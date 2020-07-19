 Skip to content
(MSN)   In Queensland, shark jumps you   (msn.com) divider line
    Australia, mako shark, Shortfin mako shark  
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with that shark? Did it come across some cocaine?
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shark knows how to party!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Two great white sharks swimming in the ocean spied survivors of a sunken ship.  "Follow me, son" the father shark said to the son shark and they swam to the mass of people.
"First we swim around them a few times with just the tip of our fins showing."  And they did.
"Well done, son!  Now we swim around them a few times with all of our fins showing." And they did.
"Now we eat everybody." And they did.
When they were both gorged, the son asked, "Dad, why didn't we just eat them all at first?  Why did we swim around and around them?"
His wise father replied, "Because they taste better without the shiat inside!"
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They do that sometimes
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where is Fin Shepard when you need him?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ongbok: What's wrong with that shark? Did it come across some cocaine?


Some fish will jump out of the water sometimes.  And some species of shark are known for it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holy fark! I assume the shark had a really bad itch, and was trying to slap it away by smacking the water repeatedly. (Not trying to be funny; I'd probably do that if there were no rocks around to scritch.)
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet there was a lobster on its balls
 
