(NPR)   Oh you know, just another story of your average bodybuilder/porn star/neo-Nazi, who became an FBI informant, then converted to Islam before settling down as a Black Lives Matter-supporting mortician   (npr.org) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked for a picture of her, Ray....
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So what are you calling this book?"
"B*tches be Crazy"
"OK but that's kind of...insensitive...how about like 'Sisters In Hate' instead?"
"Honestly I don't care I just want to get this crazy b*tches book published."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Alt Right Keyboard Warrior.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. You should see my panhandling tuba-playing infantryman full-sleeved multi-pierced Sharp buddy from the mid '90's. He wears turtlenecks now.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Next up: Alt Right Keyboard Warrior.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I know that guy
 
rattchett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you know, just another story of your average bodybuilder/porn star/neo-Nazi, who became an FBI informant, then converted to Islam before settling down as a Black Lives Matter-supporting mortician

That old chestnut.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody really wants attention and is willing to go the extra mile to get it.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I looked for a picture of her, Ray....


Well based on a quick GIS I assume her adult work was of a very particular kink....

thumbs2.imagebam.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mom?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took way too long to find her adult film work. Leaving dissatisfied.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always found it interesting that whenever NPR runs some piece about tolerance and understanding, it's always about vaguely normal people who gradually moves further right and trying to understand where they're coming from. You never hear about how some white nationalist dipshiat gradually comes back to reality and recognizes that maybe being more liberal is a more socially healthy and acceptable way of life.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a very specific fetish...

/it's mine
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jeez, what a follower.
 
Kuta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And then it gets weird
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can see her bastard coating from here.

Testosterone is a hell of a drug.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: mom?


She did say she likes it I just lie there stiff.
 
1derful
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its good to see that this woman has gotten away from being a scary insane person *reads twitter

"I have broken the hearts and opened the minds of a thousand men...in an extremely literal sense. #mortician"


Uh okay.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bdub77: "So what are you calling this book?"
"B*tches be Crazy"
"OK but that's kind of...insensitive...how about like 'Sisters In Hate' instead?"
"Honestly I don't care I just want to get this crazy b*tches book published."


Thread over in two.
 
monykers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can kick her ass.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: iheartscotch: I looked for a picture of her, Ray....

Well based on a quick GIS I assume her adult work was of a very particular kink....

[thumbs2.imagebam.com image 233x350]


eh, when she's not dehydrating for a competition day, she's probably pretty normal looking, even if well muscled
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But is she still on FBI informant?
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next, on U62
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: robodog: iheartscotch: I looked for a picture of her, Ray....

Well based on a quick GIS I assume her adult work was of a very particular kink....

[thumbs2.imagebam.com image 233x350]

eh, when she's not dehydrating for a competition day, she's probably pretty normal looking, even if well muscled


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, the fervor of the convert. Don't count on her to stick with her current path. 5 years from now she'll be a Buddhist vegan evangelist.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Peter Weyland: robodog: iheartscotch: I looked for a picture of her, Ray....

Well based on a quick GIS I assume her adult work was of a very particular kink....

[thumbs2.imagebam.com image 233x350]

eh, when she's not dehydrating for a competition day, she's probably pretty normal looking, even if well muscled

[Fark user image 850x637]


Yeah.  I mean, she looks a bit generic, but I'd hit it.
 
