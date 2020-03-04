 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Tested positive for COVID and won't self quarantine? How about some house arrest   (abc7.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Police, health department, Elizabeth Linscott, Kentucky couple, county sheriff, house arrest, text message, Director of the Public Health Department  
•       •       •

1164 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 4:23 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We didn't rob a store. We didn't steal something. We didn't hit and run. We didn't do anything wrong," Linscott said

Maybe that's why they call it the plague.

/hot plague on plague action
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We didn't rob a store. We didn't steal something. We didn't hit and run. We didn't do anything wrong," Linscott said

You refused to sign papers that would make it possible for the public health department to make sure you don't endanger public health.  Without that signature, you could do whatever your heart desired and no one could do anything about it.  Go shopping, walk into a clinic, visit your elderly relatives... sure, you planned to tell them you had the virus.  That's not enough.  You have to STAY THE F*CK AT HOME.

Jesus, why the f*ck are people so goddamn stupid?  Small children have better self-control.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People like this "love America" while hating Americans.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "freedom to do what you want as long as you aren't hurting anyone" defense doesn't work when you're actively hurting people--whether it's through intention or just plain willful misconduct.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back during the Black Death (which lasted from 1348-1660) (the good old days for Republicans when people were very religious - lot of good it did 'em.)... anyway, to prevent the spread of the plague, if they were really worried, they'd wall you up in your home and then set your place on fire - which is why we should all appreciate modern science and modern medicine.  Walling you up and setting your house on fire is what superstition and religion brings you.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Couple Plague rats under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19.

They're plague rats.  Start shaming these idiots and maybe they'll get a clue.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jesus, why the f*ck are people so goddamn stupid?


I've given up asking, even rhetorically - I just assume that 4 out of 5 new people I encounter are farking morons, and work from there. It's their job to demonstrate otherwise.

So far, it's been a safe assumption.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Back during the Black Death (which lasted from 1348-1660) (the good old days for Republicans when people were very religious - lot of good it did 'em.)... anyway, to prevent the spread of the plague, if they were really worried, they'd wall you up in your home and then set your place on fire - which is why we should all appreciate modern science and modern medicine.  Walling you up and setting your house on fire is what superstition and religion brings you.


China was able to weld people into their apartments and patrol the streets with drones.  Non-compliant hominids were efficiently removed to ... the smelting furnace nearby?

You blame religion, but that's just a tool.  A lack of checks and balances is what leads to that kind of behavior.

Checks and Balances are what lead to current American behavior.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope her case of Covid blows up on her and she dies.

Maybe take the old man and the rest of the fam with her...

/for freedums.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Typhoid  Mary. IIRC, spent over 20 years in custody.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going to be contrarian and back this woman. There is zero evidence that she didn't self-quarantine.
She claims that she didn't sign the forms because she objected to the specific language of the forms.

I'm sympathetic to that because I pay attention to what I sign. And I'm not entirely trusting of the language that is provided in forms rushed out in situations like this.

Show me that this woman was not in fact self-quarantining after testing positive and I'll agree that she's the problem. Show me the details of her complaint about the specific language of the form and we can have a discussion about if she was being reasonable or over-reacting. But we lack the information to judge at this point.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "We didn't rob a store. We didn't steal something. We didn't hit and run. We didn't do anything wrong," Linscott said

You refused to sign papers that would make it possible for the public health department to make sure you don't endanger public health.  Without that signature, you could do whatever your heart desired and no one could do anything about it.  Go shopping, walk into a clinic, visit your elderly relatives... sure, you planned to tell them you had the virus.  That's not enough.  You have to STAY THE F*CK AT HOME.

Jesus, why the f*ck are people so goddamn stupid?  Small children have better self-control.


I'm sorry, while I agree with your general sentiment; I think you are completely wrong.

'signing papers' when the government demands it is NOT something to be taken lightly. Unless you are a lawyer, specializing in contact law, you are not remotely qualified to understand the contact.

Contacts are the social acceptable way for rich and powerful entities to control the rest of us.

I literally hired an employment attorney to review the contact my wife was required to sign as a condition of her employment and the guy flat out drew giant red X's through about 2/3rds of it that is entirely unenforceable.

Giving someone the choice of signing a paper or facing something bad is an entirely different issue, but equally as wrong.

All this stuff will do is encourage people to not get tested. No testing == I can do whatever I want.

And, like everything else, these techniques won't hurt the rich or upper middle class who can trivially afford lawyers and legal fees. But it will disproportionately hurt the poor. They won't have that money, they won't know which clauses of the contract are legally enforceable, they won't know what rights they are giving up by signing.

It's a terrible system and nobody should support this crap.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, this woman didn't say she refused to quarantine. She said she disagreed with specific conditions in the document.

This is exactly the problem with these types of contacts where one party has all of the power and the other does not.

If my kid is bleeding out, I'm getting him to the ER. I'm not going to wait on hold with some automated call system while I try to request permission to leave from the health department.

Anyone who says they would are either lying or completely stupid.

I promise you the contract had no guaranteed response time from the health department...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about a baseball bat to the kneecaps?
 
dbirchall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob: Unless you are a lawyer, specializing in contact law, you are not remotely qualified to understand the contact.

Contacts are the social acceptable way for rich and powerful entities to control the rest of us.

I literally hired an employment attorney to review the contact my wife was required to sign as a condition of her employment and the guy flat out drew giant red X's through about 2/3rds of it that is entirely unenforceable.

Uh... since your R key worked in all the other words, I'm gonna give you the benefit of the doubt here, and blame a malfunctioning autocorrect for you saying contact every time you mean contract.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Fark_Guy_Rob: Unless you are a lawyer, specializing in contact law, you are not remotely qualified to understand the contact.

Contacts are the social acceptable way for rich and powerful entities to control the rest of us.

I literally hired an employment attorney to review the contact my wife was required to sign as a condition of her employment and the guy flat out drew giant red X's through about 2/3rds of it that is entirely unenforceable.

Uh... since your R key worked in all the other words, I'm gonna give you the benefit of the doubt here, and blame a malfunctioning autocorrect for you saying contact every time you mean contract.


Ha ha

I appreciate that. The dangers of posting from my cell. Yes, I did intend to say contracts.

Thanks
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: dbirchall: Fark_Guy_Rob: Unless you are a lawyer, specializing in contact law, you are not remotely qualified to understand the contact.

Contacts are the social acceptable way for rich and powerful entities to control the rest of us.

I literally hired an employment attorney to review the contact my wife was required to sign as a condition of her employment and the guy flat out drew giant red X's through about 2/3rds of it that is entirely unenforceable.

Uh... since your R key worked in all the other words, I'm gonna give you the benefit of the doubt here, and blame a malfunctioning autocorrect for you saying contact every time you mean contract.

Ha ha

I appreciate that. The dangers of posting from my cell. Yes, I did intend to say contracts.

Thanks


Which is why you have a lawyer review things...

/even Fark posts
//of course the thread will probably be closed by the time you get the ok on your posts, but you don't look dumb so there's that
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's gonna encourage people to go get tested.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm of two minds about this.  Without knowing what she was being asked to sign, I can't make a judgement on that.  On the other side of it, you're potentially walking around contaminating a bunch of people with a virus that can kill or cripple, not even considering the medical bills involved if you have to be admitted.  Considering Kentucky is in the process of exploding with cases, I don't think it's an over reaction to insure that people you know are positive are taking measures to keep them from infecting others.

I think the better option for her would have been to ask if her lawyer can look over the documents before she signed them so that she understood what she was signing.  In the mean time, write up a quick document that states that you will self isolate and sign that.  Don't know if the state would have gone for that, but at least you've covered your bases.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm going to be contrarian and back this woman. There is zero evidence that she didn't self-quarantine.
She claims that she didn't sign the forms because she objected to the specific language of the forms.

I'm sympathetic to that because I pay attention to what I sign. And I'm not entirely trusting of the language that is provided in forms rushed out in situations like this.

Show me that this woman was not in fact self-quarantining after testing positive and I'll agree that she's the problem. Show me the details of her complaint about the specific language of the form and we can have a discussion about if she was being reasonable or over-reacting. But we lack the information to judge at this point.


I hate to say it...but this makes sense.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pardon the typos, but this was a fast OCR from a screenshot of the document they refused to sign.


1 I Will check in with the Department for Pubic Health via phone call daily During each check in. I will provide my temperature and any symptoms I am experiencing I will notify the Department for Public Health if my symptoms are improving or getting worse I will take my temperature at approximately the same time each day.
2.    If my symptoms are getting worse and i feel that I need to receive health services. I will notify the Department for Pubic Health first The Department for Pubic Health will then assist with notifying the nearest emergency department In the event that my condition requires immediate medical assistance. I will notify the nearest emergency department and inform them of my novel coronavirus status before transport to that facility
3.    As long as I do not require hosprtakzaton. I will self-isolate at home, reducing contact with an others as much as is practicable, for the duration of my symptoms and until department for Putlic Health releases me from self isolation l will not leave my house without the approvqal Department for Public Health. I will not work, attend school, or go to any pubic location during this t ime.
4.    I will not travel outside of the county or counties where I reside, work, attend school or through which l must pass to travel from home to work or school without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
5.    I will not travel outside of the Commonwealth of Kentucky without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
6.    I will not travel by any pubic, commercial, or healthcare conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, tram, or boat without the prior approval of the Department for Public Health.
7 I acknowledge that if I cannot or will not comply with aU of the control measures listed in sections 1 through 6, the Department for Pub<C Health shall obtain a court order from the Hion Coxvy Croa Cod to enforce the terms of this agreed order
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cases will drop because people won't get tested. Problem solved.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I'm of two minds about this.  Without knowing what she was being asked to sign, I can't make a judgement on that.  On the other side of it, you're potentially walking around contaminating a bunch of people with a virus that can kill or cripple, not even considering the medical bills involved if you have to be admitted.  Considering Kentucky is in the process of exploding with cases, I don't think it's an over reaction to insure that people you know are positive are taking measures to keep them from infecting others.

I think the better option for her would have been to ask if her lawyer can look over the documents before she signed them so that she understood what she was signing.  In the mean time, write up a quick document that states that you will self isolate and sign that.  Don't know if the state would have gone for that, but at least you've covered your bases.


She said she was quarantining:
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.

Her concern was with the wording. It said she needed to contact the health department before leaving, for any reason. She felt that an exception should be made for medical emergencies.

Linscott said even without the ankle monitor, she had planned to be cautious, and if she had needed medical care, she would have let healthcare workers know she was infected with the virus.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: SpaceyCat: I'm of two minds about this.  Without knowing what she was being asked to sign, I can't make a judgement on that.  On the other side of it, you're potentially walking around contaminating a bunch of people with a virus that can kill or cripple, not even considering the medical bills involved if you have to be admitted.  Considering Kentucky is in the process of exploding with cases, I don't think it's an over reaction to insure that people you know are positive are taking measures to keep them from infecting others.

I think the better option for her would have been to ask if her lawyer can look over the documents before she signed them so that she understood what she was signing.  In the mean time, write up a quick document that states that you will self isolate and sign that.  Don't know if the state would have gone for that, but at least you've covered your bases.

She said she was quarantining:
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.

Her concern was with the wording. It said she needed to contact the health department before leaving, for any reason. She felt that an exception should be made for medical emergencies.

Linscott said even without the ankle monitor, she had planned to be cautious, and if she had needed medical care, she would have let healthcare workers know she was infected with the virus.


At least, that's what is implied. I'm too lazy to try and find the document. But her claim is that she and her family were following quarantine, but didn't agree to some terms of the agreement.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is not supposed to happen to white people.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what happens, they take them to jail, when states have been letting inmates out to prevent further spread of Covid.....? ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm going to be contrarian and back this woman. There is zero evidence that she didn't self-quarantine.
She claims that she didn't sign the forms because she objected to the specific language of the forms.

I'm sympathetic to that because I pay attention to what I sign. And I'm not entirely trusting of the language that is provided in forms rushed out in situations like this.

Show me that this woman was not in fact self-quarantining after testing positive and I'll agree that she's the problem. Show me the details of her complaint about the specific language of the form and we can have a discussion about if she was being reasonable or over-reacting. But we lack the information to judge at this point.


Text of the agreement is near the bottom of this article (embedded Scribd frame in case your browser is acting wonky):

https://www.courier-journal.com/story​/​life/wellness/health/2020/03/04/corona​virus-kentucky-heres-what-self-monitor​ing-means/4929279002/

There's absolutely nothing outrageous or objectionable in the terms and conditions.  Isolate yourself, don't travel, monitor your symptoms, take your temperature every day, text the results to the state department of health.  The woman is being a deliberate pain in the ass for some reason of her own making.
 
dbirchall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

schecter: pardon the typos, but this was a fast OCR from a screenshot of the document they refused to sign.


1 I Will check in with the Department for Pubic Health via phone call daily During each check in. I will provide my temperature and any symptoms I am experiencing I will notify the Department for Public Health if my symptoms are improving or getting worse I will take my temperature at approximately the same time each day.
2.    If my symptoms are getting worse and i feel that I need to receive health services. I will notify the Department for Pubic Health first The Department for Pubic Health will then assist with notifying the nearest emergency department In the event that my condition requires immediate medical assistance. I will notify the nearest emergency department and inform them of my novel coronavirus status before transport to that facility
3.    As long as I do not require hosprtakzaton. I will self-isolate at home, reducing contact with an others as much as is practicable, for the duration of my symptoms and until department for Putlic Health releases me from self isolation l will not leave my house without the approvqal Department for Public Health. I will not work, attend school, or go to any pubic location during this t ime.


@RealDonaldTrump if you're reading this, I heard hosprtakzaton is a 100% cure for COVID-19 and safer than hydroxychloroquine.

I can't help feeling like there's something missing from this article... some other reason for law enforcement to get involved.  Are the family non-white?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: So what happens, they take them to jail, when states have been letting inmates out to prevent further spread of Covid.....? ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯


It might help if you read TFA.
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: SpaceyCat: I'm of two minds about this.  Without knowing what she was being asked to sign, I can't make a judgement on that.  On the other side of it, you're potentially walking around contaminating a bunch of people with a virus that can kill or cripple, not even considering the medical bills involved if you have to be admitted.  Considering Kentucky is in the process of exploding with cases, I don't think it's an over reaction to insure that people you know are positive are taking measures to keep them from infecting others.

I think the better option for her would have been to ask if her lawyer can look over the documents before she signed them so that she understood what she was signing.  In the mean time, write up a quick document that states that you will self isolate and sign that.  Don't know if the state would have gone for that, but at least you've covered your bases.

She said she was quarantining:
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.

Her concern was with the wording. It said she needed to contact the health department before leaving, for any reason. She felt that an exception should be made for medical emergencies.

Linscott said even without the ankle monitor, she had planned to be cautious, and if she had needed medical care, she would have let healthcare workers know she was infected with the virus.


And because she wouldn't agree to advise health authorities of her travel, they used the legal means available to obtain that information.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in the late 1950s/early 1960s, there were still times when we would see "QUARANTINE" signs on house doors because of some contagious diseases (I was born in 1956). I remember them being yellow. It didn't mean the people who lived there were bad, they were just unlucky enough to become ill. People would bring them food and leave it on the porches/stoops. Nobody vandalized their homes because we all knew it could've been us. My brother & sister, born during WW2, remembered what seemed like entire summers confined indoors because of nearby houses with polio, including my sister's best childhood friend next door who was a victim at age 11.  Why can't we bring back these signs for homes and businesses, at least until they've recovered or the business has been sanitized? It's not meant to shame; just to warn.

In a way, the ankle monitor is C21's version of belling the leper and ordering they call-out "Unclean! Unclean!" as they move about in public because they won't cloister in their lepersarium until they are well again or need removing to a pesthouse/hospital. I'd think it more embarrassing than a notice on my door.

2 years ago I was diagnosed with 2 cancers. Since then, my family, friends and neighbors have brought so much food I've gained too much weight and Doctor hints I may soon need weighing on truck scales. The largess is embarrassing and I worry how to say Thank You without it sounding rote. We are a gay couple in an unincorporated rural village of <5k, and young and old our neighbors and friends are amazing. (Nota bene: there are 2 other same-sex couples and 1 gay single in our neighborhood of about 36 homes, so I joke we must be the village's "gayborhood.") I know I am lucky & blessed: Hubby & I will celebrate our Silver Anniversary this October. Our plans have been crushed but we'll figure out a way. (I'm well enough to travel and wanted to take Hubby to Grand Canyon - he's never been -m ColoSpgs -lots to do in that area- Chicagoland where we used to live and Las Vegas on the return (we're close enough to Reno, so it'd be a comparison). We're not worried about the money, it's my health and low immune system. If I try to go out of doors, Hubby grabs his 10' pole and pokes and herds me back inside like a shepherd with a recalcitrant and not too bright ram.

He'd welcome a Quarantine sign.(Just realized: haven't seen very many herds of Jehovah's Witlesses roaming the lanes for the last few months. Usually they're all over the porches here in nice weather like the rutting & howling canal cats our neighbor insists on leaving food for. We've told him not to feed anyone with a Bible, but he's got a soft heart. Anyway, lots fewer (less?) of those since the 'rona began. See: every bad thing has a good side!)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

schecter: pardon the typos, but this was a fast OCR from a screenshot of the document they refused to sign.


1 I Will check in with the Department for Pubic Health via phone call daily During each check in. I will provide my temperature and any symptoms I am experiencing I will notify the Department for Public Health if my symptoms are improving or getting worse I will take my temperature at approximately the same time each day.
2.    If my symptoms are getting worse and i feel that I need to receive health services. I will notify the Department for Pubic Health first The Department for Pubic Health will then assist with notifying the nearest emergency department In the event that my condition requires immediate medical assistance. I will notify the nearest emergency department and inform them of my novel coronavirus status before transport to that facility
3.    As long as I do not require hosprtakzaton. I will self-isolate at home, reducing contact with an others as much as is practicable, for the duration of my symptoms and until department for Putlic Health releases me from self isolation l will not leave my house without the approvqal Department for Public Health. I will not work, attend school, or go to any pubic location during this t ime.
4.    I will not travel outside of the county or counties where I reside, work, attend school or through which l must pass to travel from home to work or school without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
5.    I will not travel outside of the Commonwealth of Kentucky without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
6.    I will not travel by any pubic, commercial, or healthcare conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, tram, or boat without the prior approval of the Department for Public Health.
7 I acknowledge that if I cannot or will not comply with aU of the control measures listed in sections 1 through 6, the Department for Pub<C Health shall obtain a court order from the Hion Coxvy Cr ...


That does seem pretty reasonable, other than the hosprtakzaton part.

I'd probably sign it. However, I would still say that she deserves to be heard about what she specifically objected to. On that front there are 3 options. She has identified something that escapes me that is legitimately objectionable. She misunderstands something in a way that seems objectionable to her and needs someone to explain contract terms to her in a fuller and more easily understood manner. She's a nutcase who is objecting to reasonable conditions. There's room for some nuance between those 3 cases.

I'm still willing to reserve some judgement prior to hearing more of her side but I don't find much to object to in the contract.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

schecter: pardon the typos, but this was a fast OCR from a screenshot of the document they refused to sign.


1 I Will check in with the Department for Pubic Health via phone call daily During each check in. I will provide my temperature and any symptoms I am experiencing I will notify the Department for Public Health if my symptoms are improving or getting worse I will take my temperature at approximately the same time each day.
2.    If my symptoms are getting worse and i feel that I need to receive health services. I will notify the Department for Pubic Health first The Department for Pubic Health will then assist with notifying the nearest emergency department In the event that my condition requires immediate medical assistance. I will notify the nearest emergency department and inform them of my novel coronavirus status before transport to that facility
3.    As long as I do not require hosprtakzaton. I will self-isolate at home, reducing contact with an others as much as is practicable, for the duration of my symptoms and until department for Putlic Health releases me from self isolation l will not leave my house without the approvqal Department for Public Health. I will not work, attend school, or go to any pubic location during this t ime.
4.    I will not travel outside of the county or counties where I reside, work, attend school or through which l must pass to travel from home to work or school without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
5.    I will not travel outside of the Commonwealth of Kentucky without the prior approval of the Department for Pubic Health
6.    I will not travel by any pubic, commercial, or healthcare conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, tram, or boat without the prior approval of the Department for Public Health.
7 I acknowledge that if I cannot or will not comply with aU of the control measures listed in sections 1 through 6, the Department for Pub<C Health shall obtain a court order from the Hion Coxvy Cr ...


I would have issue with the "Until the department of public health releases me". That's pretty vague and I would prefer it state about My actual doctor clearing me after a negative nasal swab test.

Plus, the pubic conveyance clause, I mean... that precludes sex.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Krush - House Arrest (The Beat Is The Law) (1987)
Youtube 9VzDlMBTn3E
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dywed88: Fark_Guy_Rob: SpaceyCat: I'm of two minds about this.  Without knowing what she was being asked to sign, I can't make a judgement on that.  On the other side of it, you're potentially walking around contaminating a bunch of people with a virus that can kill or cripple, not even considering the medical bills involved if you have to be admitted.  Considering Kentucky is in the process of exploding with cases, I don't think it's an over reaction to insure that people you know are positive are taking measures to keep them from infecting others.

I think the better option for her would have been to ask if her lawyer can look over the documents before she signed them so that she understood what she was signing.  In the mean time, write up a quick document that states that you will self isolate and sign that.  Don't know if the state would have gone for that, but at least you've covered your bases.

She said she was quarantining:
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.

Her concern was with the wording. It said she needed to contact the health department before leaving, for any reason. She felt that an exception should be made for medical emergencies.

Linscott said even without the ankle monitor, she had planned to be cautious, and if she had needed medical care, she would have let healthcare workers know she was infected with the virus.

And because she wouldn't agree to advise health authorities of her travel, they used the legal means available to obtain that information.


Legality of something is a pretty complex topic. Just because people in positions of authority do something, does not mean it is legal, or that it will continue to be legal.

Even fully trained attorneys will disagree over whether or not something is legal. Heck, even judges will disagree.

My point here is that compelling people to sign legal documents or have 'bad thing' happen will not result in the desired outcome.

All this case will do is cause people to avoid getting tested. And for people who do get tested, to sign the papers even when they know they won't comply, particularly if they would only not comply in an extreme situation.

A contract signed under duress is not a valid contract. 'sign this or I will do something you won't like' is not legal.
 
bismark189
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PaulRB: Back during the Black Death (which lasted from 1348-1660) (the good old days for Republicans when people were very religious - lot of good it did 'em.)... anyway, to prevent the spread of the plague, if they were really worried, they'd wall you up in your home and then set your place on fire - which is why we should all appreciate modern science and modern medicine.  Walling you up and setting your house on fire is what superstition and religion brings you.


I always appreciated my mom's bumper sticker on her old GMC truck:
"The last time we mixed politics and religion, people got burned at the stake."

Of course, now she votes republican so I not sure what to make of it.

I'm so confused.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Introducing the new Lincoln "Plague Rat" 216, for all your pandemic needs. No job is too big.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.