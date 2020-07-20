 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Tower of London Beefeaters forced to settle for Steak-Ums and "variety meats"   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not representing them, but if I was I would definitely be advising them to hold out for Slim Jims
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
there are that many london beefeaters that you can make a tower of them?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Steak-Ums are disappearing from the shelves at my store.  Like for a month now.   Thanks Yeoman Warders.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm...variety meat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chlorinated chicken as well
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're going to need a lot of HP sauce to cover that up...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For all the shiat people talk about Steak-Umms, they're 100% beef with no additives or other ingredients of any kind.  Not only that, they're very low in sodium.  So anyone on a low sodium diet can enjoy them.

Steak-Umms and Swiss cheese on unsalted Rye bread are one of the things that saved me when I had to go low sodium.  Made my own mustard from dried mustard, vinegar, and salt substitute.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Variety Meats is the name of my Captain Beefheart cover band
 
Phionix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Settle? Have you seen Steak-ums's Twitter?
 
