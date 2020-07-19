 Skip to content
(WFLX West Palm Beach)   It's a 106 miles to the mainland with only one road. We've got a full tank of gas, cops behind us, cops ahead of us, half a brain. Hit it   (wflx.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Spike strips? I thought they used Harriers in the Keys to try & stop fleeing vehicles.

7 mile Bridge in True Lies
Youtube BkyYk1Jr-cg
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the Glock 44 in the article pic
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Here I am, stuck in the middle with you


You are not a nice person.  You knew I'd go find it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMAIs​q​vTh7g
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
Menace II Society - Liquor Store Robbery
Youtube nz2p5nk-X-E
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NSFW
[YouTube video: Menace II Society - Liquor Store Robbery]


It be like that sometimes.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ahhh The Keys...

Where all of Florida's crazy drains to.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.


?
Is 101 the only way in and out?
Is it 101?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This loosely reminds me of barefoot bandit. The kid grew up in a not so nice family turned thief taught himself how to fly planes began steeling planes And was eventually caught in the Bahamas. To be honest I'm surprised the whole ordeal was never turn into a movie.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.


I've been there.  It's a very long boring drive from the mainland to the main island in the Keys.

The closest escape by boat is Cuba.  I'm sure they would be happy to take in an American criminal.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pedrop357: I like the Glock 44 in the article pic


With an apparent stovepipe jam situation.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nytmare: You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.

?
Is 101 the only way in and out?
Is it 101?


Hwy 1
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ShowStop: waxbeans: nytmare: You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.

?
Is 101 the only way in and out?
Is it 101?

Hwy 1


Winner winner chicken dinner
🎉🎉🎉🎉
That's the ticket.
Knew it was 1 something. LOL. Well 1. But wasn't sure.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's when the driver pulled out a gun and fired at deputies and troopers, who returned fire, Linhardt said.
The driver, later identified as Jullian Thomas, 24, was shot and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Was that really necessary? What a waste of helicopter fuel and public resources.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Riot time?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: That's when the driver pulled out a gun and fired at deputies and troopers, who returned fire, Linhardt said.
The driver, later identified as Jullian Thomas, 24, was shot and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Was that really necessary? What a waste of helicopter fuel and public resources.


What the hell is wrong with you?
😒
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TFH: It's a 106 miles to the mainland

Fark user imageView Full Size


/they're watching a basketball game, btw
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Spike strips? I thought they used Harriers in the Keys to try & stop fleeing vehicles.

[YouTube video: 7 mile Bridge in True Lies]


That scene makes me wonder why the Harrier pilots didn't just target the trucks directly with their Mavericks. They're laser-guided anti-tank missiles. I think they would have more than enough to knock out those vans.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nytmare: You've gotta be extra dumb to commit a major crime in Key West and try to escape by car.


Not only that, he once grabbed a guy's wallet on a plane and made a run for it.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We'll take it fast and then we'll take it slow
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: We'll take it fast and then we'll take it slow


You know how I like it...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've driven the Keys several times, and any chase would have had to been at about 35 miles and hour.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wanna-joke.comView Full Size
 
