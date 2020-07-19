 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Happy 6th-month anniversary. Six months?   (mcall.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, somber news, State, According to Jim, Alabama Department of Public Health, number of other milestones, statistics, weekend  
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Emerson, Lake and Palmer - Welcome Back My Friends
Youtube 0VsifANR96s



we are farked
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
too soon
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 down, 30 to go...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the traditional gift, in this case, would be a can of lysol and a grin....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the moniker "Grave" in a MUD you might like. swmud.org port 6666

Yeah they still exist. You can log in and play them right now.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like only 3 months.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If we just stopped testing, the cases would drop, and everything would be fine.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The customary gift is a hydroxychloroquinearita with a twist of lemon Clorox wipe.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just wish the antimask folks would hurry up and get their gross virus swapping out of the way. They're prolonging this thing for all of us.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
US 45 million is the number the CDC gave for some kind of herd immunity.  We're coming up on 4 million I believe.

We have a long way to go?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Grave milestones?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
