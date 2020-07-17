 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stabroek News)   Man hears about the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, dresses as Darth Vader to collect his lottery jackpot in Jamaica. He plans to build a new Death Star or buy a bus   (stabroeknews.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Need, W. Brown, WANT, 2007 singles, Lebanon, Tennessee, poor family, English-language films, Jamaica Gleaner  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 2:54 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bobsled, bruh.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He also plans to fake his death so his two children have no idea who he is.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Smart move. Very few people would have the balls to hit up a Sith Lord for Imperial Credits
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rcain: Smart move. Very few people would have the balls to hit up a Sith Lord for Imperial Credits


I find your lack of collateral disturbing.
 
yug0w0lf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So what was his winnings in real currency?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guy who won is called W. Brown?
How long does it take to legally change your name in Jamaica?

/also link under article "Jamaican student shares what it was like during the COVID-19 outbreak" I wasn't aware that the pandemic is over
 
DRTFA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've always said when I win it big I'm going to hide behind the appropriate trusts/shell companies/lawyers and remain anonymous for all the reasons you should.  The part I thought of on my own was I'm going to hire someone to represent me when accepting the prize.  James Earl Jones was my first choice, but I'd take any A-list celebrity who will do a press conference and tell people he or she is accepting the lottery prize on behalf of an anonymous winner.  I will offer the celebrity money to keep or donate to their favorite charity and leave it up to them whether they mention that or not.

I just think it would be cool to have James Earl Jones say "On behalf of the anonymous winner, I accept these millions of dollars.  I thank the anonymous winner for donating the first million to African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust, BID 2 BEAT AIDS, Habitat For Humanity, and the Luke Neuhedel Foundation"  (I just looked it up and those are the primary charities he supports)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Queens?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.