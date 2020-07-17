 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Even if he isn't guilty, "Assistant to the Dismembered Tech CEO" doesn't look great on a resume   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Lawyer, Tyrese Haspil, Plea, Arraignment, Lower East Side, Capital punishment, Legal Aid Society, Manhattan  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 7:31 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The trusted former assistant accused of killing and decapitating his tech CEO boss in Manhattan pleaded not guilty on Sunday to second-degree murder, according to a report.

Prior to his arrest Friday, Haspil had never had a run-in with the law, according to his attorneys, who urged people to remain open-minded about what may have happened in the case

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can work for the Saudis.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might be innocent, but the video of him buying the saw and cleaning supplies will be hard to explain away.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He'll be available if anyone's looking for an extra hand.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TheHighlandHowler:

Let alone the police doing the welfare check and walking in on the dismemberment process.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Excuse me, that title is "Assistant Dismembered Tech CEO".

nuancefinancial.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's right up there with assistant to dismembered Washington Post correspondent.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: He might be innocent, but the video of him buying the saw and cleaning supplies will be hard to explain away.


Method - saw, cleaning supplies (check)
Motive - embezzled $100K, was paying it back but then what? (check)
Opportunity - he could certainly have gotten into the CEO's building (check)

If the saw and cleaning supplies he purchased are the saw and cleaning supplies left in the CEO's apartment, there's not much left to talk about, except perhaps whether others were involved.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unemployedingreenland: TheHighlandHowler: He might be innocent, but the video of him buying the saw and cleaning supplies will be hard to explain away.

Method - saw, cleaning supplies (check)
Motive - embezzled $100K, was paying it back but then what? (check)
Opportunity - he could certainly have gotten into the CEO's building (check)

If the saw and cleaning supplies he purchased are the saw and cleaning supplies left in the CEO's apartment, there's not much left to talk about, except perhaps whether others were involved.


it's amazing what people might do for sex...
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Unemployedingreenland: TheHighlandHowler: He might be innocent, but the video of him buying the saw and cleaning supplies will be hard to explain away.

Method - saw, cleaning supplies (check)
Motive - embezzled $100K, was paying it back but then what? (check)
Opportunity - he could certainly have gotten into the CEO's building (check)

If the saw and cleaning supplies he purchased are the saw and cleaning supplies left in the CEO's apartment, there's not much left to talk about, except perhaps whether others were involved.

it's amazing what people might do for sex...


(queue dramatic soap opera music, fade to commercial)
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius,
Assistant to a dismembered CEO,
Father to a murdered tech lead,
Husband to a murdered six sigma green belt,
And I shall have my vengeance,
In this life or the next.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Unemployedingreenland: TheHighlandHowler: He might be innocent, but the video of him buying the saw and cleaning supplies will be hard to explain away.

Method - saw, cleaning supplies (check)
Motive - embezzled $100K, was paying it back but then what? (check)
Opportunity - he could certainly have gotten into the CEO's building (check)

If the saw and cleaning supplies he purchased are the saw and cleaning supplies left in the CEO's apartment, there's not much left to talk about, except perhaps whether others were involved.

it's amazing what people might do for sex...


I'd do anything for love, but I won't do that...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.