(Yahoo)   Oregon police light a little fire in their police union building and claim it was done by protestors
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this fire was made by the protestors then this building would no longer exist.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops making shiat up so they can frame people?  How dare you!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is safe to assume that the police are NEVER telling the truth.

Ever.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How convenient that the fire is behind the stubby wall on the desk so you can't see the container it is in. That was mighty considerate of the protesters cops lying pigs.

Just assume the cops are ALWAYS lying.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that they had time to film it but none of the cops lying pigs is bothering to put it out with a fire extinguisher.

/totally not fake
//move along citizen
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.


I know who didn't.We. It was always burning since the world was turning.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd think that people who work with criminals everyday would have picked up some tips how to stage the crime more convincingly.

\maybe cops are stupid
\\maybe just this cop
\\\maybe there aren't nearly as many criminals as they want you to believe
\\\\more than one is probably true.
 
Hevach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.


Fire department said it was a road flare in a bucket. They didn't contradict the police but a carefully contained road flare burning in a building without the doors or windows being opened, then filmed for several minutes (while carefully ducking so that the actual fire was hidden and only the light was captured) before being extinguished by police on the scene, who ONLY THEN contacted the fire department...

Smells like a duck to me.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.


This is fark,. We just make assumptions and post them as facts.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.


If it wasn't set by the cops why doesn't the video show a cops simply putting this tiny fire out with a fire extinguisher?
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, don't laugh!  It could have been caused by one of those deadly IED candles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.

This is fark,. We just make assumptions and post them as facts.


Suddenly cops forgot how to use a fire extinguisher?

A would be arsonist put the flare in a container for safety?

Filming it seemed a higher priority than snuffing it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice staged fire.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: way south: gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.

This is fark,. We just make assumptions and post them as facts.

Suddenly cops forgot how to use a fire extinguisher?

A would be arsonist put the flare in a container for safety?

Filming it seemed a higher priority than snuffing it?

[Fark user image image 303x332]


Not to mention cops have a ready supply of road flares available to them
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least they didn't put a marine flare in a bucket.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoever set it, this particular union appears to be under the direction of morons.  Lazy, scared morons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Whoever set it, this particular union appears to be under the direction of morons.  Lazy, scared morons.


Worse, vertical-video-shooting morons.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How convenient that the fire is behind the stubby wall on the desk so you can't see the container it is in. That was mighty considerate of the protesters cops lying pigs.

Just assume the cops are ALWAYS lying.


Same goes for Fark headlines
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cops are members of the Alt-Reichstag?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SpectroBoy: How convenient that the fire is behind the stubby wall on the desk so you can't see the container it is in. That was mighty considerate of the protesters cops lying pigs.

Just assume the cops are ALWAYS lying.

Same goes for Fark headlines


Not in this case.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Whoever set it, this particular union appears to be under the direction of morons.  Lazy, scared morons.


Yup. The head of the Union said that the people of Portland were tired of 50+ straight nights of protests and that the protests need to end, after prety much every elected official from the Governor on down to the mayor publicly told Trump to get his Gestapo troops out of the city.

Oh, and the Portland Police sent out a Facebook post saying that the park would be cleared if a fire broke out, among other situations, literally 3 minutes before the fire was reported. But I'm sure that's just a coincidence...
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: [upload.wikimedia.org image 285x365]


It is like they are following a script written back in the 1930s.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why of all places farking Portland became the epicenter of pushback against the police state.

Also, they are going to seriously need to update this song

Dream of the '90s | Portlandia | IFC
Youtube U4hShMEk1Ew
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
#CopLiesMatter
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Russ1642: SpectroBoy: How convenient that the fire is behind the stubby wall on the desk so you can't see the container it is in. That was mighty considerate of the protesters cops lying pigs.

Just assume the cops are ALWAYS lying.

Same goes for Fark headlines

Not in this case.


Well at least link to an article that supports the headline then.
 
oxnard_montalvo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

way south: gnosis301: Hmm.  I don't know if the headline is accurate, but I couldn't find any info in the article about who may have started the fire.

This is fark,. We just make assumptions and post them as facts.


It's this kind of pure horse sheit and lies, not humor or sarcasm, why I don't pay for total fark anymore. Used to just love this site. Just sad.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Langdon_777: If this fire was made by the protestors then this building would no longer exist.


That's what I was thinking.  Portland's more of a molotov cocktail/sachel charge kind of city.
 
