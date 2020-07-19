 Skip to content
(BBC)   Old and busted: fire station on fire. New, hot and short of breath: COVID-19 outbreak in COVID-19 track and trace call centre   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not like COVID knows the location of the people it's infecting. I'm surprised they wouldn't have people more spaced out at these centers.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The coughs are coming from inside the house.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I actually worked in a firehouse that caught on fire.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wanted to be a "Fireman"......retired as a "Garbageman" loved everyday of it!!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my county in Pennsylvania, contact tracers are all working from home. Like, you know, we're all supposed to be doing if possible.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
polle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should be easy to track and trace then .
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a free ride when you've already paid.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That should save some time.
 
