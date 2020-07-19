 Skip to content
(LA Times)   California: The legalization of pot and the licensing of marijuana farmers is going so smoothly that it is generating continuous sheriffs' raids on illegal growers in Riverside County   (latimes.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hm. And for all the taxes and above board added to the economy, the police don't even have to give up that sweet sweet asset forfeiture cash! Win win
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds to me like more people have steady work now.
 
radarlove
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark 12
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Illegal marijuana farmers were one of the biggest groups fighting against legalization. Of course they're not going legit.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He can legally grow 12 plants or 24 if his son lives there and also has a card. If you do it right 24 plants will produce a literal buttload of weed. Not sure why this guy felt like he needed to have 1,898 plants, that's just being greedy.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gee, so the rationalization that legalization would eliminate the black market was not true?? How can this incredibly obvious fact be??
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I do my 15 that's more than enough for me.......I don't need to sell any of my grow. Finally got enough pot at once to say dang. At one time I went a lil nutz & grew 28 along w/one that was 10ft high.
I eat, drink & smoke it daily.  I'm happy when my pain is sleeping.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make licenses much easier to obtain, increase fines, and make farkups actually pay those fines.

/none of the 'your farkup caused $3m in economic loss while you managed to run away with $275k in profits, therefore here's a $10k fine' garbage
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He looks about 300 pounds.  That isn't helping your pain issues
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: He can legally grow 12 plants or 24 if his son lives there and also has a card. If you do it right 24 plants will produce a literal buttload of weed. Not sure why this guy felt like he needed to have 1,898 plants, that's just being greedy.


I got 5 tomato plants of all different varieties. With a little fertilizer and care I'll have more tomatoes then I'll know what to do with. What the fark is this man going to do with 1,898 plants that not for illegal selling?

Corn_Fed: Gee, so the rationalization that legalization would eliminate the black market was not true?? How can this incredibly obvious fact be??


In the same way we have the same amount of speakeasies and moonshiners after the end of Prohibition. The Black market doesn't go away but it get rid of a vast majority of their marketshare.
 
lennavan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I also am clueless as to why local farmers don't just put down the (up to) $2 million required to go legit.  Can't they just ask daddy like the rest of us?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

radarlove: fark 12


yikes, that'll get you 20!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't grow anymore. I had a 1500 sq ft grow op for over 10 years. If I was to start back up I would continue to scale up until I maximized my yield / manhours invested. 4 plants is just a tease and waste of time.
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: radarlove: fark 12

yikes, that'll get you 20!


Holy shiat pedophilia is worth as much time in prison as fartng on two statues?
 
