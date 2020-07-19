 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TapInto)   Protip: Don't practice "target shooting" in your hallway with a .22 caliber rifle   (tapinto.net) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, High school, New York, Caliber, Connor Scanlan, 21-year-old Yorktown man, .22 Long Rifle, St. Patrick's Parochial School, .22 Long  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a .22

Or walls made of paper.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people should not be allowed around firearms.  I say this as the resident Fark gun-hugger.
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Hell of a .22

Or walls made of paper.


Either that, or people seriously underestimate the power of a .22LR cartridge.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, where's the screening?
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine used to practice shooting .22s in his house all the time. Used a proper bullet trap, of course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen; A Responsible Gunowner!

Or... not really.

I don't get why people think the 22LR is an anaemic round. It can easily penetrate multiple layers of drywall, or the skull of a grizzly, or an inch of plywood. I've seen high velocity 22LR go through 3mm of steel at 25m... I simply don't get why so many people think a 22LR is about as powerful as a bb-gun.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychonaut: Madman drummers bummers: Hell of a .22

Or walls made of paper.

Either that, or people seriously underestimate the power of a .22LR cartridge.


So much this. A .22lr round can penetrate a good 12 boards of dry wall, so the idea they couldn't get through a couple of interior walls and the wood and siding of these houses that are fairly close together is quite believable. This is why you don't play with guns and know what you are shooting at and what is behind it.
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychonaut: Madman drummers bummers: Hell of a .22

Or walls made of paper.

Either that, or people seriously underestimate the power of a .22LR cartridge.


Most new construction homes are just sheetrock, some insulation and the thinnest exterior sheathing the builders can get away with. Most FMJs will pop right through that, obviously.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's all those YouTube "plinkster" channels.   They make .22's seem like Daisy air rifles or paintball guns.   You can send a bb through a wall with a slingshot, so anything with gunpowder can do more damage.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, they caught an assassin before he could work. The 22 is used because it can  scramble things without going through. A 9 can blast through, and you couldn't hold the head while you pumped in shots.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was he also shouting about drinking someone's milkshake?
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, they caught an assassin before he could work. The 22 is used because it can  scramble things without going through. A 9 can blast through, and you couldn't hold the head while you pumped in shots.


It 22s don't "go through", how did it end up in the neighbors bathroom?

The movie Casino isn't a great place for ballistics/physics info
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I shot a 22LR in a house, once. I was picking pieces of mouse out of the carpet and off the wall for weeks.
/22LR shotshell
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have this for home training.

https://www.laserhit.com/
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Friend of mine used to practice shooting .22s in his house all the time. Used a proper bullet trap, of course.

[Fark user image 465x462]


Yarp. My dad built a bullet trap in our attic, with a 1/4" thick steel plate for a back stop (at a 45-degree angle, giving it a thickness of almost 1/2") and for good measure he built a frame and stacked 2x4s in it so that there was a 4" thick wooden backstop behind the table where the bullet trap was sitting. And he only used it for BB gun, air rifle, and 22-caliber pistol or rifle. It sounds like the guy in the story just put a target up on his wall and started shooting. If that is the case then he is clearing an example of some too stupid to be trusted with a firearm and he should lose his right to bear arms.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 225x225]


Once.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WegianWarrior: Ladies and Gentlemen; A Responsible Gunowner!

Or... not really.

I don't get why people think the 22LR is an anaemic round. It can easily penetrate multiple layers of drywall, or the skull of a grizzly, or an inch of plywood. I've seen high velocity 22LR go through 3mm of steel at 25m... I simply don't get why so many people think a 22LR is about as powerful as a bb-gun.



It was over ten years ago, but one afternoon on Fark somebody posted a story about how his mom's high school boyfriend was killed by someone farking with a .22 at a party. I sat behind that kid in English class. He had just moved to Illinois from Texas and had a pretty sweet Mustang. I was having a bowl of cereal watching the 10 o'clock news when I heard he was shot in the head. He died sometime in the night.

Monday morning I went to class, sat in my normal seat, leaving Rich's seat open in front of me. People thought I was weird for not moving one seat up.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: wildcardjack: So, they caught an assassin before he could work. The 22 is used because it can  scramble things without going through. A 9 can blast through, and you couldn't hold the head while you pumped in shots.

It 22s don't "go through", how did it end up in the neighbors bathroom?

The movie Casino isn't a great place for ballistics/physics info


fark how did you know what I watched this afternoon?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not how you enter the Backrooms. If you're lucky you'll end up in Chris Watts' basement, or Winchester Manor.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: RecoveringLibertarian: wildcardjack: So, they caught an assassin before he could work. The 22 is used because it can  scramble things without going through. A 9 can blast through, and you couldn't hold the head while you pumped in shots.

It 22s don't "go through", how did it end up in the neighbors bathroom?

The movie Casino isn't a great place for ballistics/physics info

fark how did you know what I watched this afternoon?


I love Scorsese; Peci's character makes the same claim about 22s in the "settling out of court scene"
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.