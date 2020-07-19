 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   TN authorities are raisin hell after a semi-truck carrying cookie dough catches fire. Police aren't sure what to choc the accident up to yet, may call in CHiP's for help   (kxan.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
subby sure did milk that headline.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Holy Macaroons Batman!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
D'oh
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was the driver baked?
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that's how they crumble
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better handle this gingerly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get em while they're hot!!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image image 425x261]


::waves::
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, that photographer went out of their way to capture some horrific imagery.
wkrn.comView Full Size

Cover of my "Oatmeal Cookie Inferno" Hall and Oates tribute band
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Keebler Elves Planning Attack
Youtube rJpJYBhwFuc
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So much for my raw diet.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not raisin hell until it was oatmeal raisin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Better handle this gingerly.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Liking the cut of some gardening loon's jib, I am.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tennessee authorities called in the California Highway Patrol?
 
