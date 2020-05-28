 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Armed neo-Nazis show up to rally at park. Police somehow fail to fire tear gas, rubber bullets, arrest everyone   (onthepulsenews.com)
62
    Murica, Racism, Police, neo-Nazi members, Parking, Law enforcement, Parking lot, heavy police presence, African American  
•       •       •

1601 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM (54 minutes ago)



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Chris Ween
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like 12.  And most covid rules on social gatherings allow for gatherings of groups that size as long as they social distance.

Its a sad day for Nazis when you can only get 12 racists assholes together for a protest.
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because the police are armed neo nazis
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were there twenty whole minutes before scuttling back?

I underestimated their resolve.
 
snocone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This guy had a larger rally.
Size matters!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow. Almost 20 neo nazis. Truly they are legion....
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wow. Almost 20 neo nazis. Truly they are legion....


The Legion of SuperZeroes?
 
Usernate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Protesting without proper permits? Menacing the town with machine guns? Chanting violent rhetoric? And what did the police do?

Not a damn thing.

fark America.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Looks more like 12.  And most covid rules on social gatherings allow for gatherings of groups that size as long as they social distance.

Its a sad day for Nazis when you can only get 12 racists assholes together for a protest.


Only 12?  I'm not even sure if someone would need a baseball bat to beat up so few Nazis.  But, I hope they use one for fun.

https://thememorypalace.us/2017/05/th​e​-year-hank-greenberg-hit-58-home-runs/​
 
edmo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where's the 1st Jade Helm Defense Regiment? Whar?
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder why the police have been indiscriminately beating BLM protestors but don't lay a finger on these scumbags.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I just can't figure it out for the life of me.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they torch a Wendys?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's because they were carrying AR's. The left needs to start doing that more. Notice the Gestapo never tear gassed the Black Panthers that showed up in Lansing or Brunswick.
 
DON.MAC
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I wonder why the police have been indiscriminately beating BLM protestors but don't lay a finger on these scumbags.

[Fark user image 310x163]

I just can't figure it out for the life of me.


The blue shirts don't understand they are the brown pants shirts in this iteration of the game.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?


They don't get murdered by the police so why would they even consider it?
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Usernate: Protesting without proper permits? Menacing the town with machine guns? Chanting violent rhetoric? And what did the police do?

Not a damn thing.

fark America.


And actually daring people to attack? Christ...

106 days to go.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


Well.

That's a stupid take.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police crackdown and abuse unarmed protesters BECAUSE they are unarmed. They shoot unarmed black men BECAUSE they are unarmed.

We've seen that when protesters and demonstrators are armed to the teeth police tend to act a bit more dignified.

Why?

Because they are bullies, and bullies pick on people who can't defend themselves. If someone shows the ability to defend themselves with force, bullies don't get out of line. We hear it from the police all day long "We want to make it home at the end of the day". And that's the key to their entire motivation. They don't want to get into a real skirmish because it could mean they could die and they are scared to death to die. They don't REALLY want to put their life on the line to protect their community, they are bullies, they just want the authority and opportunity to pick on those without power.

But I'm just talking into the ether... Not like people will listen.
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's hard to arrest a group of neo-Nazis when most of your cops are in the group.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
birds of a feather...
 
BlueVet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?


Not yet but why wait.  Cops own those streets.  Riech?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Protesters or flag parade for the police?
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Usernate: Protesting without proper permits? Menacing the town with machine guns? Chanting violent rhetoric? And what did the police do?

Not a damn thing.

fark America.


To be fair, they left the park without vandalizing or setting fire to it, which is more than you can say for your typical antifa protest.  It's pretty sad when farking neo-Nazis make you look uncivilized by comparison.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?

They don't get murdered by the police so why would they even consider it?


Police kill minorities at higher rates to be sure. But they kill plenty of white people, too. It doesn't hurt BLM to notice this.
 
weddingsinger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


The fact who think those two groups are equivalent is disturbing.

/all those protests and the Minnesota National Guard listed exactly two injuries: a trooper broke a tooth biting into a hamburger, and a squirrel bite
//not listed, anything caused by a protester
///unless Antifa has a squirrel army
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Armed neo-Nazis show up to rally at park. Then some people waving Nazi flags show up, too

FTFY subby.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they riot?
 
weddingsinger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: Usernate: Protesting without proper permits? Menacing the town with machine guns? Chanting violent rhetoric? And what did the police do?

Not a damn thing.

fark America.

To be fair, they left the park without vandalizing or setting fire to it, which is more than you can say for your typical antifa protest.  It's pretty sad when farking neo-Nazis make you look uncivilized by comparison.


Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in dozens of cities in support of BLM but you choose to focus only on the repeated b-roll Fox News shows from the first week.

It's not BLM that lacks civility.  You denegrate a group protesting for basic civil rights, negatively comparing them to Nazis.  Do better.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that's quite pathetic
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


This is the dumbest shiat I've ever read. Look up "confirmation bias."
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


Brah, did you forget that this was three years ago?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, fark me... Imagine being like "aT LeAsT tHe NaZiS a NoNvIoLeNt In ThEiR PrOtEsTs."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: That's because they were carrying AR's. The left needs to start doing that more. Notice the Gestapo never tear gassed the Black Panthers that showed up in Lansing or Brunswick.


the gestapo were terrified of the brothers. they know who the real men are.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


So Mr. 3 month old account, are you paid in Yuan or Rubles?
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just waiting for that spark. Lets farking get it over with.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I swear, this mindset that the righteousness of a protest is determined by how non-violent they are is one of the dumbest things.

If you can't tell the difference between torching a police building because the police keep killing the people they're supposed to serve and protect, and a bunch of Nazis "peacefully" gathering, that's on you, brah.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Put them down like diseased rodents.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LL316: That's because they were carrying AR's. The left needs to start doing that more. Notice the Gestapo never tear gassed the Black Panthers that showed up in Lansing or Brunswick.


You're not wrong.  Except for the inflammatory language, that is.

I fully support the rights of everyone, regardless of color, orientation, gender, etc. to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

This doesn't scare me, it actually warms the cockles of my heart:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Maybe even in the sub-cockle region.   We don't know.

But I do know that those people are on my side on the gun debate.  They believe in the Second Amendment, and they're using it for what it was intended for, at least in part:  To prevent the majority and government from running roughshod over their rights.


However, *IF* you go that route, you've got to be willing to sit on the hot-heads to prevent an incident.  If you've got people willing to used destructive devices*, they'll be willing to shoot at people unprovoked.  You don't want your side to be the first to pull the trigger at a peaceful armed protest, and that goes for both the police and the protesters.


*To whit, Molotov cocktails.  They're classified under the law the same as a grenade or a pipe bomb.  See:  https://www.law.cornell.edu/usc​ode/tex​t/26/5845
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: More proof America is not some racist hell hole, neo-nazis hold a "rally", barely crack into the double digits.  Farkers inconsolable over lack of police violence against group non-violently chanting in the park, equally horrified if BLM demonstrators throwing rocks at police get pepper sprayed.


Being obtuse in bad faith or just stupid? The racist, white people protests remain peaceful bc the police allow them to remain peaceful by not attacking the protesters.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/03/us/flo​r​ida-police-shoves-protester-suspended-​trnd/index.html

Remember this Florida pig who attacked a kneeling protester and started a riot? This has happened all over the country... just not the the racist and nazis.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Giant Clown Shoe: Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?

They don't get murdered by the police so why would they even consider it?

Police kill minorities at higher rates to be sure. But they kill plenty of white people, too. It doesn't hurt BLM to notice this.


White people don't have to fear for their lives when pulled over for simple traffic stops.  A black man twitches, and he's dead by police fire.  White people have to literally charge a police officer with a machine gun and a rocket launcher before they will even be detained.

There's a difference.  White people take it for granted that they won't get shot.  Black people are trained how to survive police stops from a young age.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 611x569]


What's Kylo Ren doing there? Undercover?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Did they riot?


We've seen time and again that that doesn't matter.  If it is a peaceful protest by people the police don't like and/or don't fear, the cops will start the violence.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cops ain't gunna crack down on their buddies, they save that for people peacefully protesting police brutality.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?



Here's a picture of the "they" that set fire to that Wendy's:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in dozens of cities in support of BLM but you choose to focus only on the repeated b-roll Fox News shows from the first week.


https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local​/​chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-issues-st​atement-after-violent-clashes-between-​police-demonstrators/2307407/

https://komonews.com/news/local/demon​s​trators-gather-in-downtown-seattle

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/07/​1​6/power-of-prayer-march-brooklyn-bridg​e-protests-new-york-city-nypd-police-r​eform/

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opi​n​ion/2020/07/20/opinion-dont-let-outsid​ers-hijack-protests-violence/546146200​2/

A break from assaulting police: https://www.krqe.com/news/alb​uquerque-​metro/anti-mask-protest-turns-violent/​

How many more examples from the last three or four days do you need?
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Did they riot?



Police in riot gear didn't attack them, so no.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Erebus1954: Giant Clown Shoe: Erebus1954: Did they torch a Wendys?

They don't get murdered by the police so why would they even consider it?

Police kill minorities at higher rates to be sure. But they kill plenty of white people, too. It doesn't hurt BLM to notice this.

White people don't have to fear for their lives when pulled over for simple traffic stops.  A black man twitches, and he's dead by police fire.  White people have to literally charge a police officer with a machine gun and a rocket launcher before they will even be detained.

There's a difference.  White people take it for granted that they won't get shot.  Black people are trained how to survive police stops from a young age.


You're engaging in good faith a bad faith actor*.

*Euphemism for sniveling coont.
 
gregario
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Professional courtesy.
 
Flincher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Usernate: Protesting without proper permits? Menacing the town with machine guns? Chanting violent rhetoric? And what did the police do?

Not a damn thing.

fark America.


I think it's time for a hard reset.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

how police treat non-nazis
 
