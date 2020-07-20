 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Who was that masked man anyway? LGT several videos of man unflinchingly confronting 'officers' in Portland   (pamplinmedia.com)
    Chris David, Officer, United States Naval Academy, federal officers' batons, Christopher David  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's hoping that the guys who couldn't even make this man flinch all kill themselves because of the embarrassment of not being able to take him down.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"That oath of office is essentially swearing loyalty to the Constitution of the United States, and what they're doing is not constitutional anymore."

QFT
 
Alcaste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, saw this. The 180 into a double bird is the best.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, can anyone pin down what these folks are so scared of that they feel the need to call in guys in hazmat gear and truncheons?

Oh no! They're going to protest! People will take pictures and report their story!

You're just making it bigger, and you've already lost the narrative. Truncheons and hazmat gear against unarmed protestors, and even nekkid ones. Dudes...you could have just made sure that they stayed within the protest zone and cited folks who strayed beyond it with tickets. And it would have died down, or it would have continued, but with little media attention save for the locals.

I know that the urge to bust heads is strong with these folks, but damnation...pick your damn battles. Then again, if they had any sense, they wouldn't be backing a corrupt Administration.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
David said he slowly approached the officers, hoping to engage them in dialogue.

"I felt these gentlemen were violating their oath of office, and I wanted to talk to them," he explained.

LoL. "You suck at your job, armed man in body armour who has the right to use lethal force against me!"

No way that this was going to end up positively for him.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: has the right to use lethal force against me!



They don't. They just get away with it. Grow up.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are you serious? Who cares about some loser that has nothing better to do after 47 days of rioting after the death of George Floyd? Which I doubt he even gives two sharts about.

A convicted felon who held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman? While he was robbing her? Among other things. https://www.thecourierdaily.c​om/george​-floyd-criminal-past-record-arrest/201​77/#:~:text=George%20Floyd%E2%80%99s%2​0criminal%20record%20includes%205%20co​nvictions%20related,possession%20and%2​0theft%20of%20a%20controlled%20substan​ce%20%28cocaine%29.

I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did, but he wasn't exactly a pillar of society.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: Are you serious? Who cares about some loser that has nothing better to do after 47 days of rioting after the death of George Floyd? Which I doubt he even gives two sharts about.

A convicted felon who held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman? While he was robbing her? Among other things. https://www.thecourierdaily.co​m/george-floyd-criminal-past-record-ar​rest/20177/#:~:text=George%20Floyd%E2%​80%99s%20criminal%20record%20includes%​205%20convictions%20related,possession​%20and%20theft%20of%20a%20controlled%2​0substance%20%28cocaine%29.

I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did, but he wasn't exactly a pillar of society.


I will say the same of Trump if they hang him without a fair trial.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: Are you serious? Who cares about some loser that has nothing better to do after 47 days of rioting after the death of George Floyd? Which I doubt he even gives two sharts about.

A convicted felon who held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman? While he was robbing her? Among other things. https://www.thecourierdaily.co​m/george-floyd-criminal-past-record-ar​rest/20177/#:~:text=George%20Floyd%E2%​80%99s%20criminal%20record%20includes%​205%20convictions%20related,possession​%20and%20theft%20of%20a%20controlled%2​0substance%20%28cocaine%29.

I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did, but he wasn't exactly a pillar of society.


Yeah, no, that story is and always has been bullshiat made up by racist conservatives, stop trying to derail threads with fabricated lies that are also completely unrelated to the story you farking douche nozzle.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: Are you serious? Who cares about some loser that has nothing better to do after 47 days of rioting after the death of George Floyd? Which I doubt he even gives two sharts about.

A convicted felon who held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman? While he was robbing her? Among other things. https://www.thecourierdaily.co​m/george-floyd-criminal-past-record-ar​rest/20177/#:~:text=George%20Floyd%E2%​80%99s%20criminal%20record%20includes%​205%20convictions%20related,possession​%20and%20theft%20of%20a%20controlled%2​0substance%20%28cocaine%29.

I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did, but he wasn't exactly a pillar of society.


Here's "hot take from a stupid person"!
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did


That is sufficient.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: Are you serious? Who cares about some loser that has nothing better to do after 47 days of rioting after the death of George Floyd? Which I doubt he even gives two sharts about.

A convicted felon who held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman? While he was robbing her? Among other things. https://www.thecourierdaily.co​m/george-floyd-criminal-past-record-ar​rest/20177/#:~:text=George%20Floyd%E2%​80%99s%20criminal%20record%20includes%​205%20convictions%20related,possession​%20and%20theft%20of%20a%20controlled%2​0substance%20%28cocaine%29.

I agree he shouldn't have exited this world the way he did, but he wasn't exactly a pillar of society.


No matter your past the police can't just choke you to death.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alcaste: They don't. They just get away with it. Grow up.


Ah, I see. Police don't have the right to use deadly force in any circumstance, nor is the concept of a force continuum bolstered by statute and hundreds of years of case law. My mistake.
 
