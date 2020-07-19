 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   95 year old driver misses farmers market but hits motorcyclist   (wtnh.com) divider line
    Motorcycle, New Haven, Connecticut  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a big impact.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why the hell was this guy behind the wheel to begin with? 95? When was the last time he took a driver's test?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Why the hell was this guy behind the wheel to begin with? 95? When was the last time he took a driver's test?


It was a riders test, on a horse.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We designed our built environment around mandatory universal automobile ownership and usage, and paid no attention to how people would navigate that environment as they aged out of the ability to safely operate an automobile. Let's see what happens!

Ha. Those elderly people for some reason keep causing accidents, particularly in and around markets and shops. How silly they are, driving like that. They should simply walk the average American's 3.8 miles to their nearest full grocery store and then 3.8 miles back, as I myself would surely do once too old and decrepit to safely drive a car.
 
