(Anchorage Daily News)   Putting jet fuel in my propeller plane? What could possibly go wrong?
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised the plane even was able to take off.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if some kind of color coding or pump vs. fill tube sizing could help prevent this type of accident. In my late teens I moved to a rural area after growing up in the city. I had never seen a "Diesel Only" pump before and spent a minute or so trying to figure out how to fit the larger diesel dispenser into the gas fill tube flap before I realized what I was doing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try putting diesel in your car and see what happens, which makes me ask, why aren't the nozzles different so you can't do that like cars.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
[He] wrote "Jet A" in the meter readings section of the prepared receipt, and gave it to Jordan to sign, the report says. The pilot signed the receipt and got a copy.

Checks and balances don't work if you don't actually check them, but yeah the system needs to be a bit more robust than this.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF?

I was trained (by an episode of Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.), that you can put jet fuel in a car and all that will happen is that the higher octane will make it get unbelievable gas mileage.  It's a great prank to pull on your fiends, making them think their car is awesome, then watching their face when they refill it with regular gas and can't figure out what's wrong.

/don't do this
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like it should fly a lot faster on jet fuel. Lift your foot up a bit on the gas pedal and you'll be fine. If that doesn't work, a light tap on the air brakes should slow you down.

/got most of my aviation knowledge from Bugs Bunny cartoons
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: I wonder if some kind of color coding or pump vs. fill tube sizing could help prevent this type of accident. In my late teens I moved to a rural area after growing up in the city. I had never seen a "Diesel Only" pump before and spent a minute or so trying to figure out how to fit the larger diesel dispenser into the gas fill tube flap before I realized what I was doing.


It's really hard to fark this up but people manage every so often. Those fuels have different nozzles and aircraft opening so you can't mess up. And yet.

A guy asking about Prist is a huge clue but if the pilot has no turbine experience, it won't ring a bell. It should make him ask questions though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?

I was trained (by an episode of Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.), that you can put jet fuel in a car and all that will happen is that the higher octane will make it get unbelievable gas mileage.  It's a great prank to pull on your fiends, making them think their car is awesome, then watching their face when they refill it with regular gas and can't figure out what's wrong.

/don't do this


I got crazy high MPG once when my distributor was basically melting itself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: dammit just give me a login: I wonder if some kind of color coding or pump vs. fill tube sizing could help prevent this type of accident. In my late teens I moved to a rural area after growing up in the city. I had never seen a "Diesel Only" pump before and spent a minute or so trying to figure out how to fit the larger diesel dispenser into the gas fill tube flap before I realized what I was doing.

It's really hard to fark this up but people manage every so often. Those fuels have different nozzles and aircraft opening so you can't mess up. And yet.

A guy asking about Prist is a huge clue but if the pilot has no turbine experience, it won't ring a bell. It should make him ask questions though.


Wait - if Jet-A has a spade nozzle and Avgas has a round one, how the fark did the fueler even make that happen?  I know absolutely nothing of such things.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jet fuel is basically fancy diesel.  Avgas is what we used to call ethyl.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Try putting diesel in your car and see what happens, which makes me ask, why aren't the nozzles different so you can't do that like cars.


This isn't nam.  There are rules.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?


I think turboprops use Jet A, too. A propeller alone is not an indication of fuel type.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?


TurboProps do.
PistonProps don't.

Lile Unobtanium said.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boo Hiss to Subby for writing 'propeller plane' when he meant 'piston planes'.

Turboprops are 'propeller planes' and should work just fine on Jet A.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
jet-a: aka kerosene
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would probably work if it was a diesel engine. Jet fuel is basically a highly pure  kerosene.  In some countries it is designated SKF: Superior Kerosene Fuel.

/It wasn't a diesel engine
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nursetim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: puffy999: Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?

TurboProps do.
PistonProps don't.

Lile Unobtanium said.


Came to say something about propellers being a hint, but remembered turboprops are a thing. TFA said there is a placard stating AvGas only, so the fueler still rolled a 1 on his Perception check.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: puffy999: Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?

I think turboprops use Jet A, too. A propeller alone is not an indication of fuel type.


This. Has nothing to do with prop or jet. An old friend of mine was flying me around Euroland last year, and the first time we fueled up, I triple checked with him, because we were getting Jet A for the Diesel engine in his plane. We obviously made it.
It seems, though, as if the pilot in TFA didn't know or didn't care to double or triple check what he needed and got.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
metamax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Shouldn't the people who are pumping airplane gas know that props don't get jet fuel?


Turboprops get Jet.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YUeq9lD8​drQ]


god I love this movie :)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Surprised the plane even was able to take off.


No kidding. Jet fuel can't even melt steel beams.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Jet fuel is basically fancy diesel.  Avgas is what we used to call ethyl.


If you can't get Ethyl, get Mabel.
 
calufrax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, what a comedy of errors.
1. Fuel guy asked pilot if he wanted additive to the wrong fuel.
2. Fuel guy missed the sign on the wing about the wrong fuel.
3. Pilot got a receipt about the wrong fuel.
You couldn't put up more warning signs if you tried, and still everyone missed it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Try putting diesel in your car and see what happens, which makes me ask, why aren't the nozzles different so you can't do that like cars.


i used to do that when i worked at a gas station in my teens. lol.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?

I was trained (by an episode of Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.), that you can put jet fuel in a car and all that will happen is that the higher octane will make it get unbelievable gas mileage.  It's a great prank to pull on your fiends, making them think their car is awesome, then watching their face when they refill it with regular gas and can't figure out what's wrong.

/don't do this


Jet fuel has an octane rating close to 20 or 30.

It's basically kerosene or Diesel, with some slightly different characteristics.

Jets could probably run on anything that burns, but the nice thing about the "heavy fuels" besides the lack of explosive vapors is a higher BTU/pound.  It's lighter per unit of energy.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Marcus Aurelius: Jet fuel is basically fancy diesel.  Avgas is what we used to call ethyl.

If you can't get Ethyl, get Mabel.


Or Hazel, or Becky.
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My neighbor insists on putting premium gasoline in his personal cars. Even though the company that manufactures the vehicles recommend 87 octane. It's his money, I just wish that as long as he's wasting it, he'd toss some my way.
 
