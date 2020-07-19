 Skip to content
 
(Cracked)   What does Rock, Paper, Scissors have in common with brothels? If you don't know, read the article or ask your mom   (cracked.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bizzwire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will attest to the Japanese drinking versions (my favorite was the 'Ultraman-swatch").  Sadly I missed all the sex stuff.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now, I have to play R<P<S for sex.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in the World Series of Beer Pong that the article told me exists:

WSOBP 11 Final Table - Game 2 *HD*
Youtube kVpW3LpvM3k
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the article, you should be asking your dad.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How To Win Roshambo (Patriot Scene)
Youtube 36T1mHdyLtw


Something like that, Lakeman.
 
