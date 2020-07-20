 Skip to content
(MSN)   Hundreds of people, some wearing masks, protested against mask-wearing in London   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ironic tag is about to explode here.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask himself for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the pandemic dismissing their effectiveness.

Nobody can figure out who told these fools to not wear masks!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, it's good to know that the United States doesn't completely own the market on stupidity.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Hundreds of people in a city the size of NYC. Good luck with that. Not even close to USA-level of mass stupidity.

I rode by this yesterday on my bike, totally unaware that there was a 'major' protest happening.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
there is stupid, racist, redneck and bigot wherever you go. some places they are just more easy to spot.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny that.  The mask is the only working vaccine against the virus right now.  It could be it will remain the most effective deterrent for the next 2-5 years.

Unless you're shopping for celebrity cosmetics, which for some reason likes the word "serum,"  this picture makes no sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, most of the very small number of people at that protest were nutters. However, remember that COVID-19 cases and deaths have both dropped enormously from their high point without masks being worn, so the question "Why now?" is a reasonable one.

The answer, which is that as distancing regulations are relaxed, masks make more sense for general wear, is reasonable too, of course.

Judging from what I have seen in my part of Scotland, most people are wearing  masks in shops as we are now required too. Those who are not are almost all elderly, and it's interesting to speculate why that might be. Unconcern? Disbelief? Difficulty of getting hold of one?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ironic tag is about to explode here.


There's a difference between protesting wearing masks at all and wearing masks being mandatory.  I'm guessing those wearing masks were the latter.  Those not wearing them?  Who knows.

Mandatory is necessary with this virus because of the way it spreads and because it's clear that there are way too many morons that never would wear one.  So they are both stupid, but there's a distinction.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So some people support mask wearing generally but don't feel the government should make it mandatory. Oh, what horrible people.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Funny that. The mask is the only working vaccine against the virus right now.


The mask makes a minor contribution compared to distancing and hygiene, despite Fark's obsession with it.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask himself for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the pandemic dismissing their effectiveness.

Nobody can figure out who told these fools to not wear masks!


Weren't all the experts saying that wearing masks was unnecessary early on?  Wasn't it just the past month or two that wearing them started being recommended and made mandatory in places?

I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could.  Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gallagher - Questions
Youtube HsUorauCs7Y
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Callous: I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could. Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.



In the early months here in the UK (March, April & May) the official line - at least in part - was to encourage people to shield / isolate and not order clinical style masks so there wouldn't be such a shock to the supply chain for the NHS, emergency services etc.
I don't doubt some folk went ahead & stockpiled them anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Callous: HotWingConspiracy: The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask himself for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the pandemic dismissing their effectiveness.

Nobody can figure out who told these fools to not wear masks!

Weren't all the experts saying that wearing masks was unnecessary early on?


Not all of them, no. The ones that did were the voices that right wing governments wanted everyone to hear though, that way they didn't have to address the shortage.

Wasn't it just the past month or two that wearing them started being recommended and made mandatory in places?

Been required in NY since April.

I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could.  Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.

It was partly due to the idea that medical staff needed them more than everyone else. Basically an attempt to distract from the abject failure of government to mobilize to secure and manufacture more.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: So some people support mask wearing generally but don't feel the government should make it mandatory. Oh, what horrible people.


I generally support wearing clothes but I think public decency laws are an affront to liberty. Who are you to tell me not to sit butt naked on a park bench?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: So some people support mask wearing generally but don't feel the government should make it mandatory. Oh, what horrible people.


Or maybe they don't even support mask wearing but they support compliance with the law, and they are protesting that the law would be relaxed. Again, basically reincarnation of Hitler+Stalin.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [i.imgur.com image 490x272]

Hundreds of people in a city the size of NYC. Good luck with that. Not even close to USA-level of mass stupidity.

I rode by this yesterday on my bike, totally unaware that there was a 'major' protest happening.


London is MUCH bigger than New York City.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Callous: HotWingConspiracy: The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask himself for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the pandemic dismissing their effectiveness.

Nobody can figure out who told these fools to not wear masks!

Weren't all the experts saying that wearing masks was unnecessary early on?  Wasn't it just the past month or two that wearing them started being recommended and made mandatory in places?

I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could.  Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.


In early January and into February they said it wasn't needed for people who weren't showing symptoms to wear them based on how influenza is transmitted. By March, they realized that asymptomatic carriers (about 80% of the infected) were able to spread the disease and then they started suggesting widespread mask use.
 
abbarach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Callous: I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could. Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.


In the early months here in the UK (March, April & May) the official line - at least in part - was to encourage people to shield / isolate and not order clinical style masks so there wouldn't be such a shock to the supply chain for the NHS, emergency services etc.
I don't doubt some folk went ahead & stockpiled them anyway.


Yep.  And masks are less effective than just staying the fark home and not coming into contact with plague rats.  But people, being people...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: So some people support mask wearing generally but don't feel the government should make it mandatory. Oh, what horrible people.


They are genuinely terrible people. Stupid too.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Callous: Weren't all the experts saying that wearing masks was unnecessary early on? Wasn't it just the past month or two that wearing them started being recommended and made mandatory in places?

I often wonder if they were telling the general public that wearing them was unnecessary just to save as many of the N95s from the little people as they could. Now that they have control of the entire supply of them they changed their tune.


Several different aspects to this. First of all, it wasn't clear at the beginning that masks would do much good, partly because of evidence from Japan where mask wearing doesn't significantly reduces the number of colds and partly because of worries that people would see wearing masks as a panacea and fail to do more important things, like distancing and hand-washing.

Furthermore there was in the UK a significant shortage of effective masks and there were worries that if the general public bought them to wear to little (or absent social distancing, very little) effect, there would be shortages for medical and care staff for whom distancing is not an option, who meet far more infected people and who know how to use masks properly.

Things have changed since then. First and foremost there is much, much less COVID-19 around. Scotland (pop 5.5m) has had three deaths from it in the past two weeks while England (pop 55.5m) is running at about 70 per day. Too high, but a fraction of the peak, which was 1,000 per day. Furthermore it seems that masked people don't behave as irresponsibly as was feared at first, possibly because the need for distancing has been successfully conveyed by lockdown.

The regulations are therefore being relaxed, people are being allowed to get closer and masks will probably help to keep the low infection rates low. Where there is a significant outbreak, though, local lockdowns are the only answer.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, how does the social media mask-denier gig work, does the Kremlin just send you a check, or what?

Ask yourself 'who benefits?'

Framing it as 'my freedoms' and government overreach is really a brilliant piece of social engineering. Helping the virus incapacitate untold numbers of Americans while sowing internal dissent, all by manipulating the dumb and gullible with Facebook cries of freedumb and patriotism.

Save for the fact that it's actively destroying my country, I'm pretty impressed. Curb stomping the US without firing a shot. Nice job, pooty-poot/xinnie the pooh/whomever
 
