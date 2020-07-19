 Skip to content
 
(Business Insider)   The US isn't the only place with idiots protesting mask orders   (businessinsider.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The poison is spreading.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How did I know it would be England?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now with the US tucked away, Putin sets his sights on the next best thing.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was supposed to be one here in Ottawa today too, and somewhere else, maybe Toronto. All under the same organization name. Some of their logos were pretty good too, professional, which means people were paid good money.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, but we're better at it!!  USA  USA  USA
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard masks are the easiest way to hide your face from facial recognition cameras currently running on the 5G network.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rupert Murdoch hollowed out the brains of Americans and Brits alike, then passed them off to his buddy Putin.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: There was supposed to be one here in Ottawa today too, and somewhere else, maybe Toronto. All under the same organization name. Some of their logos were pretty good too, professional, which means people were paid good money.


Yeah, and there was one in Vancouver attended by DOZENS of idiots, er people.
Almost like someone international was trying to organize it using, let's say for sake of argument, a widely-used social media platform.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just because some idiot says something doesn't mean you have to listen to them.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

koder: Now with the US tucked away, Putin sets his sights on the next best thing.


Yeah, was gonna say, it's probably being fueled by the same Russian bots and trolls as it is here.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
man if only there was some way to get everyone on the same groupthink wavelength.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happening up here in Canada, too.  You'd think that people who have to wear scarves for half the year wouldn't get so worked up about having to wear masks for the other half of the year.

Anyway, here's an open invitation to the Darwin Awards:

wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're trying to head off a 1918. That's why I can't visit one of my advisors in person. Her husband of 50 years has metastatic lymphoma of some sort, and she is protecting him by using contactless delivery. She won't even allow my healthy visit because she's protective.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in a town in Spain with a population that is about 1/4 UK retirees and expats, with about half a million British tourists each year. Spanish people chill out, put on a mask, and go about their business. The only accents I hear complaining are British. There is even a word-of-mouth and social media campaign to get everyone to walk around with a lit cigarette, because we don't have to wear masks while we are eating, drinking, or smoking.
 
