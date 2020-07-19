 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yup. She's a rock   (twitter.com)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bear is checking for mimes.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.


And he bailed out?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lexapro is a helluva drug.

/sorta keeding
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this bear day on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/DickKingSmith/sta​t​us/1284735995339059200?s=09
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.


Help him. Help him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.


Ehh - kinda in the middle.  Sure, controlled situation, trainer - yadda - but it's still a farking bear.  Sometimes they decide "Screw all this shiat" and start mauling.  I certainly wouldn't be complete relaxed and happy with one right next to me, no matter how well trained.  Remember Seigfried and Roy?  How trained and experienced and signaled was that tiger?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1gzt​4​yU0T4
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want this girl in my foxhole... "

Lesbian thread!!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bob Seger is impressed with her steely resolve of stillness
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 500x661]


Unrelated to the thread, it always makes me smile when that book comes up as a meme 'cause I have a copy of it sitting on the shelf next to me.

/ It was the text book from a university course.
// About identifying wood.
/// Figuring out the species of tree it came from by looking at the wood structure with a magnifier.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Scroll down and there's a better angle and you can see her taking a selfie... and not shiatting herself!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ginandbacon: Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.

Ehh - kinda in the middle.  Sure, controlled situation, trainer - yadda - but it's still a farking bear.  Sometimes they decide "Screw all this shiat" and start mauling.  I certainly wouldn't be complete relaxed and happy with one right next to me, no matter how well trained.  Remember Seigfried and Roy?  How trained and experienced and signaled was that tiger?


From what I've read, and I remember there even being a thread on it here, the short version was that Roy did a ton of wrong stuff that night (a combo of showing off on his bday and generally not working as much with Montecore as he should've) that wasn't part of the tiger's routine and it freaked.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.


Foxholes are lonely places, especially in the Core
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wrong way to handle a black bear dudettes. Or any bear, for that matter.

For grizzly, play dead.

For black bear, be aggressive and smack it.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They didn't follow standard advise.  They got lucky.  But I'm also not gonna second guess their decision.  They were there.  They assessed the situation.  And they took this tactic which ultimately worked out incredibly well.

Frankly, the thing I find the most astounding is how all three managed to stay so calm.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - Hug My Soul
Youtube Q5AQOsz1zIQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm​9UbC​NvMU4
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger picnic basket.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jvl: For black bear, be aggressive and smack it.


Good luck with that.....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldRod: elvisaintdead: Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.

And he bailed out?


Andy bailed out?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What trained bear? What handler?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like "she's an idiot"

All of them are.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jvl: For black bear, be aggressive and smack it.

Good luck with that.....


[i.pinimg.com image 520x800]


Actually, he might like a little aggressive smacking.   If you know what I mean.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: elvisaintdead: Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.

Help him. Help him.


I'm the bombardier!
 
damn yanks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What trained bear? What handler?


The bears ear is tagged and there is a man yelling commands to the bear in the background, which it reluctantly listens to.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 500x661]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

"Oh..sh*t...She'll take the bus.  She's a rock."
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jvl: Wrong way to handle a black bear dudettes. Or any bear, for that matter.

For grizzly, play dead.

For black bear, be aggressive and smack it.


How to tell the difference when you're new with bears: if you see a bear, run up a tree. A black bear will climb the tree and eat you. A grizzly will knock the tree down and eat you
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
was that Joe Biden?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: elvisaintdead: Oh no, Howie was a rock - the best tailgunner in the outfit.
Buddy came unglued.

And he bailed out?


No! Andy hung tough. Buddy bailed out. How he survived, it was a miracle.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ginandbacon: Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.

Ehh - kinda in the middle.  Sure, controlled situation, trainer - yadda - but it's still a farking bear.  Sometimes they decide "Screw all this shiat" and start mauling.  I certainly wouldn't be complete relaxed and happy with one right next to me, no matter how well trained.  Remember Seigfried and Roy?  How trained and experienced and signaled was that tiger?

From what I've read, and I remember there even being a thread on it here, the short version was that Roy did a ton of wrong stuff that night (a combo of showing off on his bday and generally not working as much with Montecore as he should've) that wasn't part of the tiger's routine and it freaked.


No argument, people can certainly make it worse - but the point still stands.  Animals sometimes lose it, despite any all training, previous affection, hell flat out torture-level mind control conditioning that leaves them an obedient scared zombie for 20 years even .  They're animals - and you can't forget that.  It's cool to like 'em, love 'em, what have you.  But much like a toddler, they just aren't rational beings - and the combination of being by human standards prone to rage issues, and making decisions based solely on how they feel atm regardless of who/what caused it is dangerous when teeth, claws, etc. are involved.

/also dangerous when toddles are involved
//they're just usually not at heavily armed
///USUALLY (rubs scar from a die cast steel 2' long toy firetruck swung at speed)
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She is an iiiiiiiiiisland.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i would have fought the bear. he looks small. i could take him.
 
flemardo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember, don't store beef jerky in your vagina.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ginandbacon: Okay, so we have a trained bear and a handler and two girls. Neither of the girls does much of anything. The bear seems to be really interested in one of them but moves on when then handler gives a signal. Why would anyone want either of these girls in their foxhole based on this video? 

Men really do project the weirdest shiat onto women.

Ehh - kinda in the middle.  Sure, controlled situation, trainer - yadda - but it's still a farking bear.  Sometimes they decide "Screw all this shiat" and start mauling.  I certainly wouldn't be complete relaxed and happy with one right next to me, no matter how well trained.  Remember Seigfried and Roy?  How trained and experienced and signaled was that tiger?


Doesn't look like a trained bear to me.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

damn yanks: Bennie Crabtree: What trained bear? What handler?

The bears ear is tagged and there is a man yelling commands to the bear in the background, which it reluctantly listens to.


I thought he was telling the people what to do: "Stand still" "Don't run" etc., and then when the bear turned away, telling the girl to come to him.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would have fought the bear. he looks small. i could take him.


That is a very, very skinny bear.

BTW, many many many wild bears are ear tagged, some are radio collared, that doesn't make them tame or trained, so don't be fooled if you see a bear with an ear tag - they are not your friend.
 
