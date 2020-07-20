 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Go on, go on, leave me breathless 🎶, now potentially 79% less likely   (bbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool, Immune system, Clinical trial, preliminary results of a clinical trial, Pharmacology, Drug discovery, Infection, Clinical research, new drug  
•       •       •

1653 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 12:20 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Corrs approve.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unconfirmed results
Stock market rules mean Synairgen is obliged to report the preliminary results of the trial.
The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has the full data been made available; so the BBC cannot confirm the claims made for the treatment.

In other words, don't hold your breath. It'll be some time before the treatment's available for use, if successful. If the initial trial's success results in a useful treatment, this is fantastic news to the folks six months or so down the road who get COVID-19.

It's not going to help us right now, though.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Corrs are acceptable viewing on Fark.

Was this thread about a medical something?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Corrs approve.


TMWRNJ "Richards Corr Shrine"
Youtube T5Z_AJa9ZWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IH​vmy​pz82E
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, not a cure, but certainly a new tool against the Covid. Results are very promising, other drs, & hospitals will hopefully try it, also adding to the test population.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
radiosteele: Was this thread about a medical something?

It's about cloning now
 
camaroash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The Corrs approve.


That song is still catchy as hell.

I heard this male cover a few years ago and it's pretty great. The harder rock guitar work is a nice addition.
https://soundcloud.com/yearling/breat​h​less
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Well, not a cure, but certainly a new tool against the Covid. Results are very promising, other drs, & hospitals will hopefully try it, also adding to the test population.


Considering that initial ventilator use was probably doing my damage than good by increasing inflammation and lung damage, this kind of treatment makes sense.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Corrs went to school with my sisters in Louth
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If confirmed, this sounds like excellent news.  We might be able to treat our way out of the virus as opposed to vaccine out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interferon? What's next, plasma pharesis? High dose steroids?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suicide, autoimmune disease, congestive heart failure. Man, the treatment sounds almost as bad as the disease. I know the relative numbers are probably widely divergent, but man oh man sometimes even at very small dosage drugs have scary side effects (30 micrograms in the case of interferon).
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dwrash: ShamanGator: Well, not a cure, but certainly a new tool against the Covid. Results are very promising, other drs, & hospitals will hopefully try it, also adding to the test population.

Considering that initial ventilator use was probably doing my damage than good by increasing inflammation and lung damage, this kind of treatment makes sense.


I suspect, on average, being on ventilators helped a lot, but there certainly were high chances for complications and those that were being put on ventilators were close to death in any case.  Very much a last ditch effort that should be avoided if possible.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm wary of the science, but I'm willing to give it a shot

food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Interferon? What's next, plasma pharesis? High dose steroids?


Both are proposed treatments for Covid, yes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From encyclopedia.com -- after the bit about it being discovered in 1957.  Your mom was using it for her genital warts by 1988.

In 1986, interferon-alpha became the first interferon to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a viable therapy, in this case, for hairy-cell leukemia . (Interferons are used therapeutically by injecting them into the blood stream.) In 1988, this class of interferons was also approved for the treatment of genital warts, proving effective in nearly 70% of patients who do not respond to standard therapies. In that same year, it was approved for treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma, a form of cancer that appears frequently in patients suffering from AIDS. In 1991, interferon-alpha was approved for use in chronic hepatitis C, a contagious disease for which there was no reliable therapy. Interferon has been shown to eliminate the disease's symptoms and, perhaps, prevent relapse. Interferon-alpha is also used to treat Hodgkin's lymphoma and malignant melanoma, or skin cancer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Excellent." -- Mr. Charles M. Burns

"My germs! My precious germs! They never harmed a soul. They never even had a chance." -- Mr. C. Montgomery Burns

"Mother Simpson" episode.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

radiosteele: [Fark user image 350x400]
The Corrs are acceptable viewing on Fark.

Was this thread about a medical something?



Sometime fairly shortly after I started dating my wife, I involuntarily began singing "Leave Me Breathless" as "Make Me Breakfast":

"♫ So go on, go on,
Make me breakfast
Tempt me, tease me, with your
Spinach omelette,
Love me, fill me, with your
Pound of sausage.... ♪"

etc.

No only did she not immediately leave me after the first time I sang that, she didn't leave me after the 4th or 5th time either. In retrospect that was probably a sign that we needed to get married: Me because I would probably never find someone who'd put up with my bad, stream-of-consciousness song parodies and dad jokes quite as stoically, and her because explaining why she stayed with me after this incident would be too embarrassing if we ever split up.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I mean, I'm wary of the science, but I'm willing to give it a shot

[food.fnr.sndimg.com image 616x462]


I have no idea how we got from nebulized interferon beta to poutine.

But fark, I could go for some poutine.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: The Corrs went to school with my sisters in Louth


was it a girls school, or did you go at a different time?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mr Burns Germ Warfare Laboratory
Youtube 2c9YX0jfRds
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Unconfirmed results
Stock market rules mean Synairgen is obliged to report the preliminary results of the trial.
The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has the full data been made available; so the BBC cannot confirm the claims made for the treatment.

In other words, don't hold your breath. It'll be some time before the treatment's available for use, if successful. If the initial trial's success results in a useful treatment, this is fantastic news to the folks six months or so down the road who get COVID-19.

It's not going to help us right now, though.


Still, this could potentially save thousands of lives.  Keeping folks breathing is the first step to enabling them to ride out the coronavirus infection.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Summoner101: I mean, I'm wary of the science, but I'm willing to give it a shot

[food.fnr.sndimg.com image 616x462]

I have no idea how we got from nebulized interferon beta to poutine.

But fark, I could go for some poutine.


Oh.  Protein treatment.  My bad.

Your coronavirus wants steak!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Summoner101: I mean, I'm wary of the science, but I'm willing to give it a shot

[food.fnr.sndimg.com image 616x462]

I have no idea how we got from nebulized interferon beta to poutine.

But fark, I could go for some poutine.


With your username, we trust you to find a justifiable link. Go go gadget poutine!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, thank heavens all that corona nonsense is over with and we can get back to normal
 
Hopjes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: The Corrs went to school with my sisters in Louth


So did I.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Unconfirmed results
Stock market rules mean Synairgen is obliged to report the preliminary results of the trial.
The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has the full data been made available; so the BBC cannot confirm the claims made for the treatment.

In other words, don't hold your breath. It'll be some time before the treatment's available for use, if successful. If the initial trial's success results in a useful treatment, this is fantastic news to the folks six months or so down the road who get COVID-19.

It's not going to help us right now, though.


So you're saying wait a week or two to reopen everything completely? Save the stock market? Got it!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yellow Beard: Interferon? What's next, plasma pharesis? High dose steroids?

Both are proposed treatments for Covid, yes.


Also, the primary treatments on most episodes of House.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks for the earworm, subby. No, really. Thanks. That's a fun song.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: radiosteele: [Fark user image 350x400]
The Corrs are acceptable viewing on Fark.

Was this thread about a medical something?


Sometime fairly shortly after I started dating my wife, I involuntarily began singing "Leave Me Breathless" as "Make Me Breakfast":

"♫ So go on, go on,
Make me breakfast
Tempt me, tease me, with your
Spinach omelette,
Love me, fill me, with your
Pound of sausage.... ♪"

etc.

No only did she not immediately leave me after the first time I sang that, she didn't leave me after the 4th or 5th time either. In retrospect that was probably a sign that we needed to get married: Me because I would probably never find someone who'd put up with my bad, stream-of-consciousness song parodies and dad jokes quite as stoically, and her because explaining why she stayed with me after this incident would be too embarrassing if we ever split up.


Bro that's so me and my wife.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hopjes: Crewmannumber6: The Corrs went to school with my sisters in Louth

So did I.


Fast Show - 13th Duke of Wybourne
Youtube vP0HHX4Ur9g
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: suspect, on average, being on ventilators helped a lot, but there certainly were high chances for complications and those that were being put on ventilators were close to death in any case.  Very much a last ditch effort that should be avoided if possible.


This should be a better equalizer for the disease also, as it has been demonstrated that POC tend to have a genetic predisposition to this virus by lacking a sufficient quantity of enzymes in their lungs to combat all the inflammation.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.