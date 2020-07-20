 Skip to content
Which country will emerge King of Coronavirus mountain?
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
US.

/#winning
//high score wins
///right slashies?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No one.

sotua
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Best Korea?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lesotho.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
China.  Russia.  They're both getting very busy in Africa, which will be devastated by the virus while leaving the wealth of natural resources untouched.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trumptopia?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
King shiat of Covid fark Mountain.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If we are talking the long con, it could be China

Sweden isn't doing as bad as everyone thought either, most of them are still alive.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're about due for a Germany uprising.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The one that the lady of the putrid lake bestows excovidbur on?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Add these to the articles list:
New Zealand
Japan
Canada
Austria

Let's see... what do these countries have in common... they realize the signature accomplishment of leader of the US was falling into a vat of Crayola dye
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Turkmenistan

My understanding is that they have zero cases.  The have, however, instituted a new mandatory mask law.  But it's to protect the people from all the dust.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wakanda
 
1derful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure we'll never know the exact number of cases in China. Even if they reduced transmission down to 1 to 1, it begs credulity that they went from almost 50 thousand new cases on Feb 10 to 3 or 4 thousand a couple days later.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
California
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1derful: Im pretty sure we'll never know the exact number of cases in China. Even if they reduced transmission down to 1 to 1, it begs credulity that they went from almost 50 thousand new cases on Feb 10 to 3 or 4 thousand a couple days later.


Our thousands of spies in China aren't worth anything anymore?
 
shaggai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like "The Game" which made the world of Traveller:2300 (or 2300 AD) is being played and rewritten as we speak.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 1derful: Im pretty sure we'll never know the exact number of cases in China. Even if they reduced transmission down to 1 to 1, it begs credulity that they went from almost 50 thousand new cases on Feb 10 to 3 or 4 thousand a couple days later.

Our thousands of spies in China aren't worth anything anymore?


We haven't had have many spies in China since the CIA screwed up opsec and let the Chinese roll up their network in 2010-2012: https://foreignpolicy.com/​2018/08/15/b​otched-cia-communications-system-helpe​d-blow-cover-chinese-agents-intelligen​ce/
 
