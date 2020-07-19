 Skip to content
(AP News)   Prosecutor: "Judge, my office is unable to provide the newspaper reporter's request for body camera footage for our case against her. We're just too busy. This case is a low priority and isn't worth the time needed to provide evidence she has requested"   (apnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If there is one thing we have (re) learned in the past few months is that a cop's word with no evidence means NOTHING.

Also, there's that whole "right to challenge the evidence against you" thing.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Four word response: "Case dismissed with prejudice."
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pueblonative: Four word response: "Case dismissed with prejudice."


Followed by "I hold the prosecutor in contempt"
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's an amazing thing to say out loud.

It tells you how intimately familiar the court and prosecution are, though.

Because the prosecutor just expects that "hey this is just a low level charge, no one asks for all the discovery on those charges and we're too busy, tell them to cut it out" will actually get the judge to lean on the defense to just do a llea bargain and call it a day.

Havjng the story show up on the AP Wire is not going to do these mooks any favors. LOL.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: pueblonative: Four word response: "Case dismissed with prejudice."

Followed by "I hold the prosecutor in contempt"


I know I find him contemptible.

If they don't want to produce the evidence, then drop the case.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If convicted by this kangaroo court, it would be the easiest appeal in history
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Schlubbe: If convicted by this kangaroo court, it would be the easiest appeal in history


You've seen who Trump is putting on the courts, right?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if a lawsuit filed by the reporter would speed up delivery of the evidence.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: I wonder if a lawsuit filed by the reporter would speed up delivery accidental deletion of the evidence.


FTFY.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....they have no evidence that a crime was committed?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."
.
So the the charged are automatically guilty and are not allowed to present a defense? That's not how this works.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kudayta: pueblonative: Four word response: "Case dismissed with prejudice."

Followed by "I hold the prosecutor in contempt"


and disbarment proceedings
 
farknozzle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Came here to say "then drop the charges" but I see that's been handled.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? In the Michael Flynn thread when the DOJ dropped charges, Farkers were united in the thought that it is acceptable for prosecutors to withhold evidence to get convictions.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wejash: That's an amazing thing to say out loud.

It tells you how intimately familiar the court and prosecution are, though.

Because the prosecutor just expects that "hey this is just a low level charge, no one asks for all the discovery on those charges and we're too busy, tell them to cut it out" will actually get the judge to lean on the defense to just do a llea bargain and call it a day.

Havjng the story show up on the AP Wire is not going to do these mooks any favors. LOL.


"Objection Your Honor, the 5th Amendment is interfering with our office's ability to rake in money on our revolving door of bogus petty charges."

What a scumbag.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wejash: That's an amazing thing to say out loud.

It tells you how intimately familiar the court and prosecution are, though.

Because the prosecutor just expects that "hey this is just a low level charge, no one asks for all the discovery on those charges and we're too busy, tell them to cut it out" will actually get the judge to lean on the defense to just do a llea bargain and call it a day.

Havjng the story show up on the AP Wire is not going to do these mooks any favors. LOL.


It also means they do this regularly, and they win at it, and the only reason that the judge and prosecutor are going to drop the charges is because she's a reporter who managed to get her story carried nationally.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...but with a whimper.""
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How does a reply like that not immediately result in a dismissal of the charges and a referral of the prosecutor to the bar association for disciplinary measures?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is so sad. Goodbye democracy:

FTA: "It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."

Supposed to? JFC.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told Judge Christopher Kemp that because Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri had only been charged with misdemeanors,


Which eliminates the need for a grand jury indictment which is very convenient for a case with no evidence.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: If convicted by this kangaroo court, it would be the easiest appeal in history


Depends on your definition of "easy".  The thing to remember is that this prosecutorial scam works because most people don't have several thousands to burn on a lawyer just to clear some misdemeanor bullshiat.  The're only so much pro bono to go around.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I call shenanigans. There are no brown people in Iowa.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."
.
So the the charged are automatically guilty and are not allowed to present a defense? That's not how this works.


Yep, this is Law 101 stuff. This goes back to Magna Carta. You have the right to see evidence against you. You're "too busy" to look up the video but not too busy to file the charges in the first place? I bet if that video showed the accused was guilty they'd find the time to produce them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I call shenanigans. There are no brown people in Iowa.


Who do you think works in all the meat-packing plants?
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The "Turn-and-Burn Docket" should be then name of the torture device to which we strap crooked, morally bankrupt prosecutors like this asshole.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
🗽
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The judge will consider the arguments and hold a hearing in August to set a trial date."

Oh, yes. Let's have a trial. An acquittal by a jury would be an embarrassment to the D.A.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told Judge Christopher Kemp that because Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri had only been charged with misdemeanors, the case was considered a low-priority and wasn't worth the time needed to provide evidence the defense has requested.
"It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."
The due process clause doesn't work that way, jackass
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... they're literally refusing to participate in due process?

Not in some higher, vaguer philosophical sense of "due process" that you can try to weasel your way around with "well actually" shiat, either.  They're literally just straight-up stating that they don't feel like participating in discovery, but also don't want to drop the charges.

Discovery is an explicit, universal rule defined by law as a non-negotiable part of due process, even accidentally failing to disclose evidence to the other side's lawyer in discovery can get you not just disbarred but potentially arrested.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even if what the prosecutor said was true (and of course it isn't) it doesn't look good.

If a government office of any kind is too busy, it means that there is a very strong demand for their services.

Competent legislators would respond to this by increasing funding for that office so that it may more effectively serve the people.

On the other hand, we have here a corrupt prosecutor making the kind of lame excuse that would be irrelevant if the government would step up and employ more people to handle the caseload.

I fear this is deliberate, because the Republicans do not want justice for all and forcing the justice system to suffer under serious budget constraints is a great way for them to deny justice to those who they don't want justice for.

So legislators by cutting funding have given officials the perfect excuse to say crap like this!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I call shenanigans. There are no brown people in Iowa.


But she's a reporter which is even worse.  Surprised they didn't go with a treason case
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's show a little sympathy for the poor, overworked prosecutor's office. It's really inconvenient to have to provide evidence in criminal proceedings.

It's not like it's an inconvenience for the accused to be arrested and tried.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If there is one thing we have (re) learned in the past few months is that a cop's word with no evidence means NOTHING.

Also, there's that whole "right to challenge the evidence against you" thing.


Could you imagine if people started demanding a speedy and public trial? With a state provided defense attorney? So many useless charges would be dropped.
 
topcatyo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Basically this case is them just saying "We grabbed whoever and they should be found guilty no matter what."
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If there is one thing we have (re) learned in the past few months is that a cop's word with no evidence means NOTHING.

Also, there's that whole "right to challenge the evidence against you" thing.


And there's that whole habeas corpus thing. It seem to have died in recent years, though, except for the rich and powerful (who have their own, separate system of "justice").
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a farking outrage, and I hope that, after charges against the reporter are dismissed, the prosecutor is disbarred and then pissed upon by every civil rights lawyer in a one hundred mile radius. In the meantime, a biatchy comment about the state of reporting:

When you provide an outrageous quotation like, "It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost," you must, dear reporter, tell me where and when such comments were made. In an interview? In court records? Private communication with the judge? When you leave such facts dangling, you further weaken the public's ability to trust the press and verify the facts it provides. Stop that.

Or maybe I just missed it because my reading comprehension sucks, in which case, my bad and please carry on...
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."

SCOTUS ruled on this over 50 years ago.

The only appropriate answers from the judge should have been "case dismissed with prejudice" or "you have 24 hours to turn over the evidence or I'm dismissing the case".

The prosecution is literally saying their SOP is to try strong arm people into plea deals and aren't equipped to actually prosecute people.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Even if what the prosecutor said was true (and of course it isn't) it doesn't look good.

If a government office of any kind is too busy, it means that there is a very strong demand for their services.

Competent legislators would respond to this by increasing funding for that office so that it may more effectively serve the people.



Competent legislators would respond by repealing laws with no victims.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "It's a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. "They're supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost."
.
So the the charged are automatically guilty and are not allowed to present a defense? That's not how this works.


It should be, but it is. Prosecutors and LEO often depend on defendants deciding that it's not worth the effort and taking whatever plea deal is offered. Problem is, then you have a conviction on your record.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
××This police report is fictitious. Any similarities between real people or events is purely coincidental.

**Note: All suspects are presumed guilty untill railroaded in a court of law.

//Welcome to America. Please check your rights at the door.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: SpectroBoy: If there is one thing we have (re) learned in the past few months is that a cop's word with no evidence means NOTHING.

Also, there's that whole "right to challenge the evidence against you" thing.

Could you imagine if people started demanding a speedy and public trial? With a state provided defense attorney? So many useless charges would be dropped.


Does Gideon v. Wainwright still stand? I learned about it in high school (our American Government teacher taught it by having us read Supreme Court cases). She's not claiming indigence but I think if she's entitled to an attorney (because it's a criminal case), then she is entitled to the evidence.

So, either he evidence is exculpatory, or doesn't actually exist. Either way, if they don't want to provide it, I would want not only a dismissal, but an expungement of the arrest record.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You still get Brady evidence, even on an infraction.

I know, because I've gotten it for my attorney.
 
