 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   High speed internet has become a civil rights issue and a class issue   (nytimes.com) divider line
57
    More: Murica, Broadband Internet access, internet service, Internet service provider, broadband service, Internet, federal programs, government services, Large public-school districts  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it has.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a civil rights issue if you look at it the wrong way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We figured that out when net neutrality was killed. Rural America got screwed.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a utility just like electric or phone And certainly an economic need at this point like electric & food
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually became a huge issue for us educators at the end of the last year. One of the founding principles of public education is that it is supposed to be equitable. Those of us teaching in rural boards had to decide do we offer the best possible education we can with live meetings, video, etc that only some of our kids had the internet to access or should we plan for the kids who have limited internet? Is it fair to offer kids who have more access a better education then those who do not or do we not offer some kids the best education we can?
It is not a spurious argument we had to chose if we were going to create another systemic barrier in education or limit our ability to teach as well as possible.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: We figured that out when net neutrality was killed. Rural America got screwed.


We librarians knew & tried to stop Pai's bullshiat
3rd or 4th on the list of worst people in this admin
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This actually became a huge issue for us educators at the end of the last year. One of the founding principles of public education is that it is supposed to be equitable. Those of us teaching in rural boards had to decide do we offer the best possible education we can with live meetings, video, etc that only some of our kids had the internet to access or should we plan for the kids who have limited internet? Is it fair to offer kids who have more access a better education then those who do not or do we not offer some kids the best education we can?
It is not a spurious argument we had to chose if we were going to create another systemic barrier in education or limit our ability to teach as well as possible.


And now we need it for distance ed
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough covering those rural farmers and families whining. They should've voted for someone who wouldn't have turned the FCC into a pliant lapdog of communication companie. Tell' em to pull on their bootstraps, I'm tired of people stealing my money to give them free stuff.

Cities, on the other hand haven't been whining. They just keep getting banned from fixing the problem because the communication companies bought off the rural legislators to ban them from fixing the problem.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: It's a utility just like electric or phone And certainly an economic need at this point like electric & food


This is absolutely nothing new. And it's the reason utilities have added surcharges to support rural/remote/poor electrification & telephony. Should be the same for internet access.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd make every Post Office an ISP
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: We figured that out when net neutrality was killed. Rural America got screwed.


Getting repeatedly screwed doesn't seem to stop rural America from voting in the people who screw them though.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Cornelis de Gyselaer: It's a utility just like electric or phone And certainly an economic need at this point like electric & food

This is absolutely nothing new. And it's the reason utilities have added surcharges to support rural/remote/poor electrification & telephony. Should be the same for internet access.


There was supposed to be a minuscule mill charge (think pennies) on everyone's bill that would have covered this but farking muh taxes people nixed it
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we basically need a modern version of the TFA for rural broadband. Also broadband needs to be a public utility like phone, sewer, electricity, etc. GOP and telecoms will fight tooth and nail to prevent that.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'MON STARLINK!  BUILD OUT THE DAMN CONSTELLATION!!!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonBuck: So we basically need a modern version of the TFA for rural broadband. Also broadband needs to be a public utility like phone, sewer, electricity, etc. GOP and telecoms will fight tooth and nail to prevent that.


Tennessee Valley authority?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


A little over a buck a megabyte

~$90.00 for 80MBps

Rural MN
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: We figured that out when net neutrality was killed. Rural America got screwed.


We're 10 miles outside of a town of 1700 in the Oregon Cascades, which is what most people would consider rural, and have a fiberoptic connection.
Part of a huge push across the state, including this town of 430, that has a 1gig connection. All part of Oregon governor's tyrannical commie-nazi-socialist anti-american plan to bring high-speed internet to the entire state, not only the angry mob in Portlandia.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


Sometimes up to $500. I use an lte connection so it's basically cellphone internet. I get 100gb/month for just short of $200 tax inc and each  GB over is $3. We can swing it but if we had to use a virtual classroom or whatever that is going to be steep.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?

A little over a buck a megabyte

~$90.00 for 80MBps

Rural MN


$70 for 100mbps, Rural OR
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


Right now it's about $75 a month, but it goes out at least once a day and I'm within the city limits of our state capital. Seriously, EVERY DAY we have an outtage. Makes working from home quite interesting.

And thanks to contracts with the city and disputes over who owns the lines leading to our neighborhood this is the best we can get.

I farking HATE our internet provider.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


$140/mo.   That includes cable and a landline.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Liadan: emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?

Right now it's about $75 a month, but it goes out at least once a day and I'm within the city limits of our state capital. Seriously, EVERY DAY we have an outtage. Makes working from home quite interesting.

And thanks to contracts with the city and disputes over who owns the lines leading to our neighborhood this is the best we can get.

I farking HATE our internet provider.


Frontier?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Rural Electrification program needs to be utilized as a Rural High Speed Internet program.

/Not joking
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Nadie_AZ: We figured that out when net neutrality was killed. Rural America got screwed.

We're 10 miles outside of a town of 1700 in the Oregon Cascades, which is what most people would consider rural, and have a fiberoptic connection.
Part of a huge push across the state, including this town of 430, that has a 1gig connection. All part of Oregon governor's tyrannical commie-nazi-socialist anti-american plan to bring high-speed internet to the entire state, not only the angry mob in Portlandia.


Indeed here is the commie MN plan

https://mn.gov/deed/programs-services​/​broadband/grant-program/
 
Alebak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Federal and State level governments have been kicking the "our utilities are a mess and need an overhaul" can down the road for a couple decades, the pandemic is just making it way more obvious.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: The Rural Electrification program needs to be utilized as a Rural High Speed Internet program.

/Not joking


Or the interstate highway model
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JonBuck: So we basically need a modern version of the TFA for rural broadband.


That would have unintended consequences, namely the rural kuckledraggers who benefited from broadband expansion using it to march directly to Facebook so they can burn out what few neurons they have by submerging themselves in Q-anon and other GOP weaponized mental illness propaganda operations.

Just as you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink, you can give information to rural conservatives, but you can't make them think, and you certainly can't stop them from using Internet access against you.

America's rural people made their bed. Let them lie in it.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: JonBuck: So we basically need a modern version of the TFA for rural broadband.

That would have unintended consequences, namely the rural kuckledraggers who benefited from broadband expansion using it to march directly to Facebook so they can burn out what few neurons they have by submerging themselves in Q-anon and other GOP weaponized mental illness propaganda operations.

Just as you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink, you can give information to rural conservatives, but you can't make them think, and you certainly can't stop them from using Internet access against you.

America's rural people made their bed. Let them lie in it.


These horses will piss and shiat in the drinking water.  :(
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Everything is a civil rights issue if you look at it the wrong way.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I'd make every Post Office an ISP


Haven't you heard? Congress passed a law with bi-partisan support under Obama to kill off the Postal Service by requiring them to "run like a business" and pay forward 75 years of pensions, just like every business ran by a completely insane person does

And now instead of making hundreds of millions in profits, they are looking at having to shut down thanks to that multi-billion dollar expense they are saddled with. And don't blame Trump, this happened under Obama

Anyway, the US will be the 1st developed nation to NOT have a Postal Service
We might as well stop kidding ourselves. America is an aspiring 3rd world nation
And there will be no debate in 20 years or so
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C'mooooooon... Let's get an Eisenhower-freeway-style Google Fiber-level internet to every home in America... Damn the cost, let's go already! Sick of this damned oligopoly crap.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Enough covering those rural farmers and families whining. They should've voted for someone who wouldn't have turned the FCC into a pliant lapdog of communication companie. Tell' em to pull on their bootstraps, I'm tired of people stealing my money to give them free stuff.

Cities, on the other hand haven't been whining. They just keep getting banned from fixing the problem because the communication companies bought off the rural legislators to ban them from fixing the problem.


Ya know, some if us blue voting telecommuters in rural areas are engineers building your cities. But thats ok, stereotype all of us who would rather live quietly on a lake instead of a concrete jungle as backward ass uneducated easily led morans.

Because suburban 'i got mine, fark you' red voting morons aren't a problem either, are they?

It Isn't all or nothing. Anywhere. City, rural, suburban areas all have their share of 'fark you, i got mine' morans. Some more, some less, than others. Being gerrymanderred to hell and back combined with our craptacular 'winner take all' voting system are the larger systemic problems.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But our lawmakers gave trillions in our tax dollars to well off telecoms who promised high speed internet access to rural areas.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JonBuck: So we basically need a modern version of the TFA for rural broadband. Also broadband needs to be a public utility like phone, sewer, electricity, etc. GOP and telecoms will fight tooth and nail to prevent that.


Then the solution is simple.
Destroy the GOP
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


$59/month, Google webpass, it is pretty awesome.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


I pay $50 to a local ISP that ran fiber directly into my apartment.  30mbps up and down with extremely low latency.  I also have 12GB of 4/5G internet on my phone from Mint Moblie for $25/month.

I'm in a major city, though.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have atlantic. It actually is fairly reasonable (it is cable but fast enough to video chat etc.) at 60 a month without a TV plan. Windstorms tend to knock it out otherwise it is fairly reliable.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: There was supposed to be a minuscule mill charge (think pennies) on everyone's bill that would have covered this but farking muh taxes people nixed it


While technically the "USF" (Universal Service Fund) didn't carry forward from phones to broadband, what would it have mattered?  Even without that source funding, the FCC have larded literally tens of billions of dollars (from spectrum auctions) at incumbent operators to improve rural connections with apparently no oversight or enforcement.  The operators pocket the money, increase their dividends, and then come back to the trough for more, year after year.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It became an issue almost 20 years ago, when the term "digital divide" was first coined.  COVID has just made the issue much more prominent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Everything is a civil rights issue if you look at it the wrong way.


Oh there is so much upside having haves and have nots.
🙄
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a basic utility that's required to be employable.  And I mean literally required, the number of jobs that you can file an application for without an internet connection to access the application itself and e-mail access consistent enough to reply to employer responses in a timely manner isn't zero, but it approaches zero.

Most blue-collar job refresher/seasonal training is solely internet-based as well if you want to keep your job.

So... no farking shiat lack of universal access is a civil rights and class issue.  It didn't become anything, it's always inherently been those things.  It was these things before telecommunication was an urgent concern for a significant number of people, and it'll be those things after that's no longer the case.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


60 bucks a month for 100Mb symmetrical fiber, at&t in northeast Florida.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


100 MB internet only service on Colorado's Western Slope is $45/month, with no contract.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My library system is paying ~250K a year fro 100+ MB at 35 locations very rural MN
E-rate (Fed & state) is paying for it, so far
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that's all fiber so we can theoretically dial in any speed we want to 1+GB
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emonk: My damn home internet bill is $200 a month now.  What is yours?


Verizon FiOS, here in redneckistan Virginia - $127

$20 - 100/100 internet
$70 - TV
$21 - 2x DVR
$16 - fees/taxes

/if it were just me, the TV portion would simply go away.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: inglixthemad: Enough covering those rural farmers and families whining. They should've voted for someone who wouldn't have turned the FCC into a pliant lapdog of communication companie. Tell' em to pull on their bootstraps, I'm tired of people stealing my money to give them free stuff.

Cities, on the other hand haven't been whining. They just keep getting banned from fixing the problem because the communication companies bought off the rural legislators to ban them from fixing the problem.

Ya know, some if us blue voting telecommuters in rural areas are engineers building your cities. But thats ok, stereotype all of us who would rather live quietly on a lake instead of a concrete jungle as backward ass uneducated easily led morans.

Because suburban 'i got mine, fark you' red voting morons aren't a problem either, are they?

It Isn't all or nothing. Anywhere. City, rural, suburban areas all have their share of 'fark you, i got mine' morans. Some more, some less, than others. Being gerrymanderred to hell and back combined with our craptacular 'winner take all' voting system are the larger systemic problems.


Thanks for speaking out.  I'm in a rural area with crap internet.  Crowds give me anxiety, so I live on 20 acres of woods where I can actually relax when I get home.  None of this means I'm uneducated or a low information voter.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Gerald Tarrant: This actually became a huge issue for us educators at the end of the last year. One of the founding principles of public education is that it is supposed to be equitable. Those of us teaching in rural boards had to decide do we offer the best possible education we can with live meetings, video, etc that only some of our kids had the internet to access or should we plan for the kids who have limited internet? Is it fair to offer kids who have more access a better education then those who do not or do we not offer some kids the best education we can?
It is not a spurious argument we had to chose if we were going to create another systemic barrier in education or limit our ability to teach as well as possible.

And now we need it for distance ed


And more importantly for the future of commerce, mass teleconferencing ability.  There's no way we can afford to keep flying so many people all over the globe to various meetings while we're trying to drastically reduce our pollution footprint.

This nation should be going crazy on high-bandwidth infrastructural spending.

/and keep the grubby hands of private industry out of the infrastructure ownership business
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: It's a basic utility that's required to be employable.  And I mean literally required, the number of jobs that you can file an application for without an internet connection to access the application itself and e-mail access consistent enough to reply to employer responses in a timely manner isn't zero, but it approaches zero.

Most blue-collar job refresher/seasonal training is solely internet-based as well if you want to keep your job.

So... no farking shiat lack of universal access is a civil rights and class issue.  It didn't become anything, it's always inherently been those things.  It was these things before telecommunication was an urgent concern for a significant number of people, and it'll be those things after that's no longer the case.


Are there no libraries? Are there no Internet Cafes? Are there no McDonalds Parking Lots?
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.