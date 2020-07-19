 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Man really wanted a puppy, and as long as he was there he decided to get six   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The suspect was only described as a man.

And such a moronic man at that, that he didn't wear a mask when you can find one anywhere you look nowadays.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "The suspect was only described as a man."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dog nab it!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake


Hmm.  So when they catch him, the 5 puppies will be transported to a police facility, where the 4 puppies will be kept until the case is resolved, upon which the 2 puppies will be returned to the store?
 
red5ish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trafficking in hot dogs?

got nothin
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gf's daddy just got a puppy. Dad's a regular black lab, mom's a golden retreiver, so jet black pup with longer hair like a golden. Ten weeks, super cute and playful but the TEETH on the little fark have everyone's arms and ankles full of holes and bruises. I joked when he was asleep "now that he's had his third blood meal of the morning, he can go take a nap". Scabbed arms raised in applause...
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake


Pedigree. I thought my mom was ridiculous for paying $600 for a purebred cocker spaniel 15 years ago. But certain breeds, and lineages can go for far more.

Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

Just get a mutt from the shelter. They will love you forever, and probably live longer than a dog from a breeder.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What were you arrested for?

Litterin'.

/and creatin' a nuisance
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vern: HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake

Pedigree. I thought my mom was ridiculous for paying $600 for a purebred cocker spaniel 15 years ago. But certain breeds, and lineages can go for far more.

Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

Just get a mutt from the shelter. They will love you forever, and probably live longer than a dog from a breeder.


And you give a displaced dog a home rather than support the evil puppy mills.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake


Yeah.  That's the part that boggles my mind a bit.

Those are professional breeder prices and they generally don't deal with pet stores (you're much more likely to find puppy mill products at a pet store which is why I've always avoided them)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Foster a shelter dog and see if its a good fit in your home. Leave the puppy mill profiteers out of it.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vern: HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake

Pedigree. I thought my mom was ridiculous for paying $600 for a purebred cocker spaniel 15 years ago. But certain breeds, and lineages can go for far more.

Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

Just get a mutt from the shelter. They will love you forever, and probably live longer than a dog from a breeder.



Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso also tend to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

I corrected that line four times on my phone and it still farked up.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Vern: HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake

Pedigree. I thought my mom was ridiculous for paying $600 for a purebred cocker spaniel 15 years ago. But certain breeds, and lineages can go for far more.

Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

Just get a mutt from the shelter. They will love you forever, and probably live longer than a dog from a breeder.

And you give a displaced dog a home rather than support the evil puppy mills.


Right, it's a win-win for all involved. I mean, I can't adopt a dog at this point, because I have an adopted cat. And I really don't think she would care to have a dog around. But if you're going to get a dog or a cat, adopt one. There were so many dogs and cats that needed a home when I went, it was sad; but she managed to convince me that she was the right one. She's a manipulative little kitty.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gee, maybe tell readers the breed of the puppies stolen so as to make it easier to identify the thief! Also, nationwide we really need to ban the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought the headline said 'while he was there he decided to get sex'
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Huh, I thought the headline said 'while he was there he decided to get sex'


That's ruff.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Gf's daddy just got a puppy. Dad's a regular black lab, mom's a golden retreiver, so jet black pup with longer hair like a golden. Ten weeks, super cute and playful but the TEETH on the little fark have everyone's arms and ankles full of holes and bruises. I joked when he was asleep "now that he's had his third blood meal of the morning, he can go take a nap". Scabbed arms raised in applause...


Milk teeth hurt
Get stuffed toys when he bites say no and give him a toy
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vern: HighlanderRPI: $15k for 6 puppies? I've heard of Cop Math, but pet store math takes the cake

Pedigree. I thought my mom was ridiculous for paying $600 for a purebred cocker spaniel 15 years ago. But certain breeds, and lineages can go for far more.

Still miss that pupper though. Sweet dog, and very affectionate. The problem with purebreds is that they alsotalso to be inbred, which leads to a whole host of genetic diseases.

Just get a mutt from the shelter. They will love you forever, and probably live longer than a dog from a breeder.


That's why you ask to see their lineage (pedigree)
 
