 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Husband and son of federal judge overseeing Epstein-Deutsche Bank case shot in their home by gunman possibly disguised as delivery driver   (nj.com) divider line
145
    More: News, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, son of a federal judge, President of the United States, United States Senate, New Jersey, Lawyer  
•       •       •

2510 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Jul 2020 at 11:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



145 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's an assassination attempt
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough already, 2020. Too bad DHS is LARPing in Portland instead of doing their job.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Enough already, 2020. Too bad DHS is LARPing in Portland instead of doing their job.


I wouldn't be at all surprised if this was the DHS, on behalf of Trump.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein was murdered.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is up with the slop? What did they think would happen after something like this?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: What is up with the slop? What did they think would happen after something like this?


Everything Trump touches dies...
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No info about Epstein connection in the article, so I did some Googling and came up with this

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/securit​i​es-law/deutsche-bank-investors-sue-ove​r-epstein-ties-stock-drops
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: No info about Epstein connection in the article, so I did some Googling and came up with this

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/securiti​es-law/deutsche-bank-investors-sue-ove​r-epstein-ties-stock-drops


Addendum

PDFs for the complaint

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/​1​7354158/karimi-v-deutsche-bank-aktieng​esellschaft/
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some really powerful people are scared shiatless.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is normal
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 3..2. .1   "The US Marshals Service only protects federal buildings, not people.   Nothing to see here.  Move along."
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Some really powerful people are scared shiatless.


If they're actively engaging in assassination attempts?  Yeah, most definitely.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Some really powerful people are scared shiatless.


Correlation does not equal causation. This could be connected to Epstein. It could be connected to another case. Or it may not have any connections to her job at all.

Simple fact is that we dont know, and we cannot trust our institutions to conduct a fair investigation to uncover the truth, because they are compromised like the rest of this damned system.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Deutsche Bank boys have got some 'splaining to do.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Enough already, 2020. Too bad DHS is LARPing in Portland instead of doing their job.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if this was the DHS, on behalf of Trump.


DHL...

FTFY
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barr's DOJ will try to seize jurisdiction
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. 2020 does not disappoint.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the post about her being assigned to the case 4 days ago true? Because this doesn't really feel like intimidation if they just went right ahead and did it, now she has nothing to lose too.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Enough already, 2020. Too bad DHS is LARPing in Portland instead of doing their job.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if this was the DHS, on behalf of Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidence.
Crime is a thing.
Don't be so tin foil, ppl.
Jesus.
🙄
This message brung to you by the nation liberation front of AstroTurf.
😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This farking timeline, man.  That judge deserves justice for her family, and this timeline is sure to deprive her of it.
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that's an assassination attempt


It pretty-much HAS to be.

But why? Is this all because nobody wants Epstein's ties to EVERY POWERFUL ORGANIZATION IN THE WORLD to be revealed in court? Or is there something else to it?

And can we quit pretending that Deutsche Bank isn't basically a money-laundering firm disguised as a bank?
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almandot: Is the post about her being assigned to the case 4 days ago true? Because this doesn't really feel like intimidation if they just went right ahead and did it, now she has nothing to lose too.


Judge takes leave of absence and case is assigned to a different one
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just this past Wednsday, she was appointed to be a judge on what case?

Go on. Take a guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband is a prosecutor, which makes it easier to some folks to think that he was the target.

But my boolshiat detector tells me that this is how you send a message to other judges presiding over cases involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Also, someone remind me who would name her replacement if she were to... Ya' know... Retire in her grief and conveniently vacate her seat on the US District Court?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: This is normal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course some asshat took to Wikipedia to put this in her article

am13.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was just tired of all the deliveries, I think my neighbor may be on a hit list, upd and FedEx are there almost everyday and they have to carry all of that to the door
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama-appointed Latina judge assigned to the Deutsch Bank/Epstein case only days ago?

Hell of a coincidence.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay!

I generally don't believe in the Epstein conspiracies... But god dammit if the universe isn't trying its hardest to lend them some credence.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todorojo: Her husband is a prosecutor, which makes it easier to some folks to think that he was the target.

But my boolshiat detector tells me that this is how you send a message to other judges presiding over cases involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Also, someone remind me who would name her replacement if she were to... Ya' know... Retire in her grief and conveniently vacate her seat on the US District Court?


🙄

Tinfoil much, bub?
 
Todorojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: Enough already, 2020. Too bad DHS is LARPing in Portland instead of doing their job.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if this was the DHS, on behalf of Trump.

DHL...

FTFY


This joke is top-fookin'-drawer, man.
 
gas giant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, at least someone has faith in our institutions...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus Fark. 2020 was crazy and it's going off the rails.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you think that's bad,
Naya Rivera didn't accidentally drown
I was hiding in the lake wearing scuba gear & pulled her under to her death.
Geraldo Rivera paid me to do it - he was mad because she had the same last name and was becoming more famous than he.
"There's only room for one famous Rivera" he whispered to me as he handed me the envelope.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The expensive shoes should have tipped them off.

/obscure?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like Everything Deutsch Bank Touches Dies.

https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/d​e​utsche-bank-death/

Or is that someone else?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently, we are going full Russia now.  You never go full Russia.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Epstein was murdered.


Maybe that doesn't track with this.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it FedEx? Because their drivers have tried to kill me multiple times.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Todorojo: Her husband is a prosecutor, which makes it easier to some folks to think that he was the target.

But my boolshiat detector tells me that this is how you send a message to other judges presiding over cases involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Also, someone remind me who would name her replacement if she were to... Ya' know... Retire in her grief and conveniently vacate her seat on the US District Court?


Former assistant prosecutor but currently he's a criminal defense attorney.

Judge Salas has presided over some high profile cases: Salas, 51, has handled cases involving members of the Grape Street Crips, in connection with a long-running drug-trafficking network that was taken down by the FBI in 2015. She was also the judge who sent Real Housewives stars Joe and Teresa Giudice to prison.

https://www.nj.com/middlesex/2020/07/​h​usband-son-of-federal-judge-shot-at-th​eir-nj-home-sources-say.html
 
Todorojo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Barr's DOJ will try to seize jurisdiction


This right here.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Was it FedEx? Because their drivers have tried to kill me multiple times.


Maybe stop answering the door naked.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Some really powerful people are scared shiatless.


Perhaps but going after a judge doesn't make sense.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And just this past Wednsday, she was appointed to be a judge on what case?

Go on. Take a guess.

[Fark user image 850x497]


See, shiat like that believes me to believe it's an enthusiastic Trump supporter, as opposed to Prince Charles unit of ninja fixers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Apparently, we are going full Russia now.  You never go full Russia.


I get a feeling that Putin may have had some pre-teen poon-tang courtesy of Pimp Daddy Jeffy as well.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: AAAAGGGGHHHH: And just this past Wednsday, she was appointed to be a judge on what case?

Go on. Take a guess.

[Fark user image 850x497]

See, shiat like that believes me to believe it's an enthusiastic Trump supporter, as opposed to Prince Charles unit of ninja fixers.


leads me to believe*

Eh, whatever. I'm just gonna sit out and wait for more details to unfold.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People with political shiat for brains will totally miss that this is bigger than teams. Not even just Americans. It's everyone.

Just shut your shiat down while adults talk.

Sorry, this is Fark. That won't happen.
 
Displayed 50 of 145 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.