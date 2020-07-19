 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just when you think Zuckerberg's face couldn't get any weirder   (twitter.com) divider line
52
    More: Weird, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he put on so much sun screen it looks like bukake... Or is it just bukake?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A white person in white face.

This means something!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When did Data learn to surf
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Did he put on so much sun screen it looks like bukake... Or is it just bukake?


Why not both?
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Three Little Maids From School Are We"
Youtube mXWkIZUPmDY
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ltnor: Calypsocookie: Did he put on so much sun screen it looks like bukake... Or is it just bukake?

Why not both?


Apparently that is NOT a good idea

https://www.cnn.com/2016/04/14/health​/​sunscreen-sperm-male-fertility/index.h​tml
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farken clone. He isn't human.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Zuck is afraid of turning orange like his best bro Trump.


\that's a lot of sunscreen
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a lot of sunscreen and a paparazzi picture we all kind of agree to hate unless it's of someone we hate.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zuckerberg is nearing his final form.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//lawn, off
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lizard person shedding

/They have to do that once a year
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If I had any photoshop skills, I'd put Marco Rubio getting ready to go surfing with Zuck.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shake dat ass, biatch just let me see what you've got.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surf Mimes F Off
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zinc oxide.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, is that actually him, or a random meme photo that looks like him?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Kinda looks like the robot's face.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's malfunctioning again. Someone reset his positron in brain.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A message for you RudyJin-Yang!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see farkerberg is cosplaying as The Golden Driller statue painted to look like Elon Musk for Halloween this year.

wehco.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone seen Matt Walsh lately?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oatmeal for sunscreen? What's the SPF on Quaker Oats?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Channeling Marcel.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is a lot of sublock.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
White Facing is racist!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This reminds me of Michael Jackson's slow creepy transformation, but faster and creepier.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: When did Data learn to surf


Data was infinitely more human than this evil freak.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd prepared myself for him looking as weird as possible but WTAF
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"But doctor, I am Pagliacci."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He even wears the same clothes on the water? What about sleeping? In the shower? To a funeral?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x1000]


img.scoop.itView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EL EM: Zinc oxide.


Zuck Zinc Oxide.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's give him the Voight-Kampff test.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: "But doctor, I am Pagliacci."


*a man goes to the proctologist*

"Ya know doc, life seems harsh and cruel. I feel all alone in a threatening world where what lies ahead is vague and uncertain. I don't know what to do."

The doctor says, "Son, I don't really know what to tell you, but I have a suggestion for some simple treatment... The great clown Pagliacci is in town tonight. Go and see him. That should help you to laugh and let go for a bit."

The man bursts into tears. After eventually gathering himself, he says, 'Butt doctor...I am Pagliacci.'
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: farkingismybusiness: "But doctor, I am Pagliacci."

*a man goes to the proctologist*

"Ya know doc, life seems harsh and cruel. I feel all alone in a threatening world where what lies ahead is vague and uncertain. I don't know what to do."

The doctor says, "Son, I don't really know what to tell you, but I have a suggestion for some simple treatment... The great clown Pagliacci is in town tonight. Go and see him. That should help you to laugh and let go for a bit."

The man bursts into tears. After eventually gathering himself, he says, 'Butt doctor...I am Pagliacci.'


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
