(MassLive)   Oh, we're sorry man, we didn't know that our bar banning baggy blue jeans, long white tee shirts, dew rags and baseball caps worn backward was racist?   (masslive.com) divider line
    Facepalm, city's NAACP chapter, Robert Gossman, dress code policy, local bar, president of the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP, Bill's Restaurant, members of the Pioneer Valley Project, different direction Saturday  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do-rags.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

"The bar is also footing the bill for a downtown Black Lives Matter mural."

In reality, where most people aren't idiots, they recognize this as a "shake down" ... maybe if BLM used their time and energy more productively, they wouldn't have to kick the legs out from the people they can't currently compete with.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry curls and half-rows
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress codes have always/will be racist.
Just like reserve the right to refuse service
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: From the article:

"The bar is also footing the bill for a downtown Black Lives Matter mural."

In reality, where most people aren't idiots, they recognize this as a "shake down" ... maybe if BLM used their time and energy more productively, they wouldn't have to kick the legs out from the people they can't currently compete with.


So BLM magically made them have the targeted dress code?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.


But barring it is a racist statement.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Do-rags.


Came here for this
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taste has a race now?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a white man and just went grocery shopping wearing a do-rag. WTF am I supposed to do after not having had a haircut since 1943?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Taste has a race now?


What do you think hate is it's a distaste for people
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Do-rags.


"dew rags"

lol JFC how white was the person that wrote this article.

There was a bar in Madison that instituted a dress code when I was in college that basically said no jerseys, white tees, baggy jeans, or tilted hats.

So, one night I'm in there drinking a fishbowl (That'll give the bar away if you're familiar with Madison.) and pretty tipsy.  At some point I adjusted my baseball cap and it was slightly askew (did I mention I was a bit drunk?).  Anywho, large bouncer guy comes over and tells me to turn my baseball cap so it is straightforward or he's kicking me out. (I'm a small white guy with a collared shirt on.)

It was a fairly big deal back then and called racist at the time.

Note: it absolutely was aimed at black people
 
zimbach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Night Train to Wakanda: Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.

But barring it is a racist statement.


In a society where a certain group makes up 15% of the general population but over 60% of the prison population, probably yes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There goes all your white suburban teenage boy trade.  From twenty years ago.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
once you say it is racist you are now defining that it is fact.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As soon as white people finish coopting this fashion trend, it will be okay.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is nothing new. Hell 25 years ago I frequented a poll hall that had a dress code of no red or blue anything, no Raiders jerseys, no Bulls jerseys, etc. No one cried racism. Not that I was aware of, but then social media wasn't a thing in 1995.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Private property owners can ban people for any reason they want. No shoes no shirt no mask no service. This is no different
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pool hall not poll hall stupid autocorrect.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My bar. My rules. Suck it!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Black clubs/bars here in Chicago ban many of those. No caps, gym shoes, and do-rags at the one across the street from me. Some of them even go further and out right ban jeans.
/Note: This was before the pandemic, it might have changed now, since they need customers.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Chain Smokes Freely: From the article:

"The bar is also footing the bill for a downtown Black Lives Matter mural."

In reality, where most people aren't idiots, they recognize this as a "shake down" ... maybe if BLM used their time and energy more productively, they wouldn't have to kick the legs out from the people they can't currently compete with.

So BLM magically made them have the targeted dress code?


If anything forced them, it was their insurance.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want the Biebs in my bar either
 
wataga123
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dress codes have always/will be racist.
Just like reserve the right to refuse service


Right to refuse service is just that. If i don't want you in my store, go away. More racist crybaby shiat. Get a job, don't break the law, don't loot, stop crying, problem solved.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Night Train to Wakanda: Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.

But Barring it is a racist statement.


That works for the DOJ, too.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm a white man and just went grocery shopping wearing a do-rag. WTF am I supposed to do after not having had a haircut since 1943?


Get a haircut?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dress codes have always/will be racist.
Just like reserve the right to refuse service


I agree in most cases, if not racist, intentionally exclusionary. The exception being strip club dress codes. No shorts or sweatpants seems like it's preventing you from getting your dick out suddenly.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: darkhorse23: Do-rags.

Came here for this


Maybe they meant the rags you use to wipe the dew off of your car's windshield in the morning.

/s
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Backwards hats? Like this cat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: From the article:

"The bar is also footing the bill for a downtown Black Lives Matter mural."

In reality, where most people aren't idiots, they recognize this as a "shake down" ... maybe if BLM used their time and energy more productively, they wouldn't have to kick the legs out from the people they can't currently compete with.


I hope Al Sharpton is prominently positioned in the mural wearing the fashionable ensemble described in the recently revoked dress code. Maybe Professor Gates and POTUS Obama as well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zimbach: waxbeans: Night Train to Wakanda: Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.

But barring it is a racist statement.

In a society where a certain group makes up 15% of the general population but over 60% of the prison population, probably yes.


🤔🙄🗽🗽
The higher prison population actually proves there is racism in this nation. Math. Do it. It's impossible for a mostly white nation to have mostly black and brown in their prison. Only explanation is accused more, convicted more, suspected more, charges dropped less. It's disingenuous and ridiculous to assume that the over missrepresentation is solely because of being more criminal in nature.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: darkhorse23: Do-rags.

Came here for this


Merriam-Webster placed the earliest usage of "do-rag" in 1968.[6] However, The New York Times claims that the true spelling of the word is "durag," and its popularity began in the 1970s.[7] An alternative etymology claimed that "do-rag" is "dew-rag", and "dew" is a euphemism for sweat.[8] And in the 1950s in Brooklyn, 'do-rag' was a commonplace term.[citation needed]
On June 4, 1966, the Akron Beacon Journal printed "do rag ... a cloth band worn around the forehead as a sweatband or to keep hair in place".[9]
In late 1966, "do rag ... processed hair done up in black rags" appeared in Newsweek.[10]
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, we're sorry man, we didn't know that our bar banning baggy blue jeans, long white tee shirts, dew rags and baseball caps worn backward was racist?

Idiot. Don't you know by now that literally everything is racist?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: This is nothing new. Hell 25 years ago I frequented a poll hall that had a dress code of no red or blue anything, no Raiders jerseys, no Bulls jerseys, etc. No one cried racism. Not that I was aware of, but then social media wasn't a thing in 1995.


Correct. Racism is as old as time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Private property owners can ban people for any reason they want. No shoes no shirt no mask no service. This is no different


🙄
Cute.
Mixing mask in there
🙄💩🦅
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kinda reminds me of the "talk American" sign Frank had hanging up behind the bar at Paddy's.

Fark user image
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Red hats, brown shirts welcome.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meehaw: Cornelis de Gyselaer: darkhorse23: Do-rags.

Came here for this

Merriam-Webster placed the earliest usage of "do-rag" in 1968.[6] However, The New York Times claims that the true spelling of the word is "durag," and its popularity began in the 1970s.[7] An alternative etymology claimed that "do-rag" is "dew-rag", and "dew" is a euphemism for sweat.[8] And in the 1950s in Brooklyn, 'do-rag' was a commonplace term.[citation needed]
On June 4, 1966, the Akron Beacon Journal printed "do rag ... a cloth band worn around the forehead as a sweatband or to keep hair in place".[9]
In late 1966, "do rag ... processed hair done up in black rags" appeared in Newsweek.[10]


yup hair-do or 'do
Born in '63 so i remember this
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wataga123: waxbeans: Dress codes have always/will be racist.
Just like reserve the right to refuse service

Right to refuse service is just that. If i don't want you in my store, go away. More racist crybaby shiat. Get a job, don't break the law, don't loot, stop crying, problem solved.


🙄
Sure, it is.
And, a 1000 people acted in concert to assassinate John F Kennedy.
And the moon landing was done on a Hollywood set.
And Earth is flat and on top of a turtle.
And God is white.
ROFLMAO.
EABOSCD.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: waxbeans: Night Train to Wakanda: Prison fashion is not a cultural statement.

But Barring it is a racist statement.

That works for the DOJ, too.


Exactly
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Racism Watch Dog would be hoarse at this thread.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dress codes at clubs are not new. Not a bar goer anymore but I remember plenty clubs in the city (Chicago) that wouldn't let you in if you were wearing sneakers or jeans or whatever.

When I was kid, the arcade we hung out at didn't allow baseball hats at all I guess because of gangs. That was 35+ years ago.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What year is this? 1998? Are Timberlands and Naughty By Nature okay?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: meehaw: Cornelis de Gyselaer: darkhorse23: Do-rags.

Came here for this

Merriam-Webster placed the earliest usage of "do-rag" in 1968.[6] However, The New York Times claims that the true spelling of the word is "durag," and its popularity began in the 1970s.[7] An alternative etymology claimed that "do-rag" is "dew-rag", and "dew" is a euphemism for sweat.[8] And in the 1950s in Brooklyn, 'do-rag' was a commonplace term.[citation needed]
On June 4, 1966, the Akron Beacon Journal printed "do rag ... a cloth band worn around the forehead as a sweatband or to keep hair in place".[9]
In late 1966, "do rag ... processed hair done up in black rags" appeared in Newsweek.[10]

yup hair-do or 'do
Born in '63 so i remember this


Also born in the '60s, remember "'do-rag" or "do rag" as the common usage.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: What year is this? 1998? Are Timberlands and Naughty By Nature okay?


Sure, but NO BIRKENSTOCKS!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: This is nothing new. Hell 25 years ago I frequented a poll hall that had a dress code of no red or blue anything, no Raiders jerseys, no Bulls jerseys, etc.


Clearly they didn't want black people voting.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't believe a couple boot licking Irish idiots are racist... fainting couch please
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Cornelis de Gyselaer: meehaw: Cornelis de Gyselaer: darkhorse23: Do-rags.

Came here for this

Merriam-Webster placed the earliest usage of "do-rag" in 1968.[6] However, The New York Times claims that the true spelling of the word is "durag," and its popularity began in the 1970s.[7] An alternative etymology claimed that "do-rag" is "dew-rag", and "dew" is a euphemism for sweat.[8] And in the 1950s in Brooklyn, 'do-rag' was a commonplace term.[citation needed]
On June 4, 1966, the Akron Beacon Journal printed "do rag ... a cloth band worn around the forehead as a sweatband or to keep hair in place".[9]
In late 1966, "do rag ... processed hair done up in black rags" appeared in Newsweek.[10]

yup hair-do or 'do
Born in '63 so i remember this

Also born in the '60s, remember "'do-rag" or "do rag" as the common usage.


handkerchief head was an insult of the "uncle tom" variety
 
