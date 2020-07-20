 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Hot weather stops coronavirus in DC, or at least coronavirus testing   (wtop.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Temperature, Weekend, Emergency shelter, Workweek, 2016, Face, Monday, Open set  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Jul 2020 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Trump is stopping Coronavirus testing and is finding any excuse to not allow it to occur, so he looks good when the virus numbers go down due to lack of testing.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in DC about 10 blocks from the Idiot, here's the announcement. Don't assume it's permanent:

https://coronavirus.dc.gov/release/du​e​-extreme-heat-districts-public-testing​-sites-and-grocery-sites-close-monday-​july-20-meal

When the heat gets this high the fire departments needs to respond to emergencies.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Hot.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think Trump is stopping Coronavirus testing and is finding any excuse to not allow it to occur, so he looks good when the virus numbers go down due to lack of testing.


I think he is a psychopathic narcissist who is deliberately and with malice aforethought sabotaging America's efforts in order to murder as many people as possible using the 'Rona, for daring not worship him enough.

Because that is what people like him do when they get power. Every. Single. Time.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad you can't dramatically walk into Congress with the heat, the way you can with a snowball.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is a perfect time for the White House A/C to spontaneously shutdown for no discernable reason.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think Trump is stopping Coronavirus testing and is finding any excuse to not allow it to occur, so he looks good when the virus numbers go down due to lack of testing.


You know that DC has a mayor and city council that are responsible for COVID testing sites, right?

Muriel Bowser. Look her up.
 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So that's what 45* meant when he said COVID will go away in the summer. Makes perfect sense now!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Now is a perfect time for the White House A/C to spontaneously shutdown for no discernable reason.


That would be funny.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

erik-k: DarkSoulNoHope: I think Trump is stopping Coronavirus testing and is finding any excuse to not allow it to occur, so he looks good when the virus numbers go down due to lack of testing.

I think he is a psychopathic narcissist who is deliberately and with malice aforethought sabotaging America's efforts in order to murder as many people as possible using the 'Rona, for daring not worship him enough.

Because that is what people like him do when they get power. Every. Single. Time.


You remind me why I had to read the Epic of Gilgamesh in first year university. It was all about civilizing that sort of leader at the dawn of cities, and then proving what it took for egotistical leaders to survive all kinds of interesting threats to the city. Surprise: friendship, romantic life, family, sense of history, all end up playing practical roles.  Trump is a shiatty Gilgamesh, though, and Roger Stone is a shiatty Enkidu.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.