(Yahoo)   Out of the clouds of tear gas, an apparition emerges (possibly NSFW)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
65
65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
wonder if she is one of the strippers who have been helping out and protesting. they are pretty awesome. they keep Portland weird naked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alanis Morissette - Thank U (Official Video)
Youtube OOgpT5rEKIU
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like this young lady.  I also like the dude who bought a shield to help protect her from any projectiles fired from the brown shirts and to protect the eyes of the poor goons who might have had to see a naked woman.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This article isn't anywhere near NSFW enough.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If all young women take to the streets naked in protest, then 2020 might just be starting to turn around.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Langdon_777: I like this young lady.  I also like the dude who bought a shield to help protect her from any projectiles fired from the brown shirts and to protect the eyes of the poor goons who might have had to see a naked woman.


When I wrote that I did not realise that naked protesting is 100% legal in Oregon.  The shield guy was right but misguided and he did leave before she put everything on display.  I would vote for her to be US President before tRump and I do not even need to know who she is.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?


Truly, is there any other power quite like that of punani?

I hope all those officers went home to outraged wives, too.

Punani, squared.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

parasol: hubiestubert: Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?

Truly, is there any other power quite like that of punani?

I hope all those officers went home to outraged wives, too.

Punani, squared.


All must bow to the Power of the Punani. Blessed be.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: All must bow to the Power of the Punani. Blessed be.


I wish to face the peril.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Federal officers didn't know what to do.  It was the first time they had seen a woman naked.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: The Federal officers didn't know what to do.  It was the first time they had seen a woman naked.


Well, at least a willing one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: hubiestubert: All must bow to the Power of the Punani. Blessed be.

I wish to face the peril.


No, it is to perilous!
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, sitting naked on pavement. That made my taint constrict just seeing it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The said she'd be OK if she wore a mask and gloves...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: those officers went home to outraged wives, too.


was she good looking?
are you thinking about her right now?

yep, been married to the worst
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: Damn, sitting naked on pavement. That made my taint constrict just seeing it.


No more boom-boom for that baby-san!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, that's respectable - especially given the ruling that nudity is a valid form of protest. These authoritarian folks need to understand that the people they're firing teargas and rubber bullets are simply human - in this case, a truly vulnerable soul in a raw display of expression to that end.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
The Prussian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What. A. Pig.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my town the protest was like 15 people standing in a park. No nudes :(
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out, Ethel!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the same night as the man who stood getting beat and pepper sprayed and didn't move?

In any case, the juxtaposition of both of them is incredible. A tall, older, trained in violence man stands and bravely receives the full brunt of male aggression, and a vulnerable woman appears naked and exposed, and forces them to leave. TFA is right to compare it to the Tiananem Square tank protestor and daisy in rifle hippie photos.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: parasol: those officers went home to outraged wives, too.

was she good looking?
are you thinking about her right now?

yep, been married to the worst


"Don't even TELL me what a bad day you had! I SAW her! and I KNOW that was you on that front line, don't EVEN deny it! I recognized your shoes!"
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?


I really can't wrap my head around the comparison to Krystallnacht. Are these agents targeting a particular ethnic group in Portland? Have they destroyed so many ethnically owned businesses that the streets are lined in shards of glass?

How does it compare other than reinforcing Godwin's Law?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Alphax: hubiestubert: All must bow to the Power of the Punani. Blessed be.

I wish to face the peril.

No, it is to perilous!


Just a little peril?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: This article isn't anywhere near NSFW enough.


Plenty of videos on twitter ....this is NSFW
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new, new Colossus of Rhodes.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be great to see more protesters naked and what excuse would the cops have for pounding on them? Can't be for hidden weapons, unless it is in the ole prison wallet. Yeah real tough guys all armored up beating on a crowd of naked people.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one? Fine.
Original please?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: hubiestubert: Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?

I really can't wrap my head around the comparison to Krystallnacht. Are these agents targeting a particular ethnic group in Portland? Have they destroyed so many ethnically owned businesses that the streets are lined in shards of glass?

How does it compare other than reinforcing Godwin's Law?


A more apt comparison would be to the Reichstag fire, only this time the Reichstag had a functioning fire suppression system.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheela na gig! Ancient tactic to ward off evil.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: evilsofa: This article isn't anywhere near NSFW enough.

Plenty of videos on twitter ....this is NSFW


I'll give a shout out the the guy who tried to shield her - someone raised him right.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Look out, Ethel!


it was too late.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: No one? Fine.
Original please?


willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Was this the same night as the man who stood getting beat and pepper sprayed and didn't move?

In any case, the juxtaposition of both of them is incredible. A tall, older, trained in violence man stands and bravely receives the full brunt of male aggression, and a vulnerable woman appears naked and exposed, and forces them to leave. TFA is right to compare it to the Tiananem Square tank protestor and daisy in rifle hippie photos.


I think so.  He was a tank pulling in all the aggro, she was the healer trying to make things right.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's just spraying her own all-natural homemade "tear gas" back at the police.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She sat in the street facing them, legs spread in the headlights' glare.

Go on..
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did the police then torch an Arby's?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: hubiestubert: Who knew that Krystallnacht could get called off on account of punani on the field?

I mean, they're still trying, but folks aren't rolling up and letting them just rampage all over them, and that has really got to sting. They were promised a chance to bust some heads, and there are all those heads just sitting there, and then a fella in his 50s just takes it and walks away like it was nothing, and then protestors show up nekkid...it's like...it's like reality doesn't conform to power fantasies. Jeez, who knew?

I really can't wrap my head around the comparison to Krystallnacht. Are these agents targeting a particular ethnic group in Portland? Have they destroyed so many ethnically owned businesses that the streets are lined in shards of glass?

How does it compare other than reinforcing Godwin's Law?


I think people keep waiting for a defining moment, such as Krystallnacht.
We make links to events we've heard/learned about even if the specifics don't align exactly.

So, part Godwin's Law, part effort to express our anxiety using (generally) universal events as sign posts and using their names not as a mirror, but as a measure.

This reminded me of Tiananmen Square - even if it was a nude woman, not a dressed man, and there were no tanks.

shrug
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: No one? Fine.
Original please?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Prussian: What. A. Pig.


oooo I get to use this again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Jaws_Victim: Was this the same night as the man who stood getting beat and pepper sprayed and didn't move?

In any case, the juxtaposition of both of them is incredible. A tall, older, trained in violence man stands and bravely receives the full brunt of male aggression, and a vulnerable woman appears naked and exposed, and forces them to leave. TFA is right to compare it to the Tiananem Square tank protestor and daisy in rifle hippie photos.

I think so.  He was a tank pulling in all the aggro, she was the healer trying to make things right.


Was she a healer or a protester?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
24 years ago I was dating a girl going to college in Portland who would have done this.  Similar back and shoulders, too.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NSFW

http://twitter.com/DonovanFarley/stat​u​s/1284410621283328000?s=09
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: evilsofa: This article isn't anywhere near NSFW enough.

Plenty of videos on twitter ....this is NSFW


Took ya long enough.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One thing about being naked is that it shows all the damage the police might have done to her, as well as making her symbolically vulnerable.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not all heroes wear capes clothes.
 
CNichols [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Was this the same night as the man who stood getting beat and pepper sprayed and didn't move?

In any case, the juxtaposition of both of them is incredible. A tall, older, trained in violence man stands and bravely receives the full brunt of male aggression, and a vulnerable woman appears naked and exposed, and forces them to leave. TFA is right to compare it to the Tiananem Square tank protestor and daisy in rifle hippie photos.


These two are goddamn national heroes.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"A woman wearing nothing but a black face mask and a stocking cap strode toward a dozen heavily armed agents attired in camouflage fatigues, lined up across a downtown Portland street."

1. Massive props to this woman. Major courage to go out in front of these goons, even moreso when nude.

2. Watching the videos I think something the protestors need to rethink is their attire. This is a propaganda war. Over and over in videos the protestors are dressed in black, or in some sort of anarchist lite attire. They're very often dressing as "the other". IMO (for what it's worth, the folks on the ground certainly have their own views) they need to have a good chunk of the crowd decked out in red white and blue flag themed attire. Leave people watching the news no doubt that it's Americans that these brownshirts are attacking here. When they look like a "mob" to a lot of America a lot of America is highly conditioned to see them as a mob, and believe the rabble needs to be kept in line. One thing the RW has a firm grip on is that draping yourself in patriotic symbols is a powerful message to a lot (too many) people. The left and center have surrendered that iconography and the messaging power that comes with it to the far right for far too long.
 
