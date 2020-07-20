 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   911 What is your emergency? Ice cream, ice cream everywhere   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
DISTRAUGHT SENIOR CITIZEN CALLS 911 WHEN REFRIGERATOR BREAKS DOWN, OUR DEPUTY'S RESPONSE MIGHT SURPRISE YOU


USE THIS ONE WEIRD TRICK THAT BROKEN REFRIGERATORS DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Copaganda
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I can't find an apt in a few weeks I'm gonna be homeless

Can I call the cops and have them find me a home?
 
rcain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn, I'm going to have to try that when my next major appliance breaks down
I'm sure that will turn out real swell!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would have gone with "You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream at the 911 operator".
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it's an emergency to the person who is calling, it's still an emergency.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a fantastic example of what Defund is all about

She had *no* idea who to call because we dont have social services or community support.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: If I can't find an apt in a few weeks I'm gonna be homeless

Can I call the cops and have them find me a home?


As long as you have reliable income you'll be ok. Call Extended Stay America and ask for rates in your area for their Extended Plus Program. It requires a minimum 2 month booking, but their rates are reasonable and you get a kitchenette, full bath and they are pet friendly. AFAIK, they have locations throughout the lower 48
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

ruthlessreviews.comView Full Size
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is what protect and serve should be about, although armed cops shouldn't be the ones having to handle it. Nice to see that they're wearing masks, especially since the old lady who is most vulnerable to coronavirus isn't.

/In a perfect world an old Black wo/man or an old Brown wo/man who did not speak English would be treated exactly the same way.
 
