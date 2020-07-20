 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Maybe take this as a sign to stop believing in antiquated nonsense
55
    Zodiac, Lauren Sandford, 13th star sign, Astrological sign, wrong tattoo, Western astrology, proud Leo, horoscope fan  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...NASA?
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think NASA cares too much about astrology. Astronomy yes, but not astrology.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said: "I'm Leo through to the core. I've read up about Cancer now and I'm nothing like Cancer.

Just stick a tumor on the lion's face.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.


Yeah, wtf man?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: She said: "I'm Leo through to the core. I've read up about Cancer now and I'm nothing like Cancer.

Just stick a tumor on the lion's face.


maybe read up about dieting next?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, NASA didn't change the Zodiac, so she's still the same sign:

https://nasa.tumblr.com/post/15068885​2​794/zodiac?linkId=94146490

But go ahead, get alarmingly painful tattoo removal if you want.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.

Yeah, wtf man?


I heard about this several years ago. I don't remember if it was on Fark, but probably.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was as real as my girlfriend in Canada.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sign are you?

Dragon

That one's fake!

They all are
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was reading the Onion at first, then saw it was the Mirror, which I am not sure is any betetr than Weekly World News. But I went and googled and holy crap, Ophiuchus is actually a thing

My horoscopes! They've been wrong all my life! What do!?!?!

Oh that's right ... nothing, do nothing because it's all bullshiat.
You'd get just as good prognostications reading your morning bowl of turds
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: What sign are you?


STOP
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: I thought I was reading the Onion at first, then saw it was the Mirror, which I am not sure is any betetr than Weekly World News. But I went and googled and holy crap, Ophiuchus is actually a thing

My horoscopes! They've been wrong all my life! What do!?!?!

Oh that's right ... nothing, do nothing because it's all bullshiat.
You'd get just as good prognostications reading your morning bowl of turds


My morning bowl usually tells me more about my past than my future.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those confused why they haven't heard about this: it happened years ago and bubbles back up to the top of Crazy Twitter every couple years.

Basically, there have always been 13 Zodiac signs, but only 12 made the cut because... I dunno, ask the Babylonians.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoken by no man ever:  *You know what would fascinate me?  You telling me more about your astrological sign".

/Stolen from Seth MacFarlane
//Can't find an accompanying pic
/// .
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s33.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My birthday is also on Aug. 4 (along with Barack Obama).  So we're cancer now?  Meh.

At least I don't have any stupid tattoos.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Ophiuchus behavior. They tend to the hysterical.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am definitely a Leo - I'm a very creative and passionate person, I'm warm-hearted and pretty cheerful.

Yes that's what lions I known for, their warm-hearted and cheerful nature.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA be trolling.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hokey religions require ancient weapons.

Where is my lightsaber?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: I don't think NASA cares too much about astrology. Astronomy yes, but not astrology.


First they decide Pluto isn't a planet, and now this?? WTF NASA?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is either a really late onion article or this has made it's rounds again from years ago.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.


It's been known for ages.  I cover it briefly in my class when we're discussing the various motions of stars and planets.  I do it in a planetarium so I have some fun showing that I'm a Capricorn but the Sun was actually in Sagittarius when I was born.  Rewind time 2000 years and everything lines up, but we're 1 sign off right now and won't have everything align again for 24000 years

It's a bar bet you never lose
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: For those confused why they haven't heard about this: it happened years ago and bubbles back up to the top of Crazy Twitter every couple years.

Basically, there have always been 13 Zodiac signs, but only 12 made the cut because... I dunno, ask the Babylonians.


And the other story that pops up every few years is that the constellations have all moved over the years, so that many people are not really the sign they think they are. So I guess they're reading the wrong vague fictional paragraph in the paper every day.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: For those confused why they haven't heard about this: it happened years ago and bubbles back up to the top of Crazy Twitter every couple years.

Basically, there have always been 13 Zodiac signs, but only 12 made the cut because... I dunno, ask the Babylonians.


It's almost as if this astrology thing isn't very scientific, in fact, it maybe that it's complete bollocks.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sane people would take this news and realize that maybe the fact that their signs don't actually mesh up with the stars should be a hint that the entire thing is bullshiat, and that maybe they shouldn't try to base their entire persona on some vague descriptions of personality traits that were made up thousands of years ago by some dudes who probably didn't wash their dicks.

Granted, sane people also wouldn't have gotten giant lions tattooed on them because of the musings of said unwashed dicks.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My all-time favorite horoscope is from the Onion.

"Let's do Virgo! Virgo, Virgo, bo birgo, banana fanna, fo firgo, fee fi mo mirgo, Vir-go!"

I'm sticking with this one for the rest of my life. It's about as accurate as the "real" horoscopes, plus you can dance to it.

/Vir-go!
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't take astrology seriously. We Leos are pretty skeptical.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: OldJames: What sign are you?

STOP


Mulholland off ramp.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey2: I don't take astrology seriously. We Leos are pretty skeptical.


Well, I'm a Capricorn, so...*THWIIIIP!!!*
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.


Eh, it happened a few years ago. There was some news at the time.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So should I take advantage of that business opportunity or not?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no1curr: I don't think NASA cares too much about astrology. Astronomy yes, but not astrology.


Under this administration?...

Does not surprise.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.



It was known to the ancient Greeks.
It's in Renaissance star charts.

Meh.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My all-time favorite horoscope is from the Onion.

"Let's do Virgo! Virgo, Virgo, bo birgo, banana fanna, fo firgo, fee fi mo mirgo, Vir-go!"

I'm sticking with this one for the rest of my life. It's about as accurate as the "real" horoscopes, plus you can dance to it.

/Vir-go!


Virgo, the Astronomical Sign for "People are gonna laugh at you when you tell them you're a Virgo."
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: no1curr: I don't think NASA cares too much about astrology. Astronomy yes, but not astrology.

Under this administration?...

Does not surprise.



Or perhaps during the Reagan administration.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't we just make up our own star signs? Like, look up at the stars and form our own constellations? I was born under the sign of Vagina.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rcain: I thought I was reading the Onion at first, then saw it was the Mirror, which I am not sure is any betetr than Weekly World News. But I went and googled and holy crap, Ophiuchus is actually a thing

My horoscopes! They've been wrong all my life! What do!?!?!

Oh that's right ... nothing, do nothing because it's all bullshiat.
You'd get just as good prognostications reading your morning bowl of turds


Mine told me to eat more fiber.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Antiquated Nonsense" is the name of my Jimmy Buffett polka band.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey now! Astrology is totally true, subby. My psychic told me so!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NASA:
"We see your comments about a zodiac story that re-emerges every few years. No, we did not change the zodiac. When the Babylonians invented the constellations 3,000 years ago, they chose to leave out a 13th sign. So, we did the math:
NASA patiently explains the difference between astronomy ("the scientific study of everything in space") and astrology ("t's not considered a science").

Sweet tattoo.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
look you were willing to believe in this nonsense before so just double down and believe that the change in the zodiac is a conspiracy by the lizard people Illuminati that control the Jews that control the Federal Reserve that control the Flat Earth denying Government so they can implant a brain chip in you and monitor your every thought and then just dismiss anything that you don't like..

the sole advantage in believing in nonsense is that nonsense can be whatever you want.  It's those of us with thoughts constrained by reality that have it rough.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: What sign are you?


I once dated a girl that was "slippery when wet."
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a pretty rough looking 24.
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: I'd have expected a 13th Zodiac sign to make a few headlines here but this is the first I've heard of it.


The NASA press release was blocked by a Senator from Texas. He said, "I just need a few weeks to catch up."
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

apathy2673: NASA:
"We see your comments about a zodiac story that re-emerges every few years. No, we did not change the zodiac. When the Babylonians invented the constellations 3,000 years ago, they chose to leave out a 13th sign. So, we did the math:
NASA patiently explains the difference between astronomy ("the scientific study of everything in space") and astrology ("t's not considered a science").

Sweet tattoo.


No, it's not that they chose to leave it out. As usual, the Mirror has no idea what they are talking about

It's that 3000 years ago the Sun did not pass through that constellation.  (Although the exact boundaries of said constellations are kind of fuzzy that far back)

The Earth's axis is precessing on a ~26000 year long circle.  As it moves, the alignment of the Sun and the stars will change.  Assuming humans make it out of 2020, we'll see a variety of things happen such as the zodiac signs continuing to drift and the North Star, Polaris, will stop being the north star at all.  It's about 0.5 degree off right now and is slowly getting closer to true north.  After 2100 it will appear to drift away from North - at various times in the future Deneb and Vega will be the North Star

Precession of the earth
Youtube qlVgEoZDjok
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's very simple to debunk the idea of Astrology and constellations.  Incredibly simple, actually.


Space is three-dimensional.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bekaye: OldJames: What sign are you?

I once dated a girl that was "slippery when wet."


Ya, but she was your mom and you took her to the prom.
And got lucky.
 
