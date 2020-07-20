 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Army COVID planner says he couldn't have caused more COVID than Texas had if he'd planned it   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These Sharknado sequels just keep getting worse
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They didn't plan it. They just didn't do squat besides praying to Jesus.

Well, there's your answer.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, try harder!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Covicane."

"What are we going to have to snort to deal with the impact of a pandemic during a hurricane?"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No kidding. But then you probably didn't plan on the right wing turning into plague spreaders who have decided to try and murder as many Americans as possible by plague ratting around. No one really knows why right wing reprobates and couch moochers decided to just side with the virus instead of humanity, but this is what stigginit looks like on the grand scale. Right wingers actively trying to infect as many people as possible.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better dead than mildly and painlessly inconvenienced.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
New infection rates separated by per capita.

Some counties in Texas are getting the non-slippery end of the shaft.
 
