(KTLA Los Angeles)   Dog rescued after spending three days stuck in an 18-inch drain pipe looks like you'd expect   (ktla.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface, according to the Fire Department.

I'm guessing "coax" may be euphemistic.  I'm picturing:

blackpast.orgView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a dog and your wife? Your dog is happy to see you when you open the trunk.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like my dog just before his grooming (where I cut of all his shaggy dog look)
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a new "What has been seen cannot be unseen" meme if I ever saw one.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like he's been cleaning the pipes.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface

Would have taken 20 seconds if they had used a steak instead
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Doopity do.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface, according to the Fire Department.

I'm guessing "coax" may be euphemistic.  I'm picturing:

[blackpast.org image 640x410]


Gods no! This is a dog we are talking about, not black people.


/If you watch old movies filmed in California once in a while you can see pro-segregation signs in the background.
//Sometimes the director made the decision to focus directly on the sign.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why I will never be the guardian of a barking rat. Dumb as stumps and no natural tracking ability -- this one couldn't even find it's way back home by tracking it's own scent. All they are good for is yapping non-stop and nipping at ankles
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to hang out in an under-street culvert in front of my yard as a kid. It hovers around 90-95 with a 100+ heat index during the summer here, but underground it stays in the 60's and 70's.

I'm willing to bet that's why Fido didn't want to come out.
 
