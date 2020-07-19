 Skip to content
(Guardian)   What happens when our old 'friend' the flu meets the new guy on the world block COVID-19?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Masks can prevent both.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We need to close the schools until there is a vaccine
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll still get my annual flu shot as per my normal schedule I follow each year. What's the big whoop? We have flu vaccinations, so get that and you're okay.
Covid still gonna be a threat, so other than wearing your mask and keeping smart precautions in action, there's nothing that can be done to be safe from that until we get the vaccine.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The cold temperatures of January will kill it.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Masks can prevent both.


Unfortunately we can't have nice things.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MegaLib: We need to close the schools until there is a vaccine


Protip: If you're going to be a parody account, you're not supposed to actually say reasonable things. You should have gone for something more obviously over the top and obtuse, like "we should close schools permanently to prevent all diseases."
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They team up and fight crime?
 
