of water rushing into you at however fast the water is moving.  Unless you've got some insane upper body strength, and unless there's a safe landing somewhere just out of frame, you're still going to end up going over the falls.  It's just a question of whether you go over with a plan, or you go over pinwheeling after the force of the water rips your hand away from the handle.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nuuu: shastacola: From the comments, lol:

[pbs.twimg.com image 521x289]

Even given the handles in the illustration, the illustration probably does it right.  Even assuming you could grab onto the handle, you've got about 1,000 kg of water rushing into you at however fast the water is moving.  Unless you've got some insane upper body strength, and unless there's a safe landing somewhere just out of frame, you're still going to end up going over the falls.  It's just a question of whether you go over with a plan, or you go over pinwheeling after the force of the water rips your hand away from the handle.


Also, let's not pretend that the large rocks at the bottom have to be jagged, you could land on a big round shiny perfectly smooth rock, you're still gonna die.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
landing on jagged rocks is tight. barely an inconvenience.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 432x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!


Niagara Falls Collapse - 1954
Youtube SH8lsTO9Lsk
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Nuuu: shastacola: From the comments, lol:

[pbs.twimg.com image 521x289]

Even given the handles in the illustration, the illustration probably does it right.  Even assuming you could grab onto the handle, you've got about 1,000 kg of water rushing into you at however fast the water is moving.  Unless you've got some insane upper body strength, and unless there's a safe landing somewhere just out of frame, you're still going to end up going over the falls.  It's just a question of whether you go over with a plan, or you go over pinwheeling after the force of the water rips your hand away from the handle.

Also, let's not pretend that the large rocks at the bottom have to be jagged, you could land on a big round shiny perfectly smooth rock, you're still gonna die.


Maybe.  But that's why you go over feet first and cover your head.  It's about maximizing your odds.  Now, very, very few people will ever up taking an unplanned trip over a waterfall.  But it's the same basic technique you would use for white water rafting.  And people make the same basic jokes about that, too.  In my experience, rafting instructors have pretty sobering responses to those jokes.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 432x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!


American Roger Woodward, 7, survived going over the falls with only a life-jacket on July 9, 1960. The first known adult to survive the falls without protection was Kirk Jones, an American who accomplished the feat in 2003. He died in 2017 while attempting to go over the Horseshoe Falls a second time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick a waterfall pool that has not recently been restocked with sharks, piranha, or water monsters.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's why:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 432x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SH8lsTO9​Lsk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=43&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


The fun part is in the future, Niagara Falls are going to move all the way back to Lake Erie....then things will be "interesting" for a bit.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 432x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!


...slowly I turned
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: landing on jagged rocks is tight. barely an inconvenience.


wowwowwow
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best survival tip is probably just to stick to the rivers and lakes that you're used to.  Chasing waterfalls can only lead to trouble.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Nuuu: shastacola: From the comments, lol:

[pbs.twimg.com image 521x289]

Even given the handles in the illustration, the illustration probably does it right.  Even assuming you could grab onto the handle, you've got about 1,000 kg of water rushing into you at however fast the water is moving.  Unless you've got some insane upper body strength, and unless there's a safe landing somewhere just out of frame, you're still going to end up going over the falls.  It's just a question of whether you go over with a plan, or you go over pinwheeling after the force of the water rips your hand away from the handle.

Also, let's not pretend that the large rocks at the bottom have to be jagged, you could land on a big round shiny perfectly smooth rock, you're still gonna die.



Fark - home for the comedically impaired since.. 1990something probably.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the images in that card, that looks like a storm drain, or a dam release. If so, then I'll just watch The Fugitive again and do what Kimble did. Worked for him, it should work for me.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: The best survival tip is probably just to stick to the rivers and lakes that you're used to.  Chasing waterfalls can only lead to trouble.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Based on the images in that card, that looks like a storm drain, or a dam release. If so, then I'll just watch The Fugitive again and do what Kimble did. Worked for him, it should work for me.


#1.  Just before the fall, Be sure to loudly announce that you didn't kill you wife.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Emperors New Groove Waterfall Scene
Youtube fhOrxkGlLDM


BOOYAAAAH!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to piss and shiat yourself. This will alter your center of gravity and increase your bouyancy.

/most people only do one or the other
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: The best survival tip is probably just to stick to the rivers and lakes that you're used to.  Chasing waterfalls can only lead to trouble.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That twitter account is awesome
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

akya: alitaki: Based on the images in that card, that looks like a storm drain, or a dam release. If so, then I'll just watch The Fugitive again and do what Kimble did. Worked for him, it should work for me.

#1.  Just before the fall, Be sure to loudly announce that you didn't kill you wife.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
While mechanically it's probably the same but I think that is a drainage pipe not a waterfall.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Here's why:

[Fark user image image 719x480]

[Fark user image image 720x473]


I was there for that
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xai: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SH8lsTO9​Lsk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=43&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]



"..185,000 tons of rock goes reeling into the abyss.."

And that's bad, right?
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The last step is "swim away from the falls immediately." But I bet the survival rate is actually better if you make that step 1.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Xai: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 432x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
Some have tried it. Their bits & pieces wash up downriver a few days later.

Bonus factoid: the shipwreck above these falls is due to loosen from the rocks & plummet over soon! I hope it gets captured on video!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SH8lsTO9​Lsk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=43&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

The fun part is in the future, Niagara Falls are going to move all the way back to Lake Erie....then things will be "interesting" for a bit.


Can't wait to see it...oh....right.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Step one - use a kayak
Tyler Bradt Highest Waterfall In A Kayak 189ft (Official World Record)
Youtube uNXh9gXDd2Y
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Zeb Hesselgresser: Here's why:

[Fark user image image 719x480]

[Fark user image image 720x473]

I was there for that


with your first real six string that you bought at the five and dime?
 
bagumpity
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: The best survival tip is probably just to stick to the rivers and lakes that you're used to.  Chasing waterfalls can only lead to trouble.


To be fair, it's not the ones you're chasing that are the problems.  It's the ones you catch.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

akya: alitaki: Based on the images in that card, that looks like a storm drain, or a dam release. If so, then I'll just watch The Fugitive again and do what Kimble did. Worked for him, it should work for me.

#1.  Just before the fall, Be sure to loudly announce that you didn't kill you wife.


I don't care.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: akya: alitaki: Based on the images in that card, that looks like a storm drain, or a dam release. If so, then I'll just watch The Fugitive again and do what Kimble did. Worked for him, it should work for me.

#1.  Just before the fall, Be sure to loudly announce that you didn't kill you wife.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

styckx: On topic but slightly off

As an EMT over the course of my career have met a number of people who have become quadriplegics after running into the ocean at the beach and then lunging in like a dolphin only to run dead stop into a sandbar.

Please folks. Water and the things you can't see under it are always trying to kill you.   Don't tempt fate.


I learned that lesson when I was about 6 years old.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Here's why:

[Fark user image 719x480]

[Fark user image 720x473]


They really need to clean up that mess.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard good things about going over a falls in a barrel. Try that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

sage advice from TLC
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

styckx: On topic but slightly off

As an EMT over the course of my career have met a number of people who have become quadriplegics after running into the ocean at the beach and then lunging in like a dolphin only to run dead stop into a sandbar.

Please folks. Water and the things you can't see under it are always trying to kill you.   Don't tempt fate.


as a supple young school boy growing up near a popular public lake in No.NJ USA we read about drowning deaths as a near weekly event as city folk from Paterson and Newark were bused up for a day of fun in the sun. amazing amount of people don't watch their small children. even more adults that don't know how to swim run right in and do not come out alive. take a class. take a course. it's not hard to learn how to swim.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.