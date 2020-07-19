 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Let's see, it's Thou Shalt not Something, um, wear a mask? Um covet thine neighbor's wife's ass? What's that? Kill?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It won't kill you to go!"

"Yes, it will, Mom!"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I stabbed the pastor, but I did not stab the deputy?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🦆😇
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those crazy religious people.

Seriously, they're crazy.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those Sprinkling vs. Dunking  debates can get heated.
 
pacified
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Washington DCs NFL franchise lol
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any chance it was just a localized stigmata outbreak?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's got a healthy start on violating all the commandments at once, which is really a logistical conundrum.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Something about graven images (idols) was in there too...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Multiple people were injured during a Bible study session on Saturday afternoon when an alleged member of the congregation stabbed the church's pastor before being stopped by the area's police chief.

Just as god intended.

PRAISE HIM!
 
