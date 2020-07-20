 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   There's dumb, and there's "blowing your international drug smuggling operation because you named your fake coffee company after a Cillian from John Wick" dumb   (news.avclub.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Keanu Reeves, John Wick films, cover story, English-language films, Baba Yaga, coffee beans, trading world-weary reflections, international drug  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 3:31 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha! Stupid subby. Cillian Murphy wasn't in John Wick.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fortunately most criminals are really dumb but think they are clever making them easy to catch, unfortunately the same applies to most law enforcement.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn this must have taken ages: "a bag filled with coffee beans that had all been cut open, hollowed out, filled with cocaine, and then re-sealed to hide the drugs."

I have to assume the mechanised the process, quite clever really.  The trick to hiding something is always to hide it in something that has no inside.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
^ criminal gott dang genius
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Criminals gotta criminal......
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.