 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Meanwhile, only ninety miles away from 'Murica   (reuters.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Caribbean, Tourism, Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, final phase, new domestic cases of COVID-19, Transport, Cuba  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 11:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I OK with Cuba accomplishing this feat. More material to throw on to the fire under the Trump Administration's COVID-19 pandemic failures.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They never needed those Soviet missiles.  All they had to do was wait 60 years for us to stupid ourselves to death.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: They never needed those Soviet missiles.  All they had to do was wait 60 years for us to stupid ourselves to death.


🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤💙🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every Communist nation has handled this pandemic better than capitalist nations.

Just sayin'
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: They never needed those Soviet missiles.  All they had to do was wait 60 years for us to stupid ourselves to death.


Nobody 'needed' the Soviet missiles. They were a response to a prior deployment of similar US missiles in Turkey.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First they beat us in cigars, then with lung cancer treatment, now this.

Plus they have all those sweet classic cars.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
C19 exposing the final of letting people figure it out for themselves.
Skin or swim you say? Well, we're all going to drown with the people we let drown. They're an anchor around our necks.
Good.
God bless.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [media-amazon.com image 850x794]


Never go bass to trout.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a little island country FFS.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Plus they have all those sweet classic cars.


Hey now, americans were all about classic cars back in the 50's and 60's

Even my gramma had one.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet they're glad as hell the U.S. has that whole travel ban to Cuba thing in place.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skeleton Man: First they beat us in cigars, then with lung cancer treatment, now this.

Plus they have all those sweet classic cars.


The classic car chassis maybe. Under the hood it's a jury-rigged mess of russian parts.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.