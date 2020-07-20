 Skip to content
Trench fever, because why not
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh great. More diseases. At least this one is far away from where I live.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isis has probably already got their entire suicide bombers squads farking every type of wildlife possible then sneaking into the states at this point.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we all just agree that the world is trying to kill us this year?  And we Americans, at the very least, are doing our damnedest to make sure it succeeds.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concentrating homeless people in urban areas leads to disease?  I'm shocked.  Shocked!
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we gonna get trench foot next?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...trench fever can be caused by mask-wearing, social distancing, and excessive hand washing..."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trench fever, Trench fever
We know how to do it
Gimme that Trench fever, Trench fever
We know how to show it
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some new venereal disease?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The condition is caused by the bacterium Bartonella quintana,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So far it's only infected homeless people?  Good thing that we're unlikely to see a massive uptick in our homeless populations over the next couple of months.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it time to start shooting zombies yet?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My grandfather got sent home from the Western Front in the First World War early due to trench fever, so the illness may very well have saved his life. Certainly must have been bad if they were sending troops off the line for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least it's not trench mouth.  Or the disease what's plaguing Karens these day, potty mouth and attitude.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
is that like crotch-rot?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The condition is caused by the bacterium Bartonella quintana, a close relative of the bug that causes cat scratch fever.

Cat scratch fever is an actual illness?

I learned something today.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The condition is caused by the bacterium Bartonella quintana, a close relative of the bug that causes cat scratch fever.

Cat scratch fever is an actual illness?

I learned something today.


It killed Jim Henson.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just need Bonga Bonga fever and I'll have a bingo.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have a theory about this...It's because a lot of people LIVE LIKE FARKING PIGS..They live among
dirty clothes and among piles of consumerism..Add in pets and kids and it's like homeless people.
These folks, having been Locking down in their houses has just made some of the situations even worse.
(I am NOT anti-lockdown).. They've been wallowing in their own stye for months now, not cleaning their clothing, their bedding, their household and probably themselves and this is what happens.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dried.  Lice.  Feces.
rhymes with
Fried. Rice. Species.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh great. More diseases. At least this one is far away from where I live.


Until you realize it spreads in homeless populations and a lot of your neighbours are about to become homeless.
 
