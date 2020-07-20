 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   So, it's perfectly safe to re-open schools because kids just don't GET the Coronavirus and....Texas? You have your hand up? Something you want to share? HOW Many have tested positive? INFANTS you say?   (apnews.com) divider line
96
    More: Scary, Associated Press, Gulf of Mexico, Corpus Christi, Texas, Louisiana, Causality, Death, Corpus Christi, health official  
•       •       •

1716 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the latest aspect of the Gigantic COVID  Pandemic as it's spun by the Trump crowd

Kids can't get it.
Very few kids can get it.
Kids who get it don't actually get sick
Kids will seldom die of it.
Kids can't transport the virus to adults.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, how many times do we have to tell you, the right to life ends at birth.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the religious schools in Texas are free to spread it, because apparently "freedom of religion" includes "freedom for infection."
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no number of dead kids that will make Republicans act reasonably. Get used to it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infants aren't going to schools.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Infants aren't going to schools.


Came here to post this as something were going to see irl.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's simply the fault of the parents for not teaching at an early age.  If babies weren't constantly running all about, licking things, putting things in their mouths, all would be better.  But enough about Eric Trump...
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a remarkable type of dumb.

Young people are less likely to have significant complications from catching covid.

Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?

What kind of idiots don't have that basic level of biological understanding?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: This is a remarkable type of dumb.

Young people are less likely to have significant complications from catching covid.

Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?

What kind of idiots don't have that basic level of biological understanding?


People who vote Republican, of course.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is the latest aspect of the Gigantic COVID  Pandemic as it's spun by the Trump crowd

Kids can't get it.
Very few kids can get it.
Kids who get it don't actually get sick
Kids will seldom die of it.
Kids can't transport the virus to adults.


I saw an article on this confirming that kids can give it to adults.  I have not seen any article or news stories wondering or claiming that they couldn't and don't understand why this was even the subject of a study.  Kids are just as susceptible to getting infected as anyone else (they just have a much lower mortality rate than others).  Hence the whole typhoid mary comparisons.

I guess what I am saying is that I feel like "The claim that kids can't transport the virus - DEBUNKED!!@!" is a strawman.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?


Oh, well hell, then it's completely ok!  Go for it, kiddos!  Start the droolfest!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only care if an embryo gets it.  What else is new?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen dumps her kid at the daycare as soon as it re-opens so she can "finally get things done around the house."

Kid becomes a carrier of coronavirus.

Karen dumps her kid at Biff's mom's house that weekend so she can "finally get things done around the house."

Grandma gets a bad dose of COVID-19 and dies.

Biff has to sell his mother's house to cover the hospital bills.

Biff and Karen blame Obama.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Infants aren't going to schools.



They are going to day-care.
They are going home to spread it to their parents and older siblings.
They are going to visit the doting grandparents.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only because these were unarmed, liberal babies.  It won't happen to my kids. I was taking my kids to the range when they were still breastfeeding.  My wife would ask why everyone in the gun club had to watch, but I explained that it's not just a gun club. It's a gun family.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: the right will never relent in lying about this just like they never relent in lying about everything else. Every time their current bullshiat talking point is shot down by the facts, they'll just drop it and invent a new one. Rinse. Repeat. Forever.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?


Mainly in the minds of Farkers, I think. I have never seen anyone claim that children couldn't catch it - just, as you say, that they tend not to have severe symptoms and very, very, very few die from it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: There is no number of dead kids that will make Republicans act reasonably. Get used to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size



You needed to add a citation.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the kids are asymptomatic if they're infected, they can be carriers and infect their families.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?


Yes,what is your point?

Do you know the age distribution of the sample population?  Do you know if the testing evenly sampled across that distribution?

You are likely trying to draw some conclusion and say that only .85% of COVID patients are infants, or that infants only have an .85% chance of catching COVID.  But you cannot draw any conclusions other than 'Infants can catch COVID' from this data
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: This is a remarkable type of dumb.

Young people are less likely to have significant complications from catching covid.

Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?

What kind of idiots don't have that basic level of biological understanding?


US Senators. Republican of course:

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/tex​a​s-news/cornyn-on-covid-19-we-still-don​t-know-whether-children-can-get-it-and​-transmit-it/2403772/
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pop quiz conservative shot. You said COVID was a hoax, like the flu, so are you willing to bet your children?

It is easy to tout the Trump line when you risk nothing but now they are being asked to put their family where there mouth is, so to speak
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?

Oh, well hell, then it's completely ok!  Go for it, kiddos!  Start the droolfest!


My point was that the actual numbers are out of sync with the headline.

Few kids get it. Of the few who get it, even fewer die. We've had the grand total of one person under 19 die of coronavirus in the entirety of Canada so far (sorry dude, you are very unlucky).

Obviously you shouldn't open schools in Florida or Texas during an outbreak, but in places like Maine, that have never had more than 100 cases a day? Go nuts, I say.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: Prof. Frink: Infants aren't going to schools.


They are going to day-care.
They are going home to spread it to their parents and older siblings.
They are going to visit the doting grandparents.


Don't forget  they are also giving it to their teachers at daycare
Teachers are then going home and give it to their kids and whoever they live with
Then they go visit grandma and give it to her
Then they go to the store and give it to the old guy down the street

Everyone wear their goddamn mask!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?


There were no numbers given on how many infants were tested.
Just that there were 10,000 new cases.
But the point being; kids can and will catch this virus.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is a blood disease and not a respiratory one, this is a very, very bad sign.

There is absolutely no info yet that this doesn't cause sterility and several indicators that show that it might.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: There is absolutely no info yet that this doesn't cause sterility and several indicators that show that it might.


So there's an upside you say.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: LeoffDaGrate: halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?

Oh, well hell, then it's completely ok!  Go for it, kiddos!  Start the droolfest!

My point was that the actual numbers are out of sync with the headline.

Few kids get it. Of the few who get it, even fewer die. We've had the grand total of one person under 19 die of coronavirus in the entirety of Canada so far (sorry dude, you are very unlucky).

Obviously you shouldn't open schools in Florida or Texas during an outbreak, but in places like Maine, that have never had more than 100 cases a day? Go nuts, I say.


Do you know how many infants were tested, or what the positivity rate was?  If not, your point is unfounded

And no one is arguing that children are less susceptible to it, but the narrative being pushed is 'kids don't get it'.  They do.  And they get symptoms, some with life long complications.  And they die.  And when you reopen schools,more will die or have life changing complications

And your argument of 'Well, but they aren't dying at the same frequency as adults' will seem quaint and stupid.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We transported a 2 week old baby with COVID. Mom got it in her third trimester and it was passed on to the kid..

Keep on denying deniers... 🙄
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Few kids get it. Of the few who get it, even fewer die. We've had the grand total of one person under 19 die of coronavirus in the entirety of Canada so far (sorry dude, you are very unlucky).


The median age for it in Australia is under 40 and getting close to under 35.  health.vic.gov.au has numbers if you want to pull them out of their 6 page dynamic document.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSNBC's Craig Melvin Top Pediatricians Unanimously Saying They Will Send Kids Back to School
Youtube 0C7R1vrbne8
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?

Yes,what is your point?

Do you know the age distribution of the sample population?  Do you know if the testing evenly sampled across that distribution?

You are likely trying to draw some conclusion and say that only .85% of COVID patients are infants, or that infants only have an .85% chance of catching COVID.  But you cannot draw any conclusions other than 'Infants can catch COVID' from this data


Which is a huge part of why we're in this mess right now. Without any sort of structured, systematic testing, we have a huge information vacuum about how it's spreading and who it's affecting.

The Republicans in charge, from Trump on down, spent six months simply refusing to acknowledge that the pandemic was real and that it's dangerous. If they had actually done the work to control the virus, build up testing and supplies and enable robust data collection and analysis, we'd be in a much better position to talk about safely reopening schools and the economy.

They wasted weeks of opportunity in March and April for nothing. All those people who lost their jobs, all the people who are going to be facing foreclosures and evictions, for nothing. Because republicans simply refused to do anything when they had the chance.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: halifaxdatageek: Unless I'm reading this wrong, that's 85 in 10,000?

Yes,what is your point?

Do you know the age distribution of the sample population?  Do you know if the testing evenly sampled across that distribution?

You are likely trying to draw some conclusion and say that only .85% of COVID patients are infants, or that infants only have an .85% chance of catching COVID.  But you cannot draw any conclusions other than 'Infants can catch COVID' from this data


That's fair, here's the full data for Canada thus far:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

There are many things we don't know about COVID-19. But "Young folks don't catch it much, and when they do they die less" is pretty established.

"Can kids transmit COVID-19" is less firmly established, but observations are trending towards no:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Children are seething cauldrons of pestilence. If it can be caught and transmitted non-sexually, your child will get it and pass it on unless there is a vaccine for it and your child has received it.

Pay attention to the scientists and physicians, not the politicians and their corporate puppeteers. Pay even less attention to the asshole republican governor of this state and any other states. Do not sacrifice your children on the altar of his orange god. Keep the schools closed until this shat is under control.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The idea that kids don't catch the virus, or don't spread it when they do catch it, is unfounded and completely ludicrous. Kids just don't get severe symptoms very often, so they are seldom tested. Doesn't mean that they won't spread it through the schools and take it home to their families and seed the spread through their communities.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kids get the virus in much lesser numbers than adults, very rarely get sick, and almost never die from it.  If they do get the virus, their rate of transmission to other people (adults and other children) is much lower than adults.  (All of this is assuming healthy kids that don't have pre-existing medical conditions.)

None of the above statements are controversial.  They are all proven, scientific facts.

Their general immunity makes me think that there is no realistic need to even attempt to socially distance them from each other.  The only real question in my mind, in terms of opening schools up, is how dangerous are they to adults?  If they spread it half as often as adults do, that's probably still too much to open schools as normal.  But if they spread it only 5% as often, that's probably reasonable.  So fine tuning that stat is really important, IMHO.

Does this mean that if you open up schools, no children will get sick or even die?  No.  Nothing is perfectly safe.  Your kid might die in a car accident on the way to the school.  But the chances are very, very, low-similar to the chances of said car accident, if not lower.

Of course, people get emotional when it comes to their children, for very understandable reasons.  But you can't wrap them in bubble wrap forever.  One needs to make educated, scientific decisions.

Now, if Trump had any sort of credibility, he could make this sort of argument.  But he's a dumbass lying asshole, so he doesn't.
 
notto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0C7R1vrb​ne8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Now ask epidemiologists
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If this is a blood disease and not a respiratory one, this is a very, very bad sign.

There is absolutely no info yet that this doesn't cause sterility and several indicators that show that it might.



Kinda like New Shimmer, it's both a dessert topping and floor wax.
"Tastes great, and just look at that shine!"

Enjoy you respiratory disease that infects and inflames blood vessels and causes clots!
Will it be a big one that gives you gangrene or a major stroke, or will it be hundreds and thousands of tiny ones that turn your lungs into lasagna?

The fun never ends!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: This is a remarkable type of dumb.

Young people are less likely to have significant complications from catching covid.

Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?

What kind of idiots don't have that basic level of biological understanding?


Now there now. You are talking about one half of the voting population.  Most of them buy the Noah story.  Biology class was a film two afternoons a week.  Facts are unreliable, only your gut feeling can be trusted. Homeopathy works.

We have built such a successful social support system and infrastructure that stupid people can still thrive.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Protip: the right will never relent in lying about this just like they never relent in lying about everything else. Every time their current bullshiat talking point is shot down by the facts, they'll just drop it and invent a new one. Rinse. Repeat. Forever.


Dazzle them with bullshiat & take them to the bank

The huckster's mantra.
Religion
Politics
We have to change the system because the system allows these people to practice freely and hold to much power.

There should be a plan to deal with this stuff. All the sports arena venues could be used for covid contaminated people.
Any one who goes for medical care gets tested first. If positive - they go to the covid care area. If not, they use the regular hospital.  The state and federal government should be taking care of it.
People with brains and plans
Not people with guns and bibles.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

styckx: We transported a 2 week old baby with COVID. Mom got it in her third trimester and it was passed on to the kid..

Keep on denying deniers... 🙄


Did the baby have symptoms?

Children certainly can get the disease-they just very rarely get sick from it and almost never die from it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: This is a remarkable type of dumb.

Young people are less likely to have significant complications from catching covid.

Who the fark are the dummies who think this means they don't catch or spread it?

What kind of idiots don't have that basic level of biological understanding?


My brother tried to tell me that doctors weren't sure it spread by airborne particles(while claiming masks are a placebo). I asked him to name any respiratory virus that doesn't spread by airborne particles.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: halifaxdatageek: Few kids get it. Of the few who get it, even fewer die. We've had the grand total of one person under 19 die of coronavirus in the entirety of Canada so far (sorry dude, you are very unlucky).

The median age for it in Australia is under 40 and getting close to under 35.  health.vic.gov.au has numbers if you want to pull them out of their 6 page dynamic document.


Lots of younger people get the virus.  They rarely show any symptoms.  If they show symptoms, they are usually mild enough to not require hospitalization.  They also rarely die from it.

The vast majority of people who get seriously ill and die from the virus are 65+.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Obviously you shouldn't open schools in Florida or Texas during an outbreak, but in places like Maine, that have never had more than 100 cases a day? Go nuts, I say.


Do people actually believe that a virus pays attention to lines on a map? Last I checked it doesn't, and this is one country, one continent, and one huge piece of dirt. There's nothing stopping it from going from one "state" and another. There are no states here that this disease recognizes.

There's also one other thing... people from places with a lot of cases haven't been staying where they are... they have been traveling to places with fewer cases because they have fewer restrictions. Guess what that means? Give you a clue... "FLORIDA".

That is why all of the dirt contained between the two oceans should be treated the same since those are the only borders that are real.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They were already born, so Republicans do not care about them.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: styckx: We transported a 2 week old baby with COVID. Mom got it in her third trimester and it was passed on to the kid..

Keep on denying deniers... 🙄

Did the baby have symptoms?

Children certainly can get the disease-they just very rarely get sick from it and almost never die from it.

[Fark user image image 850x960][Fark user image image 768x595][Fark user image image 450x308]
[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x444][Fark user image image 850x873][Fark user image image 850x631]


Except you don't know the long term effects of CoVID infection, including "asymptomatic" infection.

Just because someone doesn't die, or even doesn't have symptoms, does not mean they aren't suffering damage to their organs.

See the "asymptomatic" cases with lung damage on CT scans.

The lungs don't really send pain signals until it is too late.  It's why lung cancer is undetected until it is fairly advanced.
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.