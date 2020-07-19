 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This man wanted to ride a new roller coaster, so he lost nearly 200 pounds in order to do so   (local21news.com) divider line
32
    More: Sappy, Ride of a lifetime, Ohio man, A Lifetime, new roller coaster, pounds  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably should've quit drinking too. DNRTFA What did it say their Fark handle was?
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No snark.

Thats just awesome. Good for him. He added back years to his life as well.
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 118 pounds to go bar hopping, stay out late and play cards with the boys and play golf whenever I want,
sometimes I miss her, but not too much anymore.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.


When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld in Orlando and they have "test" cars you can get in to see if you fit outside the lines.  Fortunately I found out I didn't fit before I had to do the walk of shame.

I'd probably fit now - down to 245 and still losing weight.  I think I was 290-ish then.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sharksfan: labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.

When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld in Orlando and they have "test" cars you can get in to see if you fit outside the lines.  Fortunately I found out I didn't fit before I had to do the walk of shame.

I'd probably fit now - down to 245 and still losing weight.  I think I was 290-ish then.


FREE WILLY!

/ I am also fat
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Burr - Counter Argument to Fat Shaming (Hilarious)
Youtube j3F7HYxmXFI
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's American so he'll be back up to his fighting weight in no time.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another advantage of not being obese is u r less vulnerable to croaking from covid.

Obesity stresses ur body organs and weakens ur immune system

Which is one of the reasons covid is having a field day in murca as opposed to many asian countries.
 
craig234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember riding the Cyclone at Coney Park. The bar put great pressure squeezing me very tight, forced into a lock, and I couldn't breathe. I think it was dangerous.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Another advantage of not being obese is u r less vulnerable to croaking from covid.

Obesity stresses ur body organs and weakens ur immune system

Which is one of the reasons covid is having a field day in murca as opposed to many asian countries.


This. I'm down 50 lbs. after Covid and the results of some blood tests put the fear of god in me... and I'm an atheist.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

craig234: I remember riding the Cyclone at Coney Park. The bar put great pressure squeezing me very tight, forced into a lock, and I couldn't breathe. I think it was dangerous.


You got ur moneys worth though.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sharksfan: labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.

When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld in Orlando and they have "test" cars you can get in to see if you fit outside the lines.  Fortunately I found out I didn't fit before I had to do the walk of shame.

I'd probably fit now - down to 245 and still losing weight.  I think I was 290-ish then.


Universal in Orlando had one of those for the Harry Potter ride. I was about 290 in 2013 and couldn't fit in it at all, so no ride for me. I had to settle for the mini-coaster that looks like it's made out of wicker.

Disney, though? I fit in every one of them and had a blast.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: He's American so he'll be back up to his fighting weight in no time.


As long as he eats processed food.......yes.

They add sugar to it among other things.

Eat what nature makes.  The more hands food has gone thru the worse it is for you.
 
craig234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: You got ur moneys worth though.


Not really. It wasn't enjoyable, it was trying to deal with not breathing until it ended, painfully.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: Sharksfan: labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.

When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld in Orlando and they have "test" cars you can get in to see if you fit outside the lines.  Fortunately I found out I didn't fit before I had to do the walk of shame.

I'd probably fit now - down to 245 and still losing weight.  I think I was 290-ish then.

Universal in Orlando had one of those for the Harry Potter ride. I was about 290 in 2013 and couldn't fit in it at all, so no ride for me. I had to settle for the mini-coaster that looks like it's made out of wicker.

Disney, though? I fit in every one of them and had a blast.


You know i could take that two different ways.

You had a great time or you barfed after every ride.

Or both.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Linux_Yes:
Eat what nature makes.  The more hands food has gone thru the worse it is for you.

So you are saying I shouldn't eat those M&Ms that Jesus keeps dropping?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's ~250 US weight loss.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Linux_Yes:
Eat what nature makes.  The more hands food has gone thru the worse it is for you.

So you are saying I shouldn't eat those M&Ms that Jesus keeps dropping?


Mass media marketing is dropping them. Sugar is fun but u dont find very much of it in whole unprocessed food.

Even orange juice is processed. All the sugar is in the juice. An orange only has 2 or maybe 3 ounces of juice.

Nature is smart
Manufacturers r dumb.

The AMA listed sugar as the number one cause of heart disease and obesity.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Diet thread!

I've been fat pretty much since birth, and after years of dieting and exercising and watching my blood sugar (i'm not diabetic) the latest and greatest theory from my doctors is that my blood sugar is pre-diabetic all these years so my new prescription is constant low-intensity exercise to keep the blood sugar down by utilization. On top of a moderately low-carb diet of about 2000 calories a day.

I had lost 70lbs last year on the Noom diet but then I had a medical issue that kept me on high steroids for 8 months.

But now the new strategy is working so far, better than the other times I've tried.   The constant exercise is a bit weird, I have to move my arms around in weird easy patterns every few minutes and/or get up and pace the room every 10 minutes. I have a timer for that.  I test my blood sugar regularly all day (expensive) but it shows how the exercise is holding the blood sugar down well below 100 just by waving my arms around or pacing every few minutes.

More intermittent exercise isn't working because my blood sugars creep up to about 100 when I'm not exercising and fasting even if I swim laps for a half hour.  It's not the intensity of the exercise for me, it's frequency.  I exercise a little and they drop right down to normal.

So yea, constant exercise to keep the blood sugar down & moderate calorie restriction is a good way for weight loss.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld


You escaped?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Such a refreshingly great story to read, and a great relief from all the arguments about Covid, racism, etc.  It's funny how unique the reason can be for someone to be motivated to lose weight.  This guy simply wanted to ride a coaster, so he overhauled his diet, worked out in his garage, and dropped 190 pounds.  That is fantastic, and I hope he keeps it off.

/started the Keto diet 2 1/2 weeks ago and have dropped 10 pounds.
//have dropped a total of 25 pounds since February (265 -> 240); still a ways to go
///I sound fat.  ;)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I need to gain 15lbs
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had gastric bypass back in 2001, (356 day of surgery)I dropped 190 pounds in 18 months and have kept it off..... fast forward & 19 years later.......I feel great!! I rode my 1st adult coaster in 2002, Zip Line and did a cruise too.......so I'm good on both for now!!!
 
farker99
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dropped from 220 to 170 over 3 years by adding exercise (lots of walking) and restricting my intake of alcohol to just Friday and Saturday dinner. I'm very stable at 170 over the last year of daily weigh-in's, my BP is down to normal, my blood work is now all in the normal range so my Dr is very happy.
And my waist went from a 39 to a 35, so I look a lot better in a mirror.
/wife likes the new look
//when she's happy, everybody's happy
///3 because them's the rules
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.


Maybe not.
When I was 302 that one fat seat in the middle worked 95% of the time.
He probably didn't know he was 400 till he got rejected a bunch. And then suspected, OMG am I actually even fatter ? Gasp. 😔 After 199 the pounds sneak in 50 at a time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nothing To See Here: I lost 118 pounds to go bar hopping, stay out late and play cards with the boys and play golf whenever I want,
sometimes I miss her, but not too much anymore.


Actually don't miss skinny girls. I can sex them for hours. Cubby gals make finish fast. More friction.
The more you know.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Another advantage of not being obese is u r less vulnerable to croaking from covid.

Obesity stresses ur body organs and weakens ur immune system

Which is one of the reasons covid is having a field day in murca as opposed to many asian countries.


How are you going to have an immune system Firestorm if your immune system is weakened
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: Linux_Yes: Another advantage of not being obese is u r less vulnerable to croaking from covid.

Obesity stresses ur body organs and weakens ur immune system

Which is one of the reasons covid is having a field day in murca as opposed to many asian countries.

This. I'm down 50 lbs. after Covid and the results of some blood tests put the fear of god in me... and I'm an atheist.


I'm 400. I love it. I don't have to worry about being put on a ventilator.
I'll probably die on the way to the emergency room. If I even bother to try to go to the emergency.
2 months ago I decide if I start coughing blood I'm just going to ride it out here at home.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Insain2: I had gastric bypass back in 2001, (356 day of surgery)I dropped 190 pounds in 18 months and have kept it off..... fast forward & 19 years later.......I feel great!! I rode my 1st adult coaster in 2002, Zip Line and did a cruise too.......so I'm good on both for now!!!


Please take very very good care of yourself.
A dear pal of mine. Her mom could not be helped at the end of her life. The lap band prevented tube feeding.  Hastening her passing. Quickening?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

invictus2: Sharksfan: labman: This is awesome.  I don't buy the turning him away at 435 lbs, though.  I was constantly turned away from rides at 270 from many coasters.  If he was still trying at 435, then he was just looking to do the walk of shame.

When I was at my heaviest we were at Seaworld in Orlando and they have "test" cars you can get in to see if you fit outside the lines.  Fortunately I found out I didn't fit before I had to do the walk of shame.

I'd probably fit now - down to 245 and still losing weight.  I think I was 290-ish then.

FREE WILLY!

/ I am also fat


I mean, you're on Fark

/also fat.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.